Tim Carney Unveils Left's Ruthless Retaliation ... Scorched-Earth Tactics When They Loathe a New Law

justmindy
justmindy  |  3:10 PM on January 28, 2025
This is what Libs always do. They try to make Republicans look bad by playing switcheroo when Republicans try to pass a common sense law.

They honestly don't care how deranged it is or who can get hurt in the process.

Exactly! The journalists aren't being 'fooled'. They are playing along because they share a political party. 

There is nothing innocent about it.

Exactly! They wont stop the studies on gay mice who wear funny hats. They'll cut the after school program at your kid's school. It's always about publishing voters who won't go alone with their wild schemes. 

Voters will be made to care.

They should be, but they won't be because they are good for the Leftist cause.

Very true, which makes it incumbent upon the public to choose the ethical ones. 

Another excellent example.

It takes very sick people to do the things they do just to advance their political philosophy. 

Perfectly said.

