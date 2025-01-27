Smoochy Smoochy Ex-Second Gent Doug Emhoff Scores Plush Gig Defending the Dastardly Wealthy

That didn't take long! The 'Second Gentleman' left his role and went right to making big money representing the very people he and his wife claimed to hate while she was VP. So funny how that happens.

Doug Emhoff, returning to fight the oligarchy: https://t.co/azZgEO6X1B — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) January 27, 2025

Wow... representing giant private equity firms. SMH https://t.co/vB1G4E1GN6 — Imogen Cecil (@Imogen_Cecil) January 27, 2025

Remember, when Democrats said those were evil?

Ahhh of course! Nothing says working for the middle class like lawyering for private equity firms. https://t.co/Ln7q5EMckV — Smanson (@homechefRVA) January 27, 2025

It's almost like it was a bunch of lip service.

he'll do about as well as his loser wife https://t.co/VASQXpSrLz — PrinceOfJerusalem (@lhommeancienne) January 27, 2025

She'll probably get a book deal.

Let's skip Gen X when it comes to the presidency https://t.co/zSMhOWXPRY — Michael Koncewicz (@MikeKoncewicz) January 27, 2025

Emhoff is a Boomer, as is his wife.

Hey democrats are in front line of fighting the oligarchy 😂 https://t.co/jeLmV6vgBk — Jonam (@TheJonamm) January 27, 2025

What a joke!





Matt, I'm with you on the need for an industrial reconstruction. But this was Mario Cuomo's firm. Lincoln was a lawyer for the railroads. FDR's wealth came from real estate, coal, and opium investments. So we also need to move away from purity tests! https://t.co/kEFbI55y7x — Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) January 27, 2025

Oh, now, they are against purity tests. This is so funny.

Hahaha this firm also represents TikTok. https://t.co/3dJNLElni4 — Matt Stoller (@matthewstoller) January 27, 2025

Oh, that's hilarious. Biden shut down TikTok and now his Vice President's husband is going to represent them? That's just perfect.

its fine to hate society, but its weird to act like the most normal participation in it is is evil. — Matt Friedrick (@mdfriedrick) January 27, 2025

I think there are more normal modes of participation than millionaire white shoe attorney — john teufel (@JohnTeufelNYC) January 27, 2025

When the Leftists are fighting, don't stop them. Let them eat their own.

Every lefty who thought he was all about progressive ideals. 🤣😂🤣😂 — US National Department of Real Talk (@shawn_k2539) January 27, 2025

Kamala pledged during the campaign that “We’re not going back!” But Dougie never made that pledge so he’s going back to being a sleaze ball lawyer — Dan Torrance (@Great_AZCatsby) January 27, 2025

Oh, it only took them one week to 'go back'. Kamala will be going back to doing something to make herself very rich very soon, as well.

Dear Female partners, associates and support staff at Willkie, Farr & Gallagher LLP, Keep this in mind about your new partner Doug Emhoff. Document and make a record in real time. Know your rights. @WillkieFarr. https://t.co/KksyhRk9vb — Sue Ellena (@Sue_ellena) January 27, 2025

Just a little reminder of things old Doug has been accused of in the past. Ladies, keep your head on swivel and be vigilant.