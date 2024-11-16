J.D. Vance's Shorts Scandal: TMZ Snaps Incoming Vice President in Rare Casual Outing

UK Police Investigate Telegraph Columnist Over Deleted Year-Old Tweet
justmindy
justmindy  |  5:15 PM on November 16, 2024
AP Photo/Chuck Burton

Things were going well for J.D. Vance. He came out of the election with positive favorability and he shook off the weird label. He may have gone and ruined it all. Heh.

Advertisement

It's leg day at Mar-a-Lago for J.D. Vance ... with the Vice President-elect trading in his suit and tie for a polo shirt and a pair of shorts ... a vastly different look for Vance.

   

Check out these new photos from Donald Trump's resort in Florida ... it must be casual Friday, and J.D. is taking full advantage of the balmy weather down in Palm Beach. We're used to seeing J.D. all buttoned up ... but now that the election is over and the Trump crew is prepping for a return to the White House, J.D. seems to be cutting loose ... by cutting his bottoms in half. J.D.'s got the whole fam with him at Mar-a-Lago too -- there was a big bash last night for Trump's cabinet nominees -- and he got down on all fours to play with his kids Ewan, Vivek and Mirabel. Another reason J.D.'s so comfortable ... the Secret Service has its new robot dogs patrolling the place, and keeping an eye out for any potential danger.

It's very scandalous. How dare he play with his children in Florida in SHORTS. Clutch your pearls!

This is the only correct answer.

You know they have nothing when this is the top story.

Please check the Constitution, stat!

They clearly don't realize the temperature in Florida today.

How will he recover from this?

Isn't that a relief?

They will look for ANYTHING to write about a Republican negatively.

That would involve writing a nice story about a Republican and that is not allowed.

Tags: REPUBLICAN SECRET SERVICE VICE PRESIDENT MAR-A-LAGO J.D. VANCE

