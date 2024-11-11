Movement to Appoint VP-Elect Vance as Senate Majority Leader Gains Traction

What Happened to Adults Being in Charge? State Department Holds Coping Sessions Following...
justmindy
justmindy  |  3:10 PM on November 11, 2024
AP Photo/Steve Helber

It seems the movement is growing to make J.D. Vance the Senate Majority Leader. Obviously, the Vice President is always the President of the Senate and the tie breaker. The Constitution also allows for the Vice President to be the Senate Majority Leader and some influential Republicans think Vance would be perfect for the position. 

Obviously, no one will know better what Donald Trump is thinking than his Vice President. It takes one person out of the 'circle of trust' and maybe this is the best way to ensure stuff gets done.

It's so America!

Trump was given a mandate this election. He won the popular vote. He won the Electoral College. Republicans won the House and the Senate. There isn't much more the voters could do to say they want Trump and his policies. It's time to get serious about pushing them through.

To be fair, some do not agree the Constitution allows this.

Others see its as an idea meant to keep Rick Scott from the role and hand it to Senator Thune.

Stay tuned to what may be a historical breaking of the norms.

