Trump and Melania Ascend Air Force One for Historic Second Inauguration

It's really happening! Trump is boarding Air Force One!

🚨 BREAKING: President Donald J. Trump and the First Lady have boarded an official U.S. government plane and will soon depart for Washington, D.C.



MAGA! pic.twitter.com/0144SK6Nhh — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) January 18, 2025

Trump, Melania and Barron Trump boarded the plane together. What an exciting sight!

Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump and family board plane for flight from West Palm Beach Florida to Washington DC for inauguration ... pic.twitter.com/ciDTvRGz4t — Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) January 18, 2025

Americans also got a glimpse of Ivanka boarding the family plane with Jared and their children. She did not participate in this last election cycle, so it is nice to see her and Jared joining in again.

Arriving in Washington eight years ago. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/AYxG7TLo6B — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) January 18, 2025

Ivanka posted a memory today of boarding a plane to head to her Dad's inauguration eight years ago.

What a lovely memory of a much better time. Americans are looking forward to a return to those days.

I hope Trump disinfects that entire plane. https://t.co/kITPQXbs3y — All Things (@All99Things) January 18, 2025

He needs to make sure there is no cocaine left behind from the Biden family.

Here we goo! America is about to become great & affordable again! 😎🙌🏻🇺🇲 https://t.co/31OOvKMgdE — Alter Ego 02/28 😎 (@CityDove92) January 18, 2025

It would be nice to be able to afford groceries again.

Back on HIS plane! https://t.co/mN8H7UADkx — Nick Ruggiero (@Nick_Ruggiero99) January 18, 2025

Back to his rightful place.

So nice to see a President that doesn't get tripped up by a flight of stairs https://t.co/R0gfVg6mXO — Steve knows (@Sdd1992) January 18, 2025

Isn't it wonderful to see a President who can easily walk up stairs and not embarrass the country.

Melania's white suit, with those white Louboutin flats...to die for. Gurl is serving it all! https://t.co/upbMAFM6Aq — Jellenne 🇺🇸🌵🌞 (@jellen805) January 18, 2025

She looks immaculate, as usual! The next four years will be a gift to fashion lovers. Maybe a magazine will finally give her the cover she deserves.

47 on his way https://t.co/AB6gkTBwpQ — $47 on SOL (@47OnSol) January 18, 2025

Let's go!