J.D. Vance's Shorts Scandal: TMZ Snaps Incoming Vice President in Rare Casual Outing

Things were going well for J.D. Vance. He came out of the election with positive favorability and he shook off the weird label. He may have gone and ruined it all. Heh.

It's leg day at Mar-a-Lago for J.D. Vance ... with the Vice President-elect trading in his suit and tie for a polo shirt and a pair of shorts ... a vastly different look for Vance. Check out these new photos from Donald Trump's resort in Florida ... it must be casual Friday, and J.D. is taking full advantage of the balmy weather down in Palm Beach. We're used to seeing J.D. all buttoned up ... but now that the election is over and the Trump crew is prepping for a return to the White House, J.D. seems to be cutting loose ... by cutting his bottoms in half. J.D.'s got the whole fam with him at Mar-a-Lago too -- there was a big bash last night for Trump's cabinet nominees -- and he got down on all fours to play with his kids Ewan, Vivek and Mirabel. Another reason J.D.'s so comfortable ... the Secret Service has its new robot dogs patrolling the place, and keeping an eye out for any potential danger.

ICYMI: It's leg day at Mar-a-Lago for #JDVance -- with the Vice President-elect trading in his suit and tie for a polo shirt and a pair of shorts ... a vastly different look for Vance. pic.twitter.com/auxxocmXAb — TMZ (@TMZ) November 16, 2024

It's very scandalous. How dare he play with his children in Florida in SHORTS. Clutch your pearls!

How is this even a story?? — Ziva (@zivaspeaks_ziva) November 16, 2024

This is the only correct answer.

Slow day for slinging smut I guess — Tracy McDonnell (@TraceyMcD) November 16, 2024

Running short of a news story?

No more 4am talking points?

I thought this was parody 😂 — RedC 🇺🇸 (@RedCap38649128) November 16, 2024

You know they have nothing when this is the top story.

And your point is that he is a human being?? — Mon (@monberkel) November 16, 2024

does this mean he’s not gonna be vice president because he wore shorts?🙄🙄 — Tdoc (@Tdoc1683) November 16, 2024

Please check the Constitution, stat!





The VP elect wearing shorts is apparently news now? 😂🤣 — Matt (@mattlarscheid) November 16, 2024

They clearly don't realize the temperature in Florida today.

Tomorrow's news: Tree has bark. — Echo (@RoarAndRant) November 16, 2024

Handsome fella. Finally have some Presidential type folks headed back to the White House. #MAGA🇺🇸 — Tucker Carson (@MMAHusker) November 16, 2024

Wow, a guy wearing shorts in Florida on an 80⁰ plus day?! This is cutting edge! — Murph (@bigmurph135) November 16, 2024

How will he recover from this?

Normal behavior in the hot Florida sun. — Elizabeth Sanders (@libbasanders77) November 16, 2024

Now I can rest easy knowing JD is normal. 😮‍💨 — Eddie Dominguez (@EdDominguez24) November 16, 2024

Isn't that a relief?

It's going to be great to see his little ones growing in the White House — Eabod (@mmhiton89) November 16, 2024

What an embarrassing headline…. Dorks — Julzforjustice (@JulietH0225555) November 16, 2024

They will look for ANYTHING to write about a Republican negatively.

You could say “JD Vance spends time with family” but instead you went for the “he wears shorts” angle? — Social Worker (@sw_conservative) November 16, 2024

That would involve writing a nice story about a Republican and that is not allowed.