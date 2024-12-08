This Doesn't End Well for Them, So Good Luck! Leftists TikTokers Threaten Billionaires,...
After Shocking CFB Playoff Omission, the Twitterverse Debates the Missing Elephant in the...
President Biden to Address Nation on War in Syria and X Users Wonder...
VIP
Oh, Honey ... NO! Jemele Hill's Snotty Dig at Elon Musk Over DOGE...
'Loathsome POS' David Axelrod Learns the HARD WAY You Do NOT Spread Hateful...
Nina Turner's Post Trying to Make Jordan Neely Look Like a Sweet-Faced VICTIM...
Holy MIC DROP, Batman! Chicago Journo BRUTALLY Honest About Damage Obama Has Done...
Trump ENDS NBC Propagandist in Back and Forth About Deporting Vicious Criminals and...
ARGLE! Reporter Tries Questioning Unhinged Anti-Trump Protesters and Their Reaction Is PRI...
WHOA: Ana Kasparian Taking Today's 'Zealot Left' APART During EPIC Glenn Beck Interview...
He's BAAACK! Instapundit TORCHES Journos Cheering UnitedHealthcare CEO Murder with 1 Savag...
He Was Sawing Logs, Chief: Biden's NSC Reports He Was 'Monitoring' the Situation...
The Subtitle Generations: Why Millennials and Gen Zers Need Everything Spelled Out for...
Seismic Shift? White Republican Upsets Black Democrat Incumbent in Baton Rouge Mayoral Ele...

Brooklyn's New 'Career Professionals Only' Housing: Because Kids and Affordability Don't Mix

justmindy
justmindy  |  1:00 PM on December 08, 2024
meme

The new cool hotness for Leftists ... affordable housing supplemented by the government, but no kids allowed.

Advertisement

At first, it seems this is a private building being constructed to meet the needs of young professionals who do not have kids. While it could still be deemed 'exclusionary', people generally agreed adults can choose to live in spaces without kids.

It's like an over 55 community for people who started disliking kids way earlier in life.

Recommended

After Shocking CFB Playoff Omission, the Twitterverse Debates the Missing Elephant in the Room
justmindy
Advertisement

After digging in deeper, it was discovered this is actually billed as 'affordable' housing. Units with a market rate of $2,000 will rent for $800. How nice of the Blue State Leftists to exclude kids from decent affordable housing. How benevolent of them.

Advertisement

Oh yes. The Commies always love to demand others live like a village and share their wealth except when it comes to them. Not in their backyard, after all. Some things never change.

Don't give them any ideas.

Tags: BROOKLYN COMMUNIST LEFTIST NEW YORK RENT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

After Shocking CFB Playoff Omission, the Twitterverse Debates the Missing Elephant in the Room
justmindy
This Doesn't End Well for Them, So Good Luck! Leftists TikTokers Threaten Billionaires, CEOs
Amy Curtis
Trump ENDS NBC Propagandist in Back and Forth About Deporting Vicious Criminals and It's GLORIOUS (Watch)
Sam J.
'Loathsome POS' David Axelrod Learns the HARD WAY You Do NOT Spread Hateful Rumors About Tulsi Gabbard
Sam J.
Holy MIC DROP, Batman! Chicago Journo BRUTALLY Honest About Damage Obama Has Done to the Democratic Party
Sam J.
Nina Turner's Post Trying to Make Jordan Neely Look Like a Sweet-Faced VICTIM Absolutely NUKED from Orbit
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
After Shocking CFB Playoff Omission, the Twitterverse Debates the Missing Elephant in the Room justmindy
Advertisement