Mary Katharine Ham Hopes Acosta's Ouster Ushers in Apocalypse for Sensationalist Journalism

Mary Katharine Ham has done more than her fair share of political commentary online and on cable news, so if anyone has a pertinent opinion on Acosta bouncing from CNN, it is her.

Emotional meltdown as news delivery device is stupid and bad for consumers and it’s good this style is on the outs. https://t.co/tpzW6Kx2FC — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) January 28, 2025

Thoughts and prayers https://t.co/xPQGScWUD4 — paula vento (@RNVento) January 28, 2025

Honestly, not even one prayer. Acosta needed to go.

I spoke too soon. https://t.co/x194GTf2NF — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) January 28, 2025

Bump is still around to go into hysterics over every move Trump makes. No worries.

Ten bucks says he’ll turn to Don Lemon for post-CNN career advice. — BostonWriter (@bostonwriter) January 28, 2025

They can cry, eat ice cream and watch Hallmark movies together.

My hunch is, he'll land at Stelter's fledgling site. — Stacey-AA7YA 🇺🇸🎙️ 📻🎧 (@AA7YA) January 28, 2025

Probably. Just what Stelter needs ... another estrogen filled man with no neck and a small brain.

The rest of America does not join you in that feeling.

The master plan for CNN? Will it work....🤔 pic.twitter.com/9HPTiNX53c — Nate Wiggy (@nwiegner) January 28, 2025

Don't put it past them. They have done even more stupid things than that.

Buh-Bye. — Steven Medina (@stevenm28830086) January 28, 2025

Don't let the door hit you where the Good Lord hit you.

Hopefully Acosta takes his “I march for Acosta” sign with him, I doubt the new occupant of his office will want it. — Hokie2012 (@Hokie20121207) January 28, 2025

Acosta's main concern is always Acosta. Of that, you can be sure.

I can't understand how Abby Phillip is still on the air. It's just her, a Republican punching bag, and 4-5 screeching liberals. Drives me nuts. — Joel Schamber (@JoelSchamber) January 28, 2025

She should be the next one gone.

Perhaps the beginning of the end of the left's "shock jock" brand of activist "journalism". — C Wagner (@SFCSWII) January 28, 2025

That would be wonderful, but the only reason it has ended is people stopped tuning in. The viewers demanded it.

No one will miss him — Capt Dick Derek 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 (@captdickderek) January 28, 2025

Not even one person.

Sadly, he'll pop up somewhere soon enough --- like at the SPLC or as the spokesperson for some other vapid DC political hack. — The Beltway Bandit (@_beltwaybandit) January 28, 2025

Liberals always fail up.

he deserved this years ago remember the act he'd put on for sarah huckabee pic.twitter.com/yLyXJs1jvw — roy grier (@phamnuwen2) January 28, 2025

Oh, we all remember, He was totally disrespectful.

You tell lies long enough then no one believes you. No credibility makes you irrelevant!!! — Richard L White (@RichardLWhitex) January 28, 2025

He is the ultimate 'Boy Who Cried Wolf'.

Look for him on MSNBC ... — mike harwell (@harwellm3) January 28, 2025

Oh, that is definitely where he will land.

Good morning! Nothing of value was lost. — Hummingbirder 🇺🇸🏈🌰 (@Humming_birder) January 28, 2025

Isn't that the truth? Not one thing at all. It was time to move on.