What Do You Get When Cackling Kamala and Witchy Whitmer Walk into a Bar ... This Cringey Hot Mic Scene

justmindy
justmindy  |  1:45 PM on October 27, 2024
AP Photo/Erin Hooley

First of all, if you see these two in a bar, just leave. In this case, however, Kamala and Gretchen were caught unknowingly on a hot mic, and the looks on their faces when they found out about it, was hilarious.

Let's be honest ... men are not going to be moved ever by these two. They might as well give it up.

Apparently, she really lets loose at the bar. Kind of feels like her second home, actually.

Also, they are two of the worst people in politics.

They are both massive jokes, so that checks out.

Some people are saying she appears to be talking about how she is falling behind with men.

Having dementia Joe in office was bad enough. Our country can't take four more years of incompetence.

She won't even have to act to play that role.

It's terrifying to consider.

Vote for the candidate who doesn't drink or do drugs. Then, we don't have to worry about him being too impaired to run the country.

Someone should tell them this was a turn off to men and women, honestly.

She couldn't behave normally if her life depended on it. Clearly, because her campaign depended on it and she failed.

Please, dear readers, make Christmas even more bright this year and save us from this woman for the next four years. Go vote!

