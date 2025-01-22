Daily Wire Reporter Peels into the Fray, Only to Mash into Brian 'Tater' Stelter's Shenanigans

Megan Basham is a reporter for 'Daily Wire'. Brian Stelter is a potato disguised as a 'Chief Media Analyst' at CNN. He is just a despicable character we cover here frequently.

Advertisement

.@brianstelter, We have had respectful exchanges in the past. I’ve refrained from joining those who take personal shots at you. But this in your newsletter is 100% misleading and dishonest.



One, it wasn’t a prediction, it was an observation with real-time proof. Two, the message… https://t.co/6r10Avtm6N pic.twitter.com/W4WAaDDxX9 — Megan Basham (@megbasham) January 22, 2025

Megan is apparently the kind of person who likes to give people the benefit of the doubt and not go by what she has heard from others. She learned today that is a mistake when it comes to Stelter. He is one of those terrible people who is never going to change and it is not an unfair bad rap.

Check this out -->> https://t.co/tHbcnrgT4I — Tim Graham (@TimJGraham) January 22, 2025

Oh, we did and Stelter definitely mischaracterized what Megan reported. As it is him, we are not surprised.

Remember when he was flabbergasted that Americans would trust Joe Rogan over him?



Well this is why, @brianstelter , this is why. — TravisCarl (@TravisSCarl) January 22, 2025

Oh, we remember and we know why Rogan is so popular and why Stelter is not.

Exactly. — Megan Basham (@megbasham) January 22, 2025

At least she now understands what she is working with.

Wow, talk about taking you out of context and proving your point all in the same paragraph. — Brandon Edwards (@FioreUnited) January 22, 2025

That's purposeful. He does that and either never retracts or retracts way after the fact when nobody is paying attention. Hopefully, Megan gets the retraction she deserves from Brian.

Megan, he's not working in good faith. So talking to him is a waste of your time. — TimothyOne (@Cristotokos) January 22, 2025

Progressives (largely) worship their leaders ... hence they often cannot imagine "supporting" a leader without "worship." This kind of accusation is projection. — bundyw (@dfziklag) January 22, 2025

They also can't imagine letting their adherents thing for themselves.

Welcome to the anti potato club. — Tacty_Platy (@Tacty_Platy) January 22, 2025

The club is bursting at the seams.

If the recent election proved anything, it’s that we’re no longer listening to the traditional media. — D’Mooer (@4realdavidmoore) January 22, 2025

This was the election of the podcast. Traditional forms of media are basically obsolete. People, particularly the 18-24 year olds, don't watch TV.

Advertisement

I remember he was on his show one day and made the claim that the only biased news network was Fox. That all the rest were telling the truth.



The fact that he could say that with a straight face was when I realized just how evil these people are. — Dav Bright (@Dav90281897) January 22, 2025

He is so full of bologna he should be called Oscar Mayer. Truly.

I see nothing wrong with what he posted. What you posted was not "proof", it was poisoning the well to encourage your readers to feel aggrieved for no reason and so they wouldn't pay attention to legitimate stories about the effects of Trump's policies. — Matt Yoder (@MyoderOhio) January 22, 2025

As usual, one defender had to show up in the comments. Good think no one cares about his opinion.

Don’t waste your time thinking there’s hope for Egg Head, he’s a POS and always has been — kyle j hunt 🇺🇸 (@kylejhunt) January 22, 2025

Yes, consider the source and the poisoned well from which he springs.