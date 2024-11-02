Dairy State Dispatch: Mark Halperin Says Kamala Harris Is in TROUBLE in Wisconsin
Biden's Latest Gaffe Appears to Be Performing 'Lost in Transit' Stroll on Tarmac

Joe Biden Reveals What He Really Wants to Do to Republicans 'BUTT' He Better Think Twice

justmindy
justmindy  |  5:10 PM on November 02, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Um, excuse us?

Mr. President, please keep your hands to yourself!

Our President has lost his mind, that is what is going on.

Elon needs to keep his head on swivel.

Weirdo Joe has no concept of personal space.

They are obsessed with Elon, honestly.

Tim Walz would LOVE for Biden to spank his hiney.

He should be mad at his own party. They are the ones who ousted him in a coup. That wasn't the Republicans.

Oh, the Corporate Media would go crazy and the news media would make it the news cycle for the next 48 hours.

If that is true, he is doing the country a solid.

Don't hold your breath. Democrats can say anything and get away with it. They only care about 'violence' when they make up things Trump said.

Do you blame him? She helped to oust him.

They'll be sure to change it in the official White House record.

It's a real mystery. We need to get Angela Lansbury on this one.

Oh, that's what he said. The Corporate Media are probably doing their best to cover it up as we speak. Heh.

