Movement to Appoint VP-Elect Vance as Senate Majority Leader Gains Traction

It seems the movement is growing to make J.D. Vance the Senate Majority Leader. Obviously, the Vice President is always the President of the Senate and the tie breaker. The Constitution also allows for the Vice President to be the Senate Majority Leader and some influential Republicans think Vance would be perfect for the position.

Across the country the movement calling on Republican senators to elect @JDVance the senate majority leader is growing



Many RINOs secretly worry that JD's bold leadership would ruin them, and are trying to prevent JD from becoming the Senate Majority Leader



WE NEED JD VANCE! — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) November 11, 2024

I asked @BasedMikeLee and this is what he said. Sounds like he de facto can be the leader of the Republicans in the Senate it’s a question of where he spends his time: https://t.co/ZhAIC4Qp8G — Kyle Tibbitts (@KyleTibbitts) November 11, 2024

We have patriots like @BasedMikeLee supporting @JDVance leading the Senate Republicans!



It's time to be BOLD



President Trump needs all hands on deck, and JD Vance is the only person who can execute his plan in the senate! https://t.co/rimh8mRDB4 — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) November 11, 2024

Obviously, no one will know better what Donald Trump is thinking than his Vice President. It takes one person out of the 'circle of trust' and maybe this is the best way to ensure stuff gets done.

JD Vance



The Vice President is already the President of the Senate



The constitution says the VP can also be Senate Majority Leader



No more compromises



Elections have consequences. This must be a consequential victory. — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) November 10, 2024

It's so America!

This.



This is the only way to ensure the Trump agenda is implemented and there’s no obstruction.



Enough capitulation. We either act now or we don’t get a second chance. — •Nic• (@AsTheWorldBurnz) November 10, 2024

Trump was given a mandate this election. He won the popular vote. He won the Electoral College. Republicans won the House and the Senate. There isn't much more the voters could do to say they want Trump and his policies. It's time to get serious about pushing them through.

I’m afraid the Constitution doesn’t say that.



You might make the argument that it doesn’t say that he can’t, but the position itself was not formalized until the 19th and 20th centuries.



Even John Adam’s role in the Senate, as our nation’s first VP, didn’t stray much beyond… pic.twitter.com/21PJCcoIR9 — DQD (@destinatorq) November 10, 2024

To be fair, some do not agree the Constitution allows this.

This is just a fringe idea meant to syphon support away from Scott and ensure a Thune leadership.



JD Vance supports Scott. JD Vance will be an active VP and does not want to be weighed down with senate politics. He needs to think about being ready to be president in 2028. — Sendix Bunny, Vancian Red Mage (@SendixBunny) November 11, 2024

Others see its as an idea meant to keep Rick Scott from the role and hand it to Senator Thune.

Bengals hoodie and AR-15. We are so back. — Warren Dorn (@warrendorn) November 11, 2024

Stay tuned to what may be a historical breaking of the norms.