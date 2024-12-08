After Shocking CFB Playoff Omission, the Twitterverse Debates the Missing Elephant in the Room

Hell may really have frozen over.

Breaking: SMU is in @CFBPlayoff and Alabama is out, sources told @ActionNetworkHQ — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) December 8, 2024

THE BRACKET IS SET ✍️



Who are you taking to win the #CFBPlayoff? pic.twitter.com/9BDWwesEVL — ESPN (@espn) December 8, 2024

Alabama was excluded from the College Football Playoffs.

Alabama can still get in if Mike Pence has the courage to do the right thing — Three Year Letterman (@3YearLetterman) December 8, 2024

It’s clear Alabama is both a better team and a more deserving team than SMU. It’s also clear they had their chance and absolutely ate dirt against Oklahoma & Vandy. Both can be true. I hate the 12 team playoff. — the content is good (original version) (@BourbonGhost) December 8, 2024

I can’t repeat enough, Alabama did not lose a nonconference game or schedule anyone hard in nonconference this year. In fact, if they *did* schedule someone hard and won, they might have gotten in. https://t.co/vROhZfLnvQ — Shehan Jeyarajah (@ShehanJeyarajah) December 8, 2024

The exclusion is all the talk of the Twitterverse.

If you think Alabama deserves a spot… they lost to 6-6 Vanderbilt and got blown out by 6-6 Oklahoma.



Get a grip. At some point you have to rank teams based on the results on the field and not how good Nick Saban was. — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) December 8, 2024

The Assad regime collapses in Syria AND Alabama is left out of the playoffs. What a weekend for freedom-lovers everywhere! — Tim Siedell (@badbanana) December 8, 2024

People who don't love Alabama football love to hate Alabama football and the memes were extraordinary.

“Alabama will miss the College Football Playoff”



The entire country: pic.twitter.com/mZnw0XYbsP — Nick Perkins (@NickyPerkss) December 8, 2024

Tennessee fans were really praying on their downfall.

Alabama: "Can you put us in the CFP."



The committee: pic.twitter.com/vqPQZGtRZL — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) December 8, 2024

Alabama football Alabama football

at the beginning at the end of the

of the season: season: https://t.co/r4uNAwAHGO pic.twitter.com/gRptrNSuIZ — Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) December 8, 2024

It was a rough season.

I can’t begin to tell you how happy I am that Bama is staying home. My heart is full this morning. https://t.co/trvYueXGGi — Juan Leonel Garciga (@SuperJuancho91) December 8, 2024

Alabama walks into a bar...to watch the College Football Playoffs. — NotKennyRogers (@NotKennyRogers) December 8, 2024

No matter who won or lost today, Alabama is still living rent free in folks heads. Saban is gone but yet here we still are. pic.twitter.com/EjhYDtYKt0 — Amanda (@Manda4UA) December 8, 2024

Like Alabama or not, there is no arguing they stay the focus of college football fans.

Alabama didn't miss out because of it's nonconference schedule! It missed out because of Vanderbilt! https://t.co/QO4NaSuTVC — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) December 8, 2024

This is SHAMELESS



NO mention of the fact that Alabama has 3 losses (compared to SMU’s 2) and that 2 of those losses are to 6-6 teams.



If an anti-trust suit ever comes for the SEC, ESPN should 100% be on it. pic.twitter.com/1oXvtmhu8g — Nathan Carroll (@Nathan_26_) December 8, 2024

Next year will likely be a whole different story, but the Alabama haters are certainly reveling in their bad fortune this year.