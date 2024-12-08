After Shocking CFB Playoff Omission, the Twitterverse Debates the Missing Elephant in the Room

This Doesn't End Well for Them, So Good Luck! Leftists TikTokers Threaten Billionaires,...
justmindy
justmindy  |  1:40 PM on December 08, 2024
AP Photo/AL.com, Vasha Hunt

Hell may really have frozen over.

Alabama was excluded from the College Football Playoffs.

The exclusion is all the talk of the Twitterverse.

People who don't love Alabama football love to hate Alabama football and the memes were extraordinary. 

Tennessee fans were really praying on their downfall.

It was a rough season.

Like Alabama or not, there is no arguing they stay the focus of college football fans.

Next year will likely be a whole different story, but the Alabama haters are certainly reveling in their bad fortune this year.

