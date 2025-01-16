FDA Gives Green Light to Zyn for Smoking Cessation ... One Doesn't Walk Away from Smoking Without Zyn

Yesterday, the FDA banned Red Dye #3 and today they approved Zyn as an acceptable alternative for smoking cessation. The young people of America rejoiced.

🚨🚨 Zyn is officially FDA authorized, including flavors. pic.twitter.com/id7LFB2rdz — Nicholas Florko (@NicholasFlorko) January 16, 2025

Even the flavors were approved. Before this, Americans were ordering the flavored options from overseas because they could not sell them in the US.

BREAKING: The FDA authorizes Zyn nicotine pouches, citing their potential to help adult smokers cut back or quit. https://t.co/JkK2JPqC40 — The Associated Press (@AP) January 16, 2025

Federal health officials on Thursday backed the public health benefits of nicotine pouches, authorizing Philip Morris International’s Zyn to help adult smokers cut back or quit cigarettes. The Food and Drug Administration OK’d 10 Zyn flavors, including coffee, mint and menthol. It’s the first time regulators have authorized sales of nicotine pouches, which are the fastest-growing segment of the U.S. tobacco market. The pouches have been available for more than a decade as FDA reviewed company data intended to show the products can serve as an alternative to cigarettes and other traditional tobacco products. The decision doesn’t mean that Zyn is safe, just less harmful than older alternatives.

Literally.

Morning in America https://t.co/Gcm8j89izn — Liam Donovan (@LPDonovan) January 16, 2025

What is a signal we’re so back? https://t.co/HvzNYjKyVs — Max Ukropina (@MaxUkropina) January 16, 2025

They had to do it because Trump is almost President in America again and it's only fitting to have legal access to Zyn.

America is entering a new Golden Age.

In celebration, the tweeps were flashing their goods.

Red Dye 3 died for this https://t.co/PHBa8buRu6 — irl_alex (@irl_alexstreams) January 16, 2025

It had to happen.

Let Trump designate Zyn as “smoking cessation” and covered by insurance and the GOP will put up Assad margins w/ men <50 🤞 https://t.co/gWuiBRsSH4 — Reuben Rodriguez (@ReubenR80027912) January 16, 2025

He's not wrong, but Trump can't run for President again. Those pesky term limits.

And people want to say Biden didnt do enough to reach young white men... https://t.co/07Cmx8ozjo — Mike McLaughlin (@miklaughlin) January 16, 2025

It was too little, too late. Like the Gaza ceasefire, the prospect of Donald Trump as President moved this decision along. Funny how that happens.

Now this is common sense government at work! #ForThePeople https://t.co/hG3uCLdgnB — Clinton Sprinkle (@ClintonSprinkle) January 16, 2025

This looks like freedom.

🚨BREAKING: After my repeated demands to the FDA, Zyn is now officially #authorized pic.twitter.com/C8IojhuwKU — Rep. Richard Hudson (@RepRichHudson) January 16, 2025

Even legislators are excited.

The 🇺🇸 FDA just cleared Zyn nicotine pouches to stay on the market, saying their benefit as a safer alternative for adult cigarette smokers outweigh the potential risk to young people - WSJ pic.twitter.com/CtgK6QxOak — Evan (@StockMKTNewz) January 16, 2025

The memers are elated.

$ZYN is gonna blow up on tiktok and reels soon



I will not elaborate any further



Thank you — ck (@stack__sats) January 15, 2025

It's a good day in America.