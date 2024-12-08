HHS Goes Full Weirdo Mode on Social Media, Desperate for Last Laughs Before Trump's Return

Democrats will never learn. This is why they just lost a whole election cycle. Bigly.

Today on Pansexual and Panromantic Pride Day, everyone deserves to feel seen, respected and supported—no matter who they love. Create a world where everyone feels proud to be themselves! 🌈#PansexualPrideDay pic.twitter.com/4sZjulnJjs — HHS.gov (@HHSGov) December 8, 2024

Advertisement

Sigh.

This crap ends soon! — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 8, 2024

In one short month every single one of you libs is going to jail — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) December 8, 2024

Smug always brings the best hyperbole.

When you say that you want to “Create a world where everyone feels proud to be themselves” does that include me?



I’m a white, heterosexual, cisgendered male Christian. Should I feel proud to be myself and should others like me be celebrated and positively affirmed? — That Guy, Fawkes (@ThatF95046) December 8, 2024

They don't even think white Christian men should be allowed to exist. Let's be honest.

get your resume ready pic.twitter.com/g4IfxUGPq7 — Jeremy Kauffman 🦔🌲🌕 (@jeremykauffman) December 8, 2024

What is wrong with you people? Just stop it with the alphabet propaganda already. The entire country is sick of it and you. — Vonnegan (@vonnegan) December 8, 2024

They really have no ability to read the room. It's wild.

Please get this crap out of my face. Being constantly bombarded by mental illness and perversion is NOT what HHS owes Americans. pic.twitter.com/Q8puJdA68h — Charlie 🟦 (@SowellCharles) December 8, 2024

Delete your account. No one is playing Make believe with yall! @DOGE start here! 👆 — TheTexasOne (@TexasRepublic71) December 8, 2024

Start by taking away their Twitter account.

This crap ends in 43 days — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) December 8, 2024

Tell me you’re overfunded without telling me you’re overfunded. — Mickey Blowtorch (@MickeyBlowtorch) December 8, 2024

Any funding for them is too much funding.

I can’t wait for the Trump administration to put an end to this garbage. pic.twitter.com/aPeVwyazUc — Cryptid Politics (pro-DeSantis) 🇺🇸🐊 (@CryptidPolitics) December 8, 2024

It can't come soon enough.

I can't wait until this BS is done with next year. You guys just keep making stuff up to try and be unique. It's all fake. And why is a government agency promoting this? pic.twitter.com/5sqwVKoQwv — Shane Connor 🇺🇲 (@ShaneConnor) December 8, 2024

Have some shame



Stop pretending to be a medical organization and just own up to being the propaganda mouthpiece you are. — Dissident West (@dissidentwest) December 8, 2024

Is this guy posting your content - that would explain a lot! pic.twitter.com/1rg9xe4FHp — Caroline Kliby (@SchnurreZueri) December 8, 2024

Advertisement

It explains everything, actually.

The ratio on this post proves you freaks have been seen. — FugitiveMama (@fugitivemama) December 8, 2024

I thought Pansexual pride day was for people who loved pan pizza. You people are sick. https://t.co/Iq7a9lKhJi — Vanessa (@Nessakins_) December 8, 2024

I cannot wait for this degenerate embarrassment of an administration to end https://t.co/XoMzKI8mio — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) December 8, 2024

They grown more disgusting every day, honestly.