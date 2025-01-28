Tim Carney Unveils Left's Ruthless Retaliation ... Scorched-Earth Tactics When They Loathe a New Law

This is what Libs always do. They try to make Republicans look bad by playing switcheroo when Republicans try to pass a common sense law.

And this is also the oldest left-wing playbook.

1) GOP legislature bans porn in Middle School libraries.

2) Activist librarian removes Romeo & Juliet, blames porn ban.

3) Credulous media eats it up.

My journalist colleagues, please stop falling for this. https://t.co/S35t5A9tBc — Tim Carney (@TPCarney) January 28, 2025

The most deranged version of this was the hospitals that wouldn't help women after miscarriages so they could blame abortion bans. — Tim Carney (@TPCarney) January 28, 2025

They honestly don't care how deranged it is or who can get hurt in the process.

“Falling for this” is generous — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) January 28, 2025

Exactly! The journalists aren't being 'fooled'. They are playing along because they share a political party.

They arent 'falling for it.'



They are active collaborators. — Small Gov Lizard (@smallgovlizard) January 28, 2025

It's not "credulous media eats it up." It's "compliant media amplifies it." The word "credulous" implies naivete. — Robert Pondiscio (@rpondiscio) January 28, 2025

There is nothing innocent about it.

similarly when the public won't vote for a local budget increase because they see wasteful spending, instead of cutting the waste officials start cutting school funding then blame voters. It's hostage-taking — Aaron Krol (@aaronkrol) January 28, 2025

Exactly! They wont stop the studies on gay mice who wear funny hats. They'll cut the after school program at your kid's school. It's always about publishing voters who won't go alone with their wild schemes.

Malicious Compliance



A weapon of the bureaucratic blob — Mark Schipper (@TheMarkSchipper) January 28, 2025

Voters will be made to care.

And the people involved in doing that, demonstrated lack of judgment.



They should all be relieved of their duties due to loss of confidence.



If they cannot get this right, how can they be trusted to execute the directives and orders from the chain of command in a conflict. — Bill Smith (@BillSmith777333) January 28, 2025

They should be, but they won't be because they are good for the Leftist cause.

Journalism is dead. Long live the influencer. 😝 — Jeff Mayhugh (@Jmayhugh28) January 28, 2025

Very true, which makes it incumbent upon the public to choose the ethical ones.

The same spiteful people who closed unmanned national parks & monuments to tourists during gov't shutdowns — Officer Bill 🍌🇮🇱🍹 (@officerbill) January 28, 2025

Another excellent example.

State restricts abortion. Left wing medical elites claim confusion about whether they can treat miscarriage. Media plays along with supposed confusion. — Casey Mattox (@CaseyMattox_) January 28, 2025

It takes very sick people to do the things they do just to advance their political philosophy.

Journalists aren't "falling" for anything. They're happy to perpetuate a lie that would hurt their political opponents, or help their political allegiance. If they see an attack go viral from their political team, they'll dutifully spread it, never considering their credibility. — Game_Enders1 (@GameEnders1_) January 28, 2025

Perfectly said.