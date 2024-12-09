Oops, George Mason's SJP Forgot to Hide Their Guns and Terrorist Banners Before the Cops Showed Up

This is the current state of too many universities in the United States these days.
Police searched the homes of students associated with the SJP chapter at George Mason University after they were suspected of vandalizing property on campus.— AG (@AGHamilton29) December 9, 2024
They found a bunch of unsecured guns, Hamas + Hezbollah flags, patches calling for death of Jews and America.
The two… pic.twitter.com/Er7cGKumft
More details with reporting here: https://t.co/PVxO5rlKEG pic.twitter.com/8Nu5xTeGsR— AG (@AGHamilton29) December 9, 2024
So, these students the mainstream media termed 'peaceful protestors' had a cache of guns and terrorist flags. Good to know.
https://t.co/D65iKFlCUM pic.twitter.com/pusnfnKGn2— Will Collier (@willcollier) December 9, 2024
They should go there and stay for a good long while.
A disturbing story flying somewhat under the radar with everything else in the news. https://t.co/Vyds4HrNQi— Amanda J. Rothschild (@Rothschild_AJ) December 9, 2024
Come on, this is just Mere Criticism of Israel™. https://t.co/jNXORoy8xj pic.twitter.com/9jRwj0LJVM— Strxwmxn (@strxwmxn) December 9, 2024
Don't let all of the threats and weapons scare you, after all.
Hamas goes to @GeorgeMasonU https://t.co/L2UZxr75ve— NOVA Campaigns (@NoVA_Campaigns) December 9, 2024
Oh, look: George Mason University is housing terrorists. https://t.co/WIOQugjtCl— NotYourJewishMom (@CaffMomREDACTED) December 9, 2024
Yet, they still act like the Jewish students are the problem.
This is not surprising. SJPs leadership and finances are highly secretive. Every state and the Feds must launch investigations into this and their associated groups. https://t.co/06ZhQGT5wb— Anne Herzberg (@AnneHerzberg14) December 9, 2024
Recommended
There needs to be a full accounting of who is financing this group.
"They have a point"— TAVOR Fanboy 🇳🇬🇮🇱🎗📟🎮🎸 (@CopyOfOne) December 9, 2024
Joe Biden https://t.co/DYNTbbN7Ia
Mostly peaceful protestors or something like that.
December 9, 2024
It's a crazy situation there. Ultimately, pro-Israel students on the ground there pushed so hard that the university and police had to respond. Mind you, this is after a year of very little action being taken. There's more work to be done, but it's hard for us to press forward…— Benjamin Sweetwood (@theAmericanBen) December 9, 2024
Jewish students had to beg for the bare minimum.
It is just a matter of time before something very bad happens on these campuses. Members of Congress, journalists and faculty members who have been disseminating Islamist terrorist propaganda and disinformation should be held accountable.— JL Sherman (@jsherman39) December 9, 2024
Honestly, how could any Jewish student feel safe on campus at this point?
Columbia is going to offer them full scholarships within the week, aren't they.— Orb (@InfiniteOrb) December 9, 2024
Don't give them any ideas.
Are these people citizens? If not, why are they here?— varyar (@varyarpol) December 9, 2024
If they are here on a student study visa, they should be sent home immediately.
So much for gun free zones.— WhatsNewsHere (@WhatsNewsHere) December 9, 2024
Heaven forbid we try to protect others. No, we have to give these radicals space to terrorize regular people.— Suzy Hodge (@suzyhhodge) December 9, 2024
This attitude is why President Trump won. American citizens are tired of being last and left on their own with no support from the institutions and government that…
Americans are also done being bullied by student terrorist sympathizers.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member