Daily Wire Reporter Peels into the Fray, Only to Mash into Brian 'Tater' Stelter's Shenanigans

justmindy
justmindy  |  2:15 PM on January 22, 2025
Twitchy

Megan Basham is a reporter for 'Daily Wire'. Brian Stelter is a potato disguised as a 'Chief Media Analyst' at CNN. He is just a despicable character we cover here frequently. 

Megan is apparently the kind of person who likes to give people the benefit of the doubt and not go by what she has heard from others. She learned today that is a mistake when it comes to Stelter. He is one of those terrible people who is never going to change and it is not an unfair bad rap.

Oh, we did and Stelter definitely mischaracterized what Megan reported. As it is him, we are not surprised.

Oh, we remember and we know why Rogan is so popular and why Stelter is not.

At least she now understands what she is working with.

That's purposeful. He does that and either never retracts or retracts way after the fact when nobody is paying attention. Hopefully, Megan gets the retraction she deserves from Brian.

They also can't imagine letting their adherents thing for themselves.

The club is bursting at the seams.

This was the election of the podcast. Traditional forms of media are basically obsolete. People, particularly the 18-24 year olds, don't watch TV.

He is so full of bologna he should be called Oscar Mayer. Truly.

As usual, one defender had to show up in the comments. Good think no one cares about his opinion.

Yes, consider the source and the poisoned well from which he springs.

