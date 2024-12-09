Based J.D. Vance Defends Justice and Celebrates Daniel Penny's Acquittal

NY Gov. Kathy Hochul Unveils Checks She Wants to Give Taxpayers to Help...
justmindy
justmindy  |  7:50 PM on December 09, 2024
AP Photo/Chuck Burton

Imagine an elected official holding his tongue until the jury decides. What a refreshing concept. J.D. Vance has now made his feelings known about the Daniel Penny verdict.

Apparently, Elon's mother agrees. (She's right)

He can't be sworn in soon enough.

We all know the Democrats would never.

Bragg should be held responsible for using lawfare against an innocent man.

It's also an attempt to bankrupt Penny.

Any sane American knows Penny should have never been prosecuted.

The sooner, the better.

More like 'subway terror'. 

We are so not sick of all the winning.

It's about time sanity prevailed.

NEW YORK ALVIN BRAGG JD VANCE DANIEL PENNY

