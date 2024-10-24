Kamala 'Kamaleon' Harris Can't Seem to Decide on a Religion

Suffolk Young Democrats Chair Hilariously Claims Women Have to Hide their Votes From...
justmindy
justmindy  |  3:40 PM on October 24, 2024
AP Photo/Alastair Grant

We all know she's a Kama Kama Kama Kamaleon, but trying to figure out Kamala's actual religious beliefs really has America stumped.

Advertisement

It's a mystery wrapped up in an enigma.

Well she may be a lizard person and her brain is the size of a pea, so that makes sense.

Rather, she is whomever Obama needs her to be.

She needs to learn to effectively communicate first.

Recommended

Left's BIG Story That Was Supposed to End Trump's Campaign BACKFIRES SO Badly #KamalaGropedMe Trends
Sam J.
Advertisement

She's basically Gumby.

Well, her husband is Jewish so she already claims that.

Literally, a listless vessel.

Most religions don't excuse liars, after all.

Her religion depends upon what day it is and what audience she is standing in front of.

Advertisement

Bingo!

Tags: FRAUD KAMALA HARRIS RELIGION RELIGIOUS FREEDOM 2024 ELECTION

