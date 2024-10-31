CNN Tries Shenanigans with Byron Donalds but He Puts Them Right Back in their Place

Byron Donalds was on CNN and was asked to react to a clip of Trump. When the clip played, Donalds recognized the clip had been manipulated to make it seem like Trump was saying something he did not. Byron called it out.
🚨FAKE NEWS ALERT🚨— Byron Donalds (@ByronDonalds) October 31, 2024
Democrats know they're in trouble, so they've created another deceptively-edited hoax.
Last night, President Trump said he would protect women from illegal alien criminals "whether they like it or not."
Democrats & the media are taking these 6 words out of… pic.twitter.com/kiHBzj4PgI
So Trump was merely saying he would protect the women of America from dangerous people and the Left wanted to turn that into something nefarious.
America needs a strong leader who will prioritize protecting women and children from the criminals (convicted of crimes in their countries of origin) who are flooding our borders.— Jen Wright (@JenWEsq) October 31, 2024
Too many young women have already died violent deaths due to our wide open border. https://t.co/IraBHz2h3l
The deceit of Harris & the Democrat Party knows no bounds. https://t.co/A8tS3H5brF— Gary Doyle (@GetInTheGame18) October 31, 2024
Nothing is off the table for them.
One lie after another.— DonnaK (@NoHyperboleD) October 31, 2024
Vote to end the lies. Vote for Trump and Vance and Ramaswamy and Kennedy and Musk and Gabbard. https://t.co/yBagdwylzm
This is despicable.— 🎃🍂👻🍂🌻Just me👀✝💜 (@browneyegirl400) October 31, 2024
Kamala now is repeating this lie on a media presser.
She’s repulsive.
She looks like shyt by the way
The constant lies must be getting to her. https://t.co/4t9TTvlhkd
She should be ashamed of herself.
Democrats use context when posting video clips challenge: impossible https://t.co/bxIKQq8KGJ— Whitney (@whitonthissite) October 31, 2024
We can't hate @CNN and the media enough. https://t.co/WNRoFHjIKj— The MSM is Evil 🤬+ (@SC27241) October 31, 2024
Every time we think they can't go lower, they find a way to go even lower.
Imagine trying to make a negative out of a man saying he’s going to do what it takes as president to protect women whether they like it or not…how far have we fallen. https://t.co/VdyGJRNvSO— Jessel Jones (@JesselJones6) October 31, 2024
The Left is sick.
We need to shut down CNN! They are gross! Don’t ever call yourselves journalist because you are far from it! You’re as bad as Kamala, a bunch of lies and fakes! https://t.co/ZAdxZgFQkX— Carolyn Janics (@carolyn_janics) October 31, 2024
Lol, these people are so desperate! This is pathetic. Trump was talking about protecting women from ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS. Every woman in the crowd CHEERED when he said he was going to protect women! They CHEERED! Stop trying to deflect and create a false controversy. Ridiculous! https://t.co/dhSDNPdx7i— Leapingtigers🐅🇺🇸🗽 (@Leapingtigers5) October 31, 2024
If it is a day ending in -y, CNN is making up lies about Trump. This is just their usual behavior.
The "they" in "I'll protect women whether 'they' like it or not" is not whether women like it or not, it's whether the people that don't want him to enact strong immigration policies like it or not. So dumb!— John Glisson (@jglisson) October 31, 2024
Yes. We need a president who will protect women and the entire nation. I have no issue with what he said.— Deon Joseph (@ofcrdeonjoseph) October 31, 2024
As it should be.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member