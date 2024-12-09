Based J.D. Vance Defends Justice and Celebrates Daniel Penny's Acquittal

Imagine an elected official holding his tongue until the jury decides. What a refreshing concept. J.D. Vance has now made his feelings known about the Daniel Penny verdict.
I have not said much about this case out of fear of (negatively) influencing the jury.— JD Vance (@JDVance) December 9, 2024
But thank God justice was done in this case. It was a scandal Penny was ever prosecuted in the first place. https://t.co/r2Qa2IuR7i
The Daniel Penny case made me so angry. Now it’s over. He is our hero. https://t.co/xiDedokBa2— Maye Musk (@mayemusk) December 9, 2024
Apparently, Elon's mother agrees. (She's right)
That is my Vice President. https://t.co/WQAXmq7i2E— Ctowncat19 (@Ctowncat19) December 9, 2024
He can't be sworn in soon enough.
The restraint from Vice President-elect @JDVance is commendable because of the influence he holds. It helps ensure cases are decided on the facts and law during trial and not public pressure. https://t.co/BgPdZpm7ve— Eric Toney (@EricJToney) December 9, 2024
We all know the Democrats would never.
Now, Penny should be made as whole as possible. Civil rights actions against Bragg might not be enough. https://t.co/qYYmm8C10W— Omer Causey (@Omer_Causey) December 9, 2024
Bragg should be held responsible for using lawfare against an innocent man.
You guys. Look. We have a real Vice President. 😭🫶🏼 https://t.co/6Tmy97xBcg— Remnant Rising (@Remnant_Rising_) December 9, 2024
Now is not the time to let up. DOJ has a Public Integrity Division. The prosecution decision in this case should be thoroughly investigated. Even in the absence of a guilty verdict, the process is the punishment. Lawfare is a violation of civil rights. https://t.co/72qsHeYT7B— malmesburyman (@malmesburyman) December 9, 2024
It's also an attempt to bankrupt Penny.
Bad people need nothing more to succeed than for good people to do nothing. https://t.co/Gs6nKFt0qR— SitRep Rob (@TallyAntifaHunt) December 9, 2024
Thank you, JD Vance, for expressing your thoughts on the outcome of Daniel Penny’s trial. Surely, a majority of Americans agree; as it seems that fear of (criminal) repercussions has become a reason for help not being given to someone whose very life is being threatened. 🤜🤛 https://t.co/QOhRyKRJ4y— Peggy Strickland™- God Bless a FREE USA!🇺🇸 (@Momosetw) December 9, 2024
Any sane American knows Penny should have never been prosecuted.
This is our Vice President!— Cernovich (@Cernovich) December 9, 2024
As bad as it got under Biden, it really was necessary. That’s what it took. https://t.co/E2ojCHIP8d
Put an end to this kind of scandal so that it never happens again. https://t.co/cshWbFmFZM— Robin Lee (@rbinlee) December 9, 2024
The sooner, the better.
Also, AP headline: “subway rider”???? https://t.co/TCAkmlgLLw— mumzie (@spine1692) December 9, 2024
More like 'subway terror'.
Based VP speaks. https://t.co/RZP3ZecsSm pic.twitter.com/VPpu4mLCCt— BroteinShake (@BroteinShake17) December 9, 2024
We are so back https://t.co/ZAukjN7drt— Alexander (@iceagetiger) December 9, 2024
We are so not sick of all the winning.
Leadership is back in the White House can’t wait for his 2028 run! https://t.co/cAHJqsv5qE— Joe Recca (@jarecca) December 9, 2024
It's about time sanity prevailed.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member