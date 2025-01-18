Politico: The Women’s March Is Back … But Not With the Original Organizers
Trump and Melania Ascend Air Force One for Historic Second Inauguration

justmindy
justmindy  |  5:15 PM on January 18, 2025
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

It's really happening! Trump is boarding Air Force One!

Trump, Melania and Barron Trump boarded the plane together. What an exciting sight!

Americans also got a glimpse of Ivanka boarding the family plane with Jared and their children. She did not participate in this last election cycle, so it is nice to see her and Jared joining in again.

Ivanka posted a memory today of boarding a plane to head to her Dad's inauguration eight years ago.

What a lovely memory of a much better time. Americans are looking forward to a return to those days.

He needs to make sure there is no cocaine left behind from the Biden family.

It would be nice to be able to afford groceries again.

Back to his rightful place.

Isn't it wonderful to see a President who can easily walk up stairs and not embarrass the country.

She looks immaculate, as usual! The next four years will be a gift to fashion lovers. Maybe a magazine will finally give her the cover she deserves. 

Let's go!

