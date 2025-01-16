Just WEEKS Before LA Fires, Firefighters Were Warning Leaders About Fire Danger and...
VIP
UNFORGIVABLE! Billboard Chris Shares Horrific Video of What Gender Ideology REALLY Looks L...
Justine Bateman DROPS Staffer for Trying to DELETE Pics of Karen Bass Attending...
Despicable Guardian Reporter Nuked SO HARD for Ugly Hate-Piece on Don Jr. She...
Donald Trump Is Ready to Chew Gum and Kick Butt (and He's All...
David Lynch, Director of 'Dune' and 'Twin Peaks' Dead at 78
ANOTHER Beclowning! Trump's Treasury Nominee NUKES Dem's Claim About China and the 'Clean...
He Went THERE! Greg Gutfeld Just Needs ONE BRUTAL Post to Sum Up...
Joe Biden's Embarrassing Moment During Farewell Address
Repub Senator Moore Who Exposed Fani Willis Shoved Then ARRESTED by Speaker of...
Donald Trump Is Ready to Fight. So Are We.
'Literally Laughed'! WaPo Unveils New 'Mission Statement' ('Democracy Dies in Darkness' Ha...
Get Up, Get Outta Here, Gone: Bob Uecker, Mr. Baseball, Longtime Voice of...
VIP
GRRL, PLEASE! Michelle Obama Signals She's DONE With Trump ... As if He...

FDA Gives Green Light to Zyn for Smoking Cessation ... One Doesn't Walk Away from Smoking Without Zyn

justmindy
justmindy  |  3:20 PM on January 16, 2025
Twitchy

Yesterday, the FDA banned Red Dye #3 and today they approved Zyn as an acceptable alternative for smoking cessation. The young people of America rejoiced.

Advertisement

Even the flavors were approved. Before this, Americans were ordering the flavored options from overseas because they could not sell them in the US.

Federal health officials on Thursday backed the public health benefits of nicotine pouches, authorizing Philip Morris International’s Zyn to help adult smokers cut back or quit cigarettes.

The Food and Drug Administration OK’d 10 Zyn flavors, including coffee, mint and menthol. It’s the first time regulators have authorized sales of nicotine pouches, which are the fastest-growing segment of the U.S. tobacco market. 

The pouches have been available for more than a decade as FDA reviewed company data intended to show the products can serve as an alternative to cigarettes and other traditional tobacco products. The decision doesn’t mean that Zyn is safe, just less harmful than older alternatives. 

Literally.

Recommended

Despicable Guardian Reporter Nuked SO HARD for Ugly Hate-Piece on Don Jr. She Deletes X Account
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

They had to do it because Trump is almost President in America again and it's only fitting to have legal access to Zyn.

America is entering a new Golden Age.

In celebration, the tweeps were flashing their goods.

It had to happen.

He's not wrong, but Trump can't run for President again. Those pesky term limits.

It was too little, too late. Like the Gaza ceasefire, the prospect of Donald Trump as President moved this decision along. Funny how that happens.

Advertisement

This looks like freedom. 

Even legislators are excited.

The memers are elated. 

It's a good day in America.

Tags: APPROVAL FDA MEN TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Despicable Guardian Reporter Nuked SO HARD for Ugly Hate-Piece on Don Jr. She Deletes X Account
Amy Curtis
Justine Bateman DROPS Staffer for Trying to DELETE Pics of Karen Bass Attending Party While L.A. BURNED
Sam J.
Just WEEKS Before LA Fires, Firefighters Were Warning Leaders About Fire Danger and Were IGNORED (Watch)
Sam J.
Repub Senator Moore Who Exposed Fani Willis Shoved Then ARRESTED by Speaker of GA House (Thread); Updated
Sam J.
He Went THERE! Greg Gutfeld Just Needs ONE BRUTAL Post to Sum Up the PATHETIC Biden/Harris Administration
Sam J.
UNFORGIVABLE! Billboard Chris Shares Horrific Video of What Gender Ideology REALLY Looks Like
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Despicable Guardian Reporter Nuked SO HARD for Ugly Hate-Piece on Don Jr. She Deletes X Account Amy Curtis
Advertisement