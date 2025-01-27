WATCH: Leftist Loon Tells Other Womens to Go Full KAREN on ICE and...
It Happened AGAIN! J.K. Rowling Shares Story of Canada Women's Shelter Where 'Trans'...
With WHO? The Hill Boldly Proclaims That Democrats are 'Poised to Win' in...
HEAP BIG OUCH! James Woods DROPS Elizabeth Warren for Screeching About Pete Hegseth...
Your Dollars at Work ... Funding Taliban's Birth Control - Because Apparently, That’s...
She's Got Us Now! Ana Navarro Thinks Her Warning About Colombia Sanctions Is...
Rep. Eric Swalwell Tries to Dunk on Trump Over Egg Prices and Gets...
VIP
GENUINE Crisis! Like SO MANY THINGS During His Administration, Biden Had NO IDEA...
JD Vance's Knock-Out Punch To Margaret Brennan
SCRAMBLED! Newsweek Pushes Anti-Trump Hit Piece About the COST OF EGGS and WOW,...
HOOBOY! Adam Kinzinger Doubles and TRIPLES Down Trashing Military Biden Kicked Out for...
Time Network News Spent Covering These Stories Is EXACTLY Why 'People Don't Trust...
VIP
Dem Senators Condemn Trump Pardons & Commutations but Silent About These From Biden
WOW: Intel Officer FORGETS to Remove Her Name from Secret Post About Sabotaging...

Smoochy Smoochy Ex-Second Gent Doug Emhoff Scores Plush Gig Defending the Dastardly Wealthy

justmindy
justmindy  |  4:10 PM on January 27, 2025

That didn't take long! The 'Second Gentleman' left his role and went right to making big money representing the very people he and his wife claimed to hate while she was VP. So funny how that happens.

Advertisement

Remember, when Democrats said those were evil? 

It's almost like it was a bunch of lip service.

She'll probably get a book deal. 

Emhoff is a Boomer, as is his wife. 

Recommended

HEAP BIG OUCH! James Woods DROPS Elizabeth Warren for Screeching About Pete Hegseth As Only HE Can
Sam J.
Advertisement

What a joke!

Oh, now, they are against purity tests. This is so funny.

Oh, that's hilarious. Biden shut down TikTok and now his Vice President's husband is going to represent them? That's just perfect. 

When the Leftists are fighting, don't stop them. Let them eat their own.

Advertisement

Oh, it only took them one week to 'go back'. Kamala will be going back to doing something to make herself very rich very soon, as well.

Just a little reminder of things old Doug has been accused of in the past. Ladies, keep your head on swivel and be vigilant.

Tags: BIDEN KAMALA HARRIS VICE PRESIDENT BIDEN ADMINISTRATION DOUG EMHOFF

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

HEAP BIG OUCH! James Woods DROPS Elizabeth Warren for Screeching About Pete Hegseth As Only HE Can
Sam J.
WATCH: Leftist Loon Tells Other Womens to Go Full KAREN on ICE and We Hope They Try This
Amy Curtis
Former Federal Employee Spills ALL THE BEANS on What's REALLY Going on with Fed Employees and Wow (Watch)
Sam J.
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
With WHO? The Hill Boldly Proclaims That Democrats are 'Poised to Win' in 2028 and 2032
Grateful Calvin
It Happened AGAIN! J.K. Rowling Shares Story of Canada Women's Shelter Where 'Trans' Assaults Took Place
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
HEAP BIG OUCH! James Woods DROPS Elizabeth Warren for Screeching About Pete Hegseth As Only HE Can Sam J.
Advertisement