CNN Tries Shenanigans with Byron Donalds but He Puts Them Right Back in their Place

Byron Donalds was on CNN and was asked to react to a clip of Trump. When the clip played, Donalds recognized the clip had been manipulated to make it seem like Trump was saying something he did not. Byron called it out.

🚨FAKE NEWS ALERT🚨



Democrats know they're in trouble, so they've created another deceptively-edited hoax.



Last night, President Trump said he would protect women from illegal alien criminals "whether they like it or not."



Democrats & the media are taking these 6 words out of… pic.twitter.com/kiHBzj4PgI — Byron Donalds (@ByronDonalds) October 31, 2024

So Trump was merely saying he would protect the women of America from dangerous people and the Left wanted to turn that into something nefarious.

America needs a strong leader who will prioritize protecting women and children from the criminals (convicted of crimes in their countries of origin) who are flooding our borders.



Too many young women have already died violent deaths due to our wide open border. https://t.co/IraBHz2h3l — Jen Wright (@JenWEsq) October 31, 2024

The deceit of Harris & the Democrat Party knows no bounds. https://t.co/A8tS3H5brF — Gary Doyle (@GetInTheGame18) October 31, 2024

Nothing is off the table for them.

One lie after another.

Vote to end the lies. Vote for Trump and Vance and Ramaswamy and Kennedy and Musk and Gabbard. https://t.co/yBagdwylzm — DonnaK (@NoHyperboleD) October 31, 2024

This is despicable.



Kamala now is repeating this lie on a media presser.



She’s repulsive.



She looks like shyt by the way



The constant lies must be getting to her. https://t.co/4t9TTvlhkd — 🎃🍂👻🍂🌻Just me👀✝💜 (@browneyegirl400) October 31, 2024

She should be ashamed of herself.

Democrats use context when posting video clips challenge: impossible https://t.co/bxIKQq8KGJ — Whitney (@whitonthissite) October 31, 2024

We can't hate @CNN and the media enough. https://t.co/WNRoFHjIKj — The MSM is Evil 🤬+ (@SC27241) October 31, 2024

Every time we think they can't go lower, they find a way to go even lower.

Imagine trying to make a negative out of a man saying he’s going to do what it takes as president to protect women whether they like it or not…how far have we fallen. https://t.co/VdyGJRNvSO — Jessel Jones (@JesselJones6) October 31, 2024

The Left is sick.

We need to shut down CNN! They are gross! Don’t ever call yourselves journalist because you are far from it! You’re as bad as Kamala, a bunch of lies and fakes! https://t.co/ZAdxZgFQkX — Carolyn Janics (@carolyn_janics) October 31, 2024

Lol, these people are so desperate! This is pathetic. Trump was talking about protecting women from ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS. Every woman in the crowd CHEERED when he said he was going to protect women! They CHEERED! Stop trying to deflect and create a false controversy. Ridiculous! https://t.co/dhSDNPdx7i — Leapingtigers🐅🇺🇸🗽 (@Leapingtigers5) October 31, 2024

If it is a day ending in -y, CNN is making up lies about Trump. This is just their usual behavior.

The "they" in "I'll protect women whether 'they' like it or not" is not whether women like it or not, it's whether the people that don't want him to enact strong immigration policies like it or not. So dumb! — John Glisson (@jglisson) October 31, 2024

Yes. We need a president who will protect women and the entire nation. I have no issue with what he said. — Deon Joseph (@ofcrdeonjoseph) October 31, 2024

As it should be.