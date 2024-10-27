What Do You Get When Cackling Kamala and Witchy Whitmer Walk into a Bar ... This Cringey Hot Mic Scene

First of all, if you see these two in a bar, just leave. In this case, however, Kamala and Gretchen were caught unknowingly on a hot mic, and the looks on their faces when they found out about it, was hilarious.

Kamala on a hot mic at a bar with Whitmer appears to say "we need to move ground among men"



And then says "there are microphones in here listening to everything we say... Sh$t."pic.twitter.com/GDgnqy8LVa — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 27, 2024

Let's be honest ... men are not going to be moved ever by these two. They might as well give it up.

Kamala appears to acknowledge she's struggling with male voters before noticing there are "microphones in here just listening to everything."



"Sh@t! Ha ha ha!"



Fakest candidate ever. pic.twitter.com/ETYniX2wqW — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 27, 2024

Apparently, she really lets loose at the bar. Kind of feels like her second home, actually.

Also, they are two of the worst people in politics.

This looked like a Saturday night skit https://t.co/w2NAk1qgDy — Tom Jordan (@tljordan10) October 27, 2024

They are both massive jokes, so that checks out.

What does she say before realizing there’s microphones?



I can’t quite make it out… something about what everyone is telling “them” to do or go… https://t.co/TkeOsMpGNj — A (@bonjourblonde) October 27, 2024

Some people are saying she appears to be talking about how she is falling behind with men.

Can you imagine this alcoholic in the Oval Office? God help us all https://t.co/ms7yxTo6n3 — EddieLe 🇺🇲  𝕏 (@RealEddieLe) October 27, 2024

Having dementia Joe in office was bad enough. Our country can't take four more years of incompetence.

Sounds like the premise for a show "Two Drunk Women" https://t.co/Jsld5hM7TV — Sandra Lee Stewart 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 🇺🇸 (@SandraLeeStewa2) October 27, 2024

She won't even have to act to play that role.

She would be devastating for our country. https://t.co/N5uP4cxqia — Testarosa (@kpontrelli1) October 27, 2024

It's terrifying to consider.

Kamala: omg, I can't believe people can hear us talk in a public bar!



Unfortunately, you're the VP so there's no such thing as a private conversation in a room full of people. Dim wit 😏 https://t.co/uqmzh30HER — Classic Beamer 🇺🇲 (@ClassicBeamer) October 27, 2024

Her rightful place. Drunk at the bar — EddieLe 🇺🇲  𝕏 (@RealEddieLe) October 27, 2024

Fake staged and controlled — Don Wick (@yayavarkm) October 27, 2024

Drink another beer.. dunce

I wouldn’t vote for a president who’s chillin at a bar, a week before election…

Sounds like she doesn’t cope well with stress… — Sherry Mitchell/Slatosky (@SSlatosky) October 27, 2024

Vote for the candidate who doesn't drink or do drugs. Then, we don't have to worry about him being too impaired to run the country.

narrator: this was not a hot mic moment and they really think swearing and drinking beer will move men https://t.co/j1xPqFmP03 — Emily Zanotti 🦝 (@emzanotti) October 27, 2024

Someone should tell them this was a turn off to men and women, honestly.

I don’t even think this was a hot mic.



I think this was a “I need to seem normal, so let’s go to a bar and be caught saying ‘sh@t’, because that’s what normal people do, right?” moment. https://t.co/ucOH6t5qfZ — Ian Haworth (@ighaworth) October 27, 2024

She couldn't behave normally if her life depended on it. Clearly, because her campaign depended on it and she failed.

All I want for Christmas is to never hear that condescending cackle ever again. https://t.co/XEkmO6hjn3 — M2 (@Amer1can_Barbie) October 27, 2024

Please, dear readers, make Christmas even more bright this year and save us from this woman for the next four years. Go vote!