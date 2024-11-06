The Trade Offs to the Left Post Election Have Been Discussed and the Terms are Acceptable

After an election, trade offs must be made. Apparently, this is the current line up of things the Right has to give up to control all parts of government.

Shhh! Don't tell them.

This may be Trump's most brilliant negotiation.

Yes. And I think we can throw in a few more if they feel cheated. https://t.co/Sf2LcfnIq4 — David P Deavel (@davidpdeavel) November 6, 2024

Oh, there is even more to do.

And the Cheneys and Bushes.

Trump negotiates the best deals. https://t.co/AiHPIGfrlT — J. C. Salomon 🗑️ (@jcsalomon) November 6, 2024

The dead cap hit will be hell but Omidyar can take it. — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) November 6, 2024

Definitely in rebuild mode. — John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) November 6, 2024

That pic is nightmare fuel.

Don’t forget Sarah Rumpf 😂 — Mateo (@MJNDesigner) November 6, 2024

Oh, they can definitely have her, too.

Don't forget about John Weaver — ericontrarian (@eriContrarian) November 6, 2024

The Left should hide their kids if he goes along with them.

And a bunch of federal judges, and status quo on the Supreme Court. — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) November 6, 2024

When you put it that way I’m willing to throw in some coupons too — Andrew Kloster (@ARKloster) November 6, 2024

Cheneys and Bushes, McConnel, Haley, Pompeo, as well, please... — Buck Smith (@NelsonDaleSmith) November 6, 2024

This Republican party sounds amazing.

Don't threaten us with a good time.

It explains why the Republicans lost so much for so many years.

It seems too good to be true.

And they get an overweight pundit to be named later. Likely Jonah Goldberg. — Mike McD (@MickGMick) November 6, 2024

Fair enough!