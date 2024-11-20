Nice of CBS to FINALLY Admit the Truth About How Laken's Former Classmates Feel After Her Murder

Already Strapped Californians Will Need a Hefty Raise to Afford Gas Next Year
VIP
justmindy
justmindy  |  3:45 PM on November 20, 2024
AP Photo/Mike Stewart

Oh, I guess now the election is over, CBS can admit college students are terrified.

Just two blocks from the University of Georgia campus, in a downtown courtroom in Athens, Georgia, a judge on Wednesday found Jose Ibarra guilty of murder in the death of 22-year-old Laken Riley, a former UGA student who transferred to the nursing program at Augusta University's Athens campus. 

In late February, Riley was attacked during her morning jog on a trail near the University of Georgia's intramural fields. As the investigation and trial unfolded, members of the Athens community grappled with a shaken sense of security.

"Just because we're on campus doesn't mean, necessarily, that the bad parts of the world can't get in," said Allison Mawn, a fourth-year student. "She did everything right. She told friends where she was going, she went on a popular trail during the day. She had her tracking location on. She even managed to call for help, and still it wasn't enough."

              

The case was thrust into the national spotlight when authorities arrested Ibarra, an undocumented Venezuelan immigrant who entered the country two years ago, and charged him with murdering Riley. In the midst of the election cycle, her death quickly became a flashpoint in the immigration debate, with former President Donald Trump and his supporters raising it at rallies and President Biden responding to heckling about it in his State of the Union address.

"In an instant, all the eyes across the country are on us," said Mawn. "Now you can't say the name Laken Riley without thinking about undocumented immigrants and illegal immigration."

Glad they have finally caught up with the rest of normal society in that conclusion. 

Yes, the Corporate Media served as an arm of the DNC up until the election.

Well, now Kamala is in Hawaii. Yes, she is vacationing while Laken's family mourns her memory in a courtroom as her illegal alien killer is sentenced. It feels very unfair.

