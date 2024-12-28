Senator Mike Lee Pines for the Good Ol' Days of Incandescent Bulbs

Several weeks ago, we told you about Senator Mike Lee proposing the return of 'real' light bulbs. It seems he is determined to bring this to fruition once Trump becomes President officially.

Who else wants to bring back real light bulbs in 2025? — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) December 27, 2024

The people of Twitter were very opinionated.

You've been able to get highly efficient LED lights with the Kelvin rating of your choice for quite some time now. You'd be a fool to waste energy on old technology bulbs. You can light your entire house for the same energy expenditure of two "real light bulbs". — Sentinel (@rahthrae) December 28, 2024

Mike, I like you but you're dead wrong here. I'm a solar engineer with a degree in Photovoltaics and Electrical Utilities. Incandescent bulbs use 90% of electricity while supplying 10% of light. It's the inverse for CFL's or LED's. It hurt me to say this because I DO respect you — Scott White (@fastballxxx) December 28, 2024

I suspect if you put incandescent bulbs back on the shelf no one would buy them. LEDs are so much better. Don’t create heat, less dangerous, come in different brightness and color and are now “smart” as well.

(The CFL bulbs with mercury in them were crap and we all knew it then.) — Duncan Idaho 🇮🇱 (@Duncan_Idaho_fh) December 28, 2024

Perhaps it should be up to the market to decide.

We need an alternative to LED light bulbs. Not all of us think they are safe. — Mary Urquhart (@MaryUrquha97882) December 28, 2024

Everyone wants real incandescent lightbulbs again. Everyone except GE, Sylvania, etc. They are the ones who lobbied our government to outlaw incandescents - and not for environmental reasons but because their margin was getting too small and competition too strong. Get… — Rosie Moore (@RosieM00re) December 27, 2024

How about people are free to choose? The led bulbs are better in every way. I’m not going back to Thomas Edison technology because boomers want to shake their fist at the sky. — Bastiat is my homeboy (@stevenpfellows) December 27, 2024

Some people saw the ability to choose the old light bulbs again to be very positive.

Personally I like the LEDs. But I also think markets, and not government, should determine what kind of lighting we use. So by all means, please legalize "real light bulbs." — Michael Isenberg (@TheMikeIsenberg) December 28, 2024

Isn't the free market a beautiful thing?

Incandescent lightbulbs and no more low flow dishwashers that take 2 hours to was a load. Insanity. 💡 — Salty Dog 🏴‍☠️ (@Badsaltydog) December 27, 2024

I want 5 gallon flush back.

"low flow" toilets have to be babied and flushed 3-4 times bit by bit to prevent clogging.

they are WORSE on water. — _anoneng (@_anoneng) December 28, 2024

Several people also had other suggestions for things America would like to see again.

I'm so tired of the government telling us what kind of bulbs we can use. It's a perfect example of bureaucratic overreach. Bring back our freedom of choice!



And let's be real, those new bulbs are just not the same. They're harsh, they're expensive, and they're bad for the… — Stop Socialist Tyranny (@endlibtyranny) December 28, 2024

Government getting out of our lives is always a good thing.