Donald Trump Calls Out John 'Jello' Kelly in a Raucous Return to Mean Tweets

Donald Trump has made his own statement on Twitter about Kelly and all of his accusations.
Thank you for your support against a total degenerate named John Kelly, who made up a story out of pure Trump Derangement Syndrome Hatred! This guy had two qualities, which don’t work well together. He was tough and dumb. The problem is his toughness morphed into weakness,…— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 24, 2024
Evidently, his wife wasn't telling the truth. Heh.
I’m so sorry that you have to endure this 24/7 torture from those who don’t want you as POTUS. It’s utterly inhumane the way you’ve been treated. This country is increasingly becoming less familiar to me, and I long for a time when people got along better and were more tolerant;… https://t.co/vePENVytIl— .@SerendipityDizl (@SerendipityDizl) October 24, 2024
President Trump just tweeted John Kelly suffers from TDS - we agree. At VFAF we stand with Trump and condemn John Kelly and his lies about 45.— Veterans for America First - Veterans for Trump (@VFAFWarroom) October 24, 2024
Veterans for America First https://t.co/JQp1vWXD0Z
Let's not forget, 51 intelligence officials shamelessly lied about the Hunter Biden laptop, and Senator Harry Reid lied about Mitt Romney in 2012, saying he hadn't paid taxes for a decade. They use the dignity of their offices and positions to fool the American people. SHAMEFUL. https://t.co/y3thAKeiAl— Mark Mendlovitz (@MendlovitzMark) October 24, 2024
People who don't like Trump lose their mind in service to trying to hurt him.
Recommended
The idea that our defense/security officials are beyond playing politics once they get to Washington is laughable— Gummi (@gummibear737) October 24, 2024
We’ve already been there, done that https://t.co/tV0LYrNraf
Oh, America has been to this rodeo more than once since 2016.
John Kelly can’t be trusted.— Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) October 24, 2024
God I missed mean tweets.— Clandestine (@WarClandestine) October 24, 2024
They have their own charm.
General Jello Kelly! 😂— Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) October 24, 2024
He is the epitome of TDS and a disgrace to America.
His lies are just pure desperation for a Kamala campaign that’s collapsing.
Trump is strong and only getting stronger by the day.
MAGA!
There are still two weeks until Election Day and Arizona says they'll be counting for two weeks. Sigh.
BABE WAKE UP CLASSIC TRUMP BANGER JUST DROPPED— Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) October 24, 2024
This felt like an OG Trump twitter roast— Chairman (@WSBChairman) October 24, 2024
It feels like old times.
This felt like an OG Trump twitter roast— Chairman (@WSBChairman) October 24, 2024
Every one of these TDS suffering fools has one thing in common. They were all FIRED!— Bo French (@Bo_French_TX) October 24, 2024
Now they have thrown away all the good that came from a life of service and turned into lying traitors.
Our revenge will be electing Donald Trump as our 47th President.
It will be glorious!
Trump’s grandchildren are literally Orthodox Jews.— The Flag Guy (@TheFlagGuy_) October 24, 2024
Anyone that believes these defamations against Trump is an absolute imbecile.
They don't even care if their lies makes sense anymore.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member