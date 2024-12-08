Brooklyn's New 'Career Professionals Only' Housing: Because Kids and Affordability Don't Mix

The new cool hotness for Leftists ... affordable housing supplemented by the government, but no kids allowed.

Get a load of this…



There’s a luxury apartment building that opens in Brooklyn next month.



It’s for working couples with *no* children. Wait til you see the pics… pic.twitter.com/3WdFh1Oi3Q — Leah Goodridge (@leahfrombklyn) December 8, 2024

At first, it seems this is a private building being constructed to meet the needs of young professionals who do not have kids. While it could still be deemed 'exclusionary', people generally agreed adults can choose to live in spaces without kids.

The developer:



“We’ve tried to design the amenities and services for this more mature renter. They are going to appreciate the things we’re offering, a big focus on health + wellness, which we believe speaks more to a mature kind of resident—not necessarily partying all night.” pic.twitter.com/LOfvjXK9Iw — Leah Goodridge (@leahfrombklyn) December 8, 2024

It's like an over 55 community for people who started disliking kids way earlier in life.

There are varying opinions on this.



Some think it’s plain ole housing discrimination. I posted before abt a similar building that wanted only vegetarian tenants. Feels controlling + invasive.



But others think options in the housing market are good. “If it’s not for you, ok.” — Leah Goodridge (@leahfrombklyn) December 8, 2024

WAIT.



Someone posted this in replies.



This bldg is part of affordable housing?!!! And the gag is they never have affordable rent but THIS ONE BUILDING IS?🤯



I was pontificating before but I’M CLEARHEADED NOW. This “rule” is def discriminatory! They can’t do that w city funds pic.twitter.com/w3ZTOOQZBR — Leah Goodridge (@leahfrombklyn) December 8, 2024

They’re marketing the bldg as “everyone can apply but this bldg is really for dual income no kids (dinks).”



However I do think if that is applied to the market rate units and not the affordable housing ones in the bldg it’s gonna be another “poor door” situation for ppl w kids pic.twitter.com/aWFkWWU5Jy — Leah Goodridge (@leahfrombklyn) December 8, 2024

After digging in deeper, it was discovered this is actually billed as 'affordable' housing. Units with a market rate of $2,000 will rent for $800. How nice of the Blue State Leftists to exclude kids from decent affordable housing. How benevolent of them.

Imagine you gain 15 lbs and all your neighbors report you for a suspected pregnancy? — bigsisfm (@big_sister) December 8, 2024

Isn't it illegal in New York to refuse to rent to someone with kids? — Cerulean 🏳️‍⚧️ 🇵🇸 (@cerulean_marie) December 8, 2024

Sure is. They’re trying to get around it by saying “everyone can apply but it is *geared* to this demo.”



Which is interesting bc my experience on the Commission, New Yorkers constantly bring up at the hearings that the city is becoming anti family (less cars, studios/1bdrms) — Leah Goodridge (@leahfrombklyn) December 8, 2024

Oh yes. The Commies always love to demand others live like a village and share their wealth except when it comes to them. Not in their backyard, after all. Some things never change.

Nothing says pro-“choice” like guaranteeing you’ll be homeless if you get pregnant. — Power Heels ⚖️👠🤘 (@PowerHeels2006) December 8, 2024

Heard there's an abortion clinic on the 3rd floor — RaqiThunda (@RaqiThunda) December 8, 2024

Don't give them any ideas.