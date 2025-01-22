Rumors Swirl a Former President and His Wife May Be Headed for the Big D and We Don't Mean Dallas

Is America's favorite couple (gag) headed to divorce court?

Conservative commentator Meghan McCain and Puck senior political correspondent Tara Palmeri poured fuel on the fire of the rumor that former President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle Obama are getting divorced in an episode of the former’s podcast released on Wednesday.

“Fast and furious loud, I have been hearing this rumor that the Obamas are getting a divorce by reputable people. I’m not talking about TMZ. I’m not talking about Perez Hilton, although I love him, he’s my friend. I’m talking about like very serious journalists telling me that they’re hearing that the Obama divorce rumors are true,” said McCain to start the conversation. “Do you agree with that? Have you heard that? Do you think it’s just garbage?”

“Oh yeah! I mean I’ve certainly heard it for awhile, even before Michelle said she wasn’t coming to the inauguration, which also could be interpreted as like another act of resistance, which would only make her like more — if that’s really true and they stayed together — like more of a baddie in the movement when like, there really is no one in the Democratic Party who is like holding that mantle aside from AOC,” replied Palmeri.

“But yeah, we’ve heard that for a long time. Like I just heard that they live separate lives. Like, it’s just, that’s just what happened. But they are kind of like America’s sweethearts in a lot of ways and it’s, so, I think it would be devastating,” added the political reporter.

Palmeri went on to note that the former first couple had made an Instagram post celebrating their anniversary, causing McCain to interject and declare that it was “a very weird photo, though, of her.”

“And I think she’s a very pretty lady, and I was like, ‘This picture is not doing her justice for how beautiful she is.’ I would kill Ben [Domenech] if he put a picture of me looking like no makeup with that lighting on social media. I would kill him so I, that, it didn’t, for me it didn’t help the rumors and like why are you putting this like shitty picture of your wife up?” she argued.