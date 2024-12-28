Governor Hochul's Master Plan: Skyrocket Gas Prices Until New Yorkers Rediscover the Joys...
VIP
When Christmas Goes Awry: Tales of a Holiday Where Celebration is the Last...
'We're From the Government and We're Here to Help': MI Cage Free Egg...
Guardian: President Biden Regrets Withdrawing From Race, Would Have Beaten Trump
Juxtaposition of the Century! Here's Biden Claiming 'ALL LIES' Last Year vs. FOIA'd...
Florida Chaos: Train Collides with Firetruck, Leaving Dozens Injured
Community Notes FTW! Newsom Plays Semantics With California Homelessness, Gets Bodied by F...
Just STOP! Biden & Harris' WH's Attempted Brag About the Last 4 Years...
Soft on Crime: MN Criminal Helped by Tim Walz and Kamala Harris Arrested...
Fair Winds and Following Seas: Warren Upton, Last Pearl Harbor Survivor of USS...
Clip of CNN's Astonishment Over How Bad Kamala Harris Performed Belongs in the...
VIP
NY Post's Cover Sums Up Biden's True 'Legacy' in 4 Words and a...
'Good Time to Update This One'! NYT Report on Biden & Son's Business...
Expect to Be Shot: Florida Sheriff's Message For Would-Be Criminals

Senator Mike Lee Pines for the Good Ol' Days of Incandescent Bulbs

justmindy
justmindy  |  5:10 PM on December 28, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Several weeks ago, we told you about Senator Mike Lee proposing the return of 'real' light bulbs. It seems he is determined to bring this to fruition once Trump becomes President officially. 

Advertisement

The people of Twitter were very opinionated. 

Recommended

'We're From the Government and We're Here to Help': MI Cage Free Egg Law Already Causing Trouble (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Perhaps it should be up to the market to decide.

Some people saw the ability to choose the old light bulbs again to be very positive. 

Isn't the free market a beautiful thing?

Advertisement

Several people also had other suggestions for things America would like to see again.

Government getting out of our lives is always a good thing.

Tags: AMERICA FREEDOM LAW MIKE LEE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'We're From the Government and We're Here to Help': MI Cage Free Egg Law Already Causing Trouble (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
Community Notes FTW! Newsom Plays Semantics With California Homelessness, Gets Bodied by FACTS Instead
Amy Curtis
Guardian: President Biden Regrets Withdrawing From Race, Would Have Beaten Trump
Brett T.
Just STOP! Biden & Harris' WH's Attempted Brag About the Last 4 Years Collides With Reality
Doug P.
Juxtaposition of the Century! Here's Biden Claiming 'ALL LIES' Last Year vs. FOIA'd Photos This Year
Doug P.
Florida Chaos: Train Collides with Firetruck, Leaving Dozens Injured
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'We're From the Government and We're Here to Help': MI Cage Free Egg Law Already Causing Trouble (WATCH) Amy Curtis
Advertisement