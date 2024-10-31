Cringers Assemble! Avengers Actors' Kamala Ad Has Voters Wishing for Another Thanos Snap
House COVID Recommends DOJ Charges Against Former NY Gov Andrew Cuomo Over COVID...
Megyn Kelly vs. Glenn Beck: Who Wore the Biden-Inspired Halloween Costume Better? (Trump...
Million Dollar Pledge Giveaways Continue as Elon Musk PAC Lawsuit Sent Packing to...
Out of Touch LeBron James Announces His Endorsement for President
Shocking Truth! Kamala Admits She's 'Fought for Many Who Have Harmed Other Human...
WATCH: Even Kamala Harris Is FED UP With Weirdo Walz
Don't Believe Your Lying Eyes! Pramila Jayapal Thinks You're Too Dumb to Realize...
Trump Impersonator Shawn Farash Has Commercial Banned in Nashville
SERIOUSLY? You're Not Gonna Believe the Latest Woke Definition of 'Woman'
Stopped Clock Alert: Bill Clinton Speaks TRUTH to Michigan Voters, Says Hamas Uses...
New York Times / Media Matters for America Hit Piece Just Dropped
SCORE! Green Bay Packer Running Back A.J. Dillon Endorses Donald Trump
VIP
Utterly Tone-Deaf: In a Single Tweet, CBS News Shows Why the Mainstream Media...

CNN Tries Shenanigans with Byron Donalds but He Puts Them Right Back in their Place

justmindy
justmindy  |  9:10 PM on October 31, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Byron Donalds was on CNN and was asked to react to a clip of Trump. When the clip played, Donalds recognized the clip had been manipulated to make it seem like Trump was saying something he did not. Byron called it out.

Advertisement

So Trump was merely saying he would protect the women of America from dangerous people and the Left wanted to turn that into something nefarious. 

Nothing is off the table for them.

Recommended

WATCH: Even Kamala Harris Is FED UP With Weirdo Walz
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

She should be ashamed of herself.

Every time we think they can't go lower, they find a way to go even lower.

The Left is sick.

Advertisement

If it is a day ending in -y, CNN is making up lies about Trump. This is just their usual behavior.

As it should be.

Tags: CNN DONALD TRUMP FLORIDA WOMEN 2024 ELECTION BYRON DONALDS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WATCH: Even Kamala Harris Is FED UP With Weirdo Walz
Amy Curtis
Cringers Assemble! Avengers Actors' Kamala Ad Has Voters Wishing for Another Thanos Snap
Warren Squire
SERIOUSLY? You're Not Gonna Believe the Latest Woke Definition of 'Woman'
Amy Curtis
Megyn Kelly vs. Glenn Beck: Who Wore the Biden-Inspired Halloween Costume Better? (Trump Should Judge)
Doug P.
Trump Impersonator Shawn Farash Has Commercial Banned in Nashville
Gordon K
Out of Touch LeBron James Announces His Endorsement for President
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
WATCH: Even Kamala Harris Is FED UP With Weirdo Walz Amy Curtis
Advertisement