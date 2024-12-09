Based J.D. Vance Defends Justice and Celebrates Daniel Penny's Acquittal

Imagine an elected official holding his tongue until the jury decides. What a refreshing concept. J.D. Vance has now made his feelings known about the Daniel Penny verdict.

I have not said much about this case out of fear of (negatively) influencing the jury.



But thank God justice was done in this case. It was a scandal Penny was ever prosecuted in the first place. https://t.co/r2Qa2IuR7i — JD Vance (@JDVance) December 9, 2024

The Daniel Penny case made me so angry. Now it’s over. He is our hero. https://t.co/xiDedokBa2 — Maye Musk (@mayemusk) December 9, 2024

Apparently, Elon's mother agrees. (She's right)

That is my Vice President. https://t.co/WQAXmq7i2E — Ctowncat19 (@Ctowncat19) December 9, 2024

He can't be sworn in soon enough.

The restraint from Vice President-elect @JDVance is commendable because of the influence he holds. It helps ensure cases are decided on the facts and law during trial and not public pressure. https://t.co/BgPdZpm7ve — Eric Toney (@EricJToney) December 9, 2024

We all know the Democrats would never.

Now, Penny should be made as whole as possible. Civil rights actions against Bragg might not be enough. https://t.co/qYYmm8C10W — Omer Causey (@Omer_Causey) December 9, 2024

Bragg should be held responsible for using lawfare against an innocent man.

You guys. Look. We have a real Vice President. 😭🫶🏼 https://t.co/6Tmy97xBcg — Remnant Rising (@Remnant_Rising_) December 9, 2024

Now is not the time to let up. DOJ has a Public Integrity Division. The prosecution decision in this case should be thoroughly investigated. Even in the absence of a guilty verdict, the process is the punishment. Lawfare is a violation of civil rights. https://t.co/72qsHeYT7B — malmesburyman (@malmesburyman) December 9, 2024

It's also an attempt to bankrupt Penny.

Bad people need nothing more to succeed than for good people to do nothing. https://t.co/Gs6nKFt0qR — SitRep Rob (@TallyAntifaHunt) December 9, 2024

Thank you, JD Vance, for expressing your thoughts on the outcome of Daniel Penny’s trial. Surely, a majority of Americans agree; as it seems that fear of (criminal) repercussions has become a reason for help not being given to someone whose very life is being threatened. 🤜🤛 https://t.co/QOhRyKRJ4y — Peggy Strickland™- God Bless a FREE USA!🇺🇸 (@Momosetw) December 9, 2024

Any sane American knows Penny should have never been prosecuted.

This is our Vice President!



As bad as it got under Biden, it really was necessary. That’s what it took. https://t.co/E2ojCHIP8d — Cernovich (@Cernovich) December 9, 2024

Put an end to this kind of scandal so that it never happens again. https://t.co/cshWbFmFZM — Robin Lee (@rbinlee) December 9, 2024

The sooner, the better.

More like 'subway terror'.

We are so back https://t.co/ZAukjN7drt — Alexander (@iceagetiger) December 9, 2024

We are so not sick of all the winning.

Leadership is back in the White House can’t wait for his 2028 run! https://t.co/cAHJqsv5qE — Joe Recca (@jarecca) December 9, 2024

It's about time sanity prevailed.