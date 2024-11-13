A 'NY Times' Young Undecided Voter Shares What Radicalized Her to Pull the Lever for Trump

The 'NY Times' followed thirteen young undecided voters for a year and are now sharing how some of those young people voted.

The NYT spoke to 13 young undecided voters for months leading up till the election. Here is one of those 13 young voters: pic.twitter.com/MCeknsdgu6 — Jamie Reed Whistleblower (@JamieWhistle) November 13, 2024

So, J.D. is normal and the trans issue was way bigger than many believed. It should not be surprising.

The gender issue I think had a much larger effect than they will ever realize.



When you see that your "side" has been selling you lies and nonsense it makes you question everything else they say. — Shellac 🟦 🟥 🟨 ⬜ (@Tachardiella) November 13, 2024

...than they will ever *admit*, you mean.

Dems will never admit they handed the entire party over to a small fraction of FAR LEFT they/them kooks the same way Repubs handed their party to Trumpers. — Zen_Granny (@MAT81456) November 13, 2024

100%. Seven years ago my mom was concerned about tran stuff in kids and Idid the classic “that doesn’t happen, and if it does it barely happens”, but I believed it! My “barely” was also thinking that if it happens it’s a criminal mistake, but I get doctors are dumb sometimes.… — Some Person (@a69774) November 13, 2024

Voters saw what this looked like in practice at the Olympics. They saw female boxers being beat up by men who claimed to be women and that was far enough for them. Enough was enough.

I have a daughter. All of my more liberal and more conservative friends with only sons couldn't care less about the issue of biological men in women's sports. But anybody with a daughter is incensed by this... across the board. It's sheer lunacy. — BlueyAnon (@BlueyAnon) November 13, 2024

Moms of daughters were not willing to sacrifice them on the altar of Leftist ideology.

There’s a deep longing for normalcy in her response. — Kathryn Wright (@Kathryn53627949) November 13, 2024

Wouldn't it be wonderful to have safe streets and schools for America's children again.

Between Wokism, cultural war issues, and the residue of the COVID lockdowns, Democrats have created the most right-wing generation of youth in at least half a century. — ZalinskySilverworks (@ZalinskyS) November 13, 2024

Voters agreed with an overwhelming majority on this issue and the response from Democrats is to label everyone that doesn't conform immoral. — The State Versus The People (@woodifitweretru) November 13, 2024

The Democrats seem to be unable to engage in any self-reflection.

JD Vance was built for podcasts



America prefers their women’s sports to be exclusively women only https://t.co/YDPOUM9d3S — RavenNole 🇺🇸 🇮🇱🎗️ (@RavenNole) November 13, 2024

Vance is able to explain complicated policy to the lay person. It's a talent.

She wasn't radicalized on the men's/women's sports issue. It's not radical to not want to watch a male boxer break a female boxer's skull. https://t.co/3QmdtssRok — 𝓚𝓪𝓻𝓹𝓪𝓽𝓱𝓲𝓪𝓷 𝓽𝓱𝓮 𝓡𝓪𝓷𝓰𝓮𝓻 (@Selaria4) November 13, 2024

That used to just be common sense. May this Presidency return us to it.