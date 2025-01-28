Mary Katharine Ham Hopes Acosta's Ouster Ushers in Apocalypse for Sensationalist Journalism

Hot DAMN, She's AWESOME! Karoline Leavitt Calls Leftist Media Out to Their FACES...
justmindy
justmindy  |  1:05 PM on January 28, 2025
Townhall Media

Mary Katharine Ham has done more than her fair share of political commentary online and on cable news, so if anyone has a pertinent opinion on Acosta bouncing from CNN, it is her.

Honestly, not even one prayer. Acosta needed to go.

Bump is still around to go into hysterics over every move Trump makes. No worries. 

They can cry, eat ice cream and watch Hallmark movies together.

Probably. Just what Stelter needs ... another estrogen filled man with no neck and a small brain. 

The rest of America does not join you in that feeling.

Don't put it past them. They have done even more stupid things than that.

Don't let the door hit you where the Good Lord hit you.

Acosta's main concern is always Acosta. Of that, you can be sure.

She should be the next one gone.

That would be wonderful, but the only reason it has ended is people stopped tuning in. The viewers demanded it.

Not even one person.

Liberals always fail up. 

Oh, we all remember, He was totally disrespectful. 

He is the ultimate 'Boy Who Cried Wolf'. 

Oh, that is definitely where he will land.

Isn't that the truth? Not one thing at all. It was time to move on.

