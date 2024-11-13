"NO Idea What's Coming': Musk and Ramaswamy Respond to Sen. Warren and She's...
'Jack Smith Better Lawyer Up': Trump Announces AG Nominee and Names Director of...
CNN Spotted Biden-Harris Staffers Creating a 'REALLY Stunning' Optic During Trump's WH Vis...
Thieves of Joy: Senator-Elect Jim Justice Not Allowed to Bring Babydog to Orientation...
From Weird to Winner: J.D. Vance Ends Campaign As ONLY Candidate With Positive...
Karine Jean-Pierre STILL Pushing a Lie Nobody Believed (As Evidenced by the Dems'...
Elizabeth Warren's on the WARPATH: She's Big Mad and Mocking DOGE 'Cause It's...
White House Panics As Trump Returns! Biden Thrilled!
Tiresome 'The View' Panel Spreads Misinformation on Pete Hegseth Without Correction
California Teacher Sparks Outrage After Telling Students Hispanic Trump Voting Parents Wan...
Sen. Chuck Schumer Warns Republicans Not to Abandon Bipartisanship When They Take Control
Senate Republicans Choose New Leader as They Prepare to Take Control and Advance...
Biden Seemed to Be Sending a Message During Friendly Oval Office Meeting With...
He's BACK! CNN's Jim Acosta Did His 'Journalism' Thing About Trump's Pick for...

A 'NY Times' Young Undecided Voter Shares What Radicalized Her to Pull the Lever for Trump

justmindy
justmindy  |  2:50 PM on November 13, 2024
AP Photo/John Bazemore

The 'NY Times' followed thirteen young undecided voters for a year and are now sharing how some of those young people voted. 

Advertisement

So, J.D. is normal and the trans issue was way bigger than many believed. It should not be surprising.

Voters saw what this looked like in practice at the Olympics. They saw female boxers being beat up by men who claimed to be women and that was far enough for them. Enough was enough.

Recommended

CNN Spotted Biden-Harris Staffers Creating a 'REALLY Stunning' Optic During Trump's WH Visit
Doug P.
Advertisement

Moms of daughters were not willing to sacrifice them on the altar of Leftist ideology. 

Wouldn't it be wonderful to have safe streets and schools for America's children again. 

The Democrats seem to be unable to engage in any self-reflection.

Advertisement

Vance is able to explain complicated policy to the lay person. It's a talent. 

That used to just be common sense. May this Presidency return us to it.

Tags: OLYMPICS SPORTS TRANS TRUMP TRANS WOMAN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

CNN Spotted Biden-Harris Staffers Creating a 'REALLY Stunning' Optic During Trump's WH Visit
Doug P.
'Jack Smith Better Lawyer Up': Trump Announces AG Nominee and Names Director of Nat'l Intelligence
Doug P.
Elizabeth Warren's on the WARPATH: She's Big Mad and Mocking DOGE 'Cause It's Ending Her Gravy Train
Amy Curtis
From Weird to Winner: J.D. Vance Ends Campaign As ONLY Candidate With Positive Favorability
Amy Curtis
"NO Idea What's Coming': Musk and Ramaswamy Respond to Sen. Warren and She's NOT Gonna Like It
Doug P.
Tiresome 'The View' Panel Spreads Misinformation on Pete Hegseth Without Correction
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
CNN Spotted Biden-Harris Staffers Creating a 'REALLY Stunning' Optic During Trump's WH Visit Doug P.
Advertisement