The Trade Offs to the Left Post Election Have Been Discussed and the Terms are Acceptable

justmindy
justmindy  |  12:50 PM on November 06, 2024
ImgFlip

After an election, trade offs must be made. Apparently, this is the current line up of things the Right has to give up to control all parts of government.

Shhh! Don't tell them.

This may be Trump's most brilliant negotiation. 

Oh, there is even more to do.

That pic is nightmare fuel.

Oh, they can definitely have her, too.

The Left should hide their kids if he goes along with them.

This Republican party sounds amazing.

Don't threaten us with a good time.

It explains why the Republicans lost so much for so many years.

It seems too good to be true.

Fair enough!

