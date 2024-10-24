Kamala 'Kamaleon' Harris Can't Seem to Decide on a Religion

We all know she's a Kama Kama Kama Kamaleon, but trying to figure out Kamala's actual religious beliefs really has America stumped.

Kamala Harris last night: 'I was raised to believe in a loving God, to believe that your faith is a verb, you live your faith.'



She was actually raised by her mother to believe in a vengeful Hindu goddess, if you listen to her early political speeches in SF.



From the book: pic.twitter.com/hrCFqXyP8N — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) October 24, 2024

Advertisement

I'm really getting confused about Harris' religious background. One minute, she claims to have been observant of her Hindu background, having affirmed that with public comments.



The next, she says she celebrated Kwanzaa. Now, she's a devout Christian? https://t.co/2grsqSRVQ2 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) October 24, 2024

It's a mystery wrapped up in an enigma.

She’s a chameleon. A vapid one, but still. — DelilahM (@delilahmused) October 24, 2024

Well she may be a lizard person and her brain is the size of a pea, so that makes sense.

She is whatever you need her to be — Dan Goldwasser (@dgoldwas) October 24, 2024

Rather, she is whomever Obama needs her to be.

She has no religion other than to seek her own self actualization. — NotYourJewishMom (@CaffMomREDACTED) October 24, 2024

She needs to learn to effectively communicate first.

This has to be the one question that I can’t find any answers for. I would have more respect if she just settled on one religion, but she picks and chooses whatever will make her look more sympathetic. — Sam 🇺🇸Yoda🇺🇸 Bronkey (@TheYodaPagoda) October 24, 2024

She's basically Gumby.

She’s also Jewish on Chanukah. — Walter Sobchak (@WalterSobchakSr) October 24, 2024

Well, her husband is Jewish so she already claims that.

She is who you want her to be. Started back when she was offering the Girlfriend Experience. — dcnh (@dcnh42) October 24, 2024

She is whatever she needs to be for her audience. She is an empty vessel — Angry NPC (@the_angry_npc) October 24, 2024

Literally, a listless vessel.

No need for confusion. She’s a liar. It’s that simple. Therefore you can discount anything that flows from her mouth. — The Canaanites Had It Coming ✝️🇺🇸 (@randysult) October 24, 2024

Most religions don't excuse liars, after all.

She should change her name to Kamaleon instead. — Joseph Rizal 🇺🇸📟 (@jrizal1957) October 24, 2024

We should make a Venn Diagram. pic.twitter.com/NjgnuSyBW5 — Steve R. (@steverosen1235) October 24, 2024

She’s a total fraud. We will never know the real Kamala — JenniferR 🇺🇸 (@JenTexas16) October 24, 2024

Her religion, like her accent, changes with the wind. — Black Supremacy Watch (@Blacknatwatch) October 24, 2024

Her religion depends upon what day it is and what audience she is standing in front of.

Advertisement

Pandering — Linda MacDougall (@lindamac12steps) October 24, 2024

Maybe she grew up like Biden, in a Puerto Rican neighborhood attending Jewish synagogue and black churches, while marching for civil rights and taking on bullies at the local swimming pool. — Neil Axelrod 🇺🇸 (@NeilAxelrod) October 24, 2024

Her real religion is Marxism, which means she pretends to be all of those other things whenever it's convenient for her to get what she wants — Buanadha (@buanadha) October 24, 2024

Bingo!