NY Gov. Kathy Hochul Unveils Checks She Wants to Give Taxpayers to Help...
He Earned This: Daniel Penny Has Beer at NYC Bar Following Acquittal
‘They Are the Past’: Elon Musk Responds to Axios CEO
VIP
Brain Damaged: Neuropsychology Organizations Choose the Woke Mind Virus Over Medicine
Based J.D. Vance Defends Justice and Celebrates Daniel Penny's Acquittal
Just Imagine Not Being a Race Baiting Hack: Mehdi Hasan Gets Smacked Down...
Why Do We Already Have Quotes From the Manifesto of Suspected UHC CEO...
University of Wisconsin Professor Backpedals BIG TIME After 'Joke' About RFK Jr. Heading...
Krystal Ball Uncovers PLOT TWIST! UHC CEO Suspect Was Right-Wing Fan of Elon...
Former Ivy League Leftist ID'd, Detained As Person of Interest in UnitedHealthcare CEO's...
SUPER SERIAL: Newsweek Warns Cities That Were Meant to Be Underwater by 2020...
MASSIVE SCAM: Thread on European Healthcare Serves As Warning for Americans Demanding Soci...
Wall Street Journal: Daniel Penny Found Not Guilty in the Choking of a...
The Daniel Penny Trial Is Over….and Now the Reactions Are Flooding In

Oops, George Mason's SJP Forgot to Hide Their Guns and Terrorist Banners Before the Cops Showed Up

justmindy
justmindy  |  7:40 PM on December 09, 2024
AP Photo/Vincent Thian

This is the current state of too many universities in the United States these days.

Advertisement

So, these students the mainstream media termed 'peaceful protestors' had a cache of guns and terrorist flags. Good to know.

They should go there and stay for a good long while.

Don't let all of the threats and weapons scare you, after all.

Yet, they still act like the Jewish students are the problem.

Recommended

Just Imagine Not Being a Race Baiting Hack: Mehdi Hasan Gets Smacked Down for Penny Verdict Hot Take
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

There needs to be a full accounting of who is financing this group.

Mostly peaceful protestors or something like that.

Jewish students had to beg for the bare minimum.

Honestly, how could any Jewish student feel safe on campus at this point?

Don't give them any ideas.

Advertisement

If they are here on a student study visa, they should be sent home immediately. 

Americans are also done being bullied by student terrorist sympathizers.

Tags: COLLEGE ISRAELI-PALESTINIAN CONFLICT PALESTINE TERRORIST

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Just Imagine Not Being a Race Baiting Hack: Mehdi Hasan Gets Smacked Down for Penny Verdict Hot Take
Amy Curtis
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
‘They Are the Past’: Elon Musk Responds to Axios CEO
Brett T.
University of Wisconsin Professor Backpedals BIG TIME After 'Joke' About RFK Jr. Heading HHS Goes Viral
Amy Curtis
NY Gov. Kathy Hochul Unveils Checks She Wants to Give Taxpayers to Help Them Fight Inflation
Doug P.
He Earned This: Daniel Penny Has Beer at NYC Bar Following Acquittal
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Just Imagine Not Being a Race Baiting Hack: Mehdi Hasan Gets Smacked Down for Penny Verdict Hot Take Amy Curtis
Advertisement