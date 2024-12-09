Oops, George Mason's SJP Forgot to Hide Their Guns and Terrorist Banners Before the Cops Showed Up

This is the current state of too many universities in the United States these days.

Police searched the homes of students associated with the SJP chapter at George Mason University after they were suspected of vandalizing property on campus.



They found a bunch of unsecured guns, Hamas + Hezbollah flags, patches calling for death of Jews and America.



The two… pic.twitter.com/Er7cGKumft — AG (@AGHamilton29) December 9, 2024

So, these students the mainstream media termed 'peaceful protestors' had a cache of guns and terrorist flags. Good to know.

They should go there and stay for a good long while.

A disturbing story flying somewhat under the radar with everything else in the news. https://t.co/Vyds4HrNQi — Amanda J. Rothschild (@Rothschild_AJ) December 9, 2024

Come on, this is just Mere Criticism of Israel™. https://t.co/jNXORoy8xj pic.twitter.com/9jRwj0LJVM — Strxwmxn (@strxwmxn) December 9, 2024

Don't let all of the threats and weapons scare you, after all.

Oh, look: George Mason University is housing terrorists. https://t.co/WIOQugjtCl — NotYourJewishMom (@CaffMomREDACTED) December 9, 2024

Yet, they still act like the Jewish students are the problem.

This is not surprising. SJPs leadership and finances are highly secretive. Every state and the Feds must launch investigations into this and their associated groups. https://t.co/06ZhQGT5wb — Anne Herzberg (@AnneHerzberg14) December 9, 2024

There needs to be a full accounting of who is financing this group.

"They have a point"



Joe Biden https://t.co/DYNTbbN7Ia — TAVOR Fanboy 🇳🇬🇮🇱🎗📟🎮🎸 (@CopyOfOne) December 9, 2024

Mostly peaceful protestors or something like that.

It's a crazy situation there. Ultimately, pro-Israel students on the ground there pushed so hard that the university and police had to respond. Mind you, this is after a year of very little action being taken. There's more work to be done, but it's hard for us to press forward… — Benjamin Sweetwood (@theAmericanBen) December 9, 2024

Jewish students had to beg for the bare minimum.

It is just a matter of time before something very bad happens on these campuses. Members of Congress, journalists and faculty members who have been disseminating Islamist terrorist propaganda and disinformation should be held accountable. — JL Sherman (@jsherman39) December 9, 2024

Honestly, how could any Jewish student feel safe on campus at this point?

Columbia is going to offer them full scholarships within the week, aren't they. — Orb (@InfiniteOrb) December 9, 2024

Don't give them any ideas.

Are these people citizens? If not, why are they here? — varyar (@varyarpol) December 9, 2024

If they are here on a student study visa, they should be sent home immediately.

So much for gun free zones. — WhatsNewsHere (@WhatsNewsHere) December 9, 2024

Heaven forbid we try to protect others. No, we have to give these radicals space to terrorize regular people.



This attitude is why President Trump won. American citizens are tired of being last and left on their own with no support from the institutions and government that… — Suzy Hodge (@suzyhhodge) December 9, 2024

Americans are also done being bullied by student terrorist sympathizers.