George Santos Trolls the Democrats Using their Own Tactics Against Them
THIS Is Why Dems Are Pivoting to Hitler: Trump Gets RECORD Support With...
You'll Be SHOCKED That Using Doug Emhoff and Tim Walz As Examples of...
VIP
States Have an Obligation to Run Efficient Elections and It's Past Time to...
Media Can't Grasp Why Guy They Called Hitler for Years Won't Help Them...
Red Faced Justin Trudeau Declares Canada in Crisis and Immigration Must be Slowed
WELL LOOKY HERE: Lucas Kunce Gun Range Stunt Organized by CRIMINAL Prohibited From...
WI Media Happily Report Mayor of Deep Red Waukesha Is Voting Kamala and...
Mollie Hemingway Compares Trump and Harris' Closing Arguments (CHOOSE YOUR FIGHTER!)
The 'Karens' of 'The View' Have an Absolutely Epic Meltdown Over Floundering Kamala
Lefties Are Becoming Even More UNGLUED ! Molly Jong-Fast Says Trump Will Put...
Ben Shapiro Explaining to the Left Why We 'DON'T GIVE A S**T' About...
Suffolk Young Democrats Chair Hilariously Claims Women Have to Hide their Votes From...
That Didn't Go As Planned: MSNBC Fails to Push Racism and Sexism With...

Donald Trump Calls Out John 'Jello' Kelly in a Raucous Return to Mean Tweets

justmindy
justmindy  |  6:40 PM on October 24, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Donald Trump has made his own statement on Twitter about Kelly and all of his accusations. 

Advertisement

Evidently, his wife wasn't telling the truth. Heh.

People who don't like Trump lose their mind in service to trying to hurt him.

Recommended

Ben Shapiro Explaining to the Left Why We 'DON'T GIVE A S**T' About Their Latest Oppo Drop is PERFECTION
Sam J.
Advertisement

Oh, America has been to this rodeo more than once since 2016.

They have their own charm.

There are still two weeks until Election Day and Arizona says they'll be counting for two weeks. Sigh.

It feels like old times.

Advertisement

They don't even care if their lies makes sense anymore.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP TRUMP TWEETS 2024 ELECTION GOLD STAR

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Ben Shapiro Explaining to the Left Why We 'DON'T GIVE A S**T' About Their Latest Oppo Drop is PERFECTION
Sam J.
George Santos Trolls the Democrats Using their Own Tactics Against Them
justmindy
The 'Karens' of 'The View' Have an Absolutely Epic Meltdown Over Floundering Kamala
justmindy
THIS Is Why Dems Are Pivoting to Hitler: Trump Gets RECORD Support With Black, Latino Men
Amy Curtis
You'll Be SHOCKED That Using Doug Emhoff and Tim Walz As Examples of Masculinity Isn't Winning Over Men
Amy Curtis
Media Can't Grasp Why Guy They Called Hitler for Years Won't Help Them Attack Guy They Call Hitler Now
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Ben Shapiro Explaining to the Left Why We 'DON'T GIVE A S**T' About Their Latest Oppo Drop is PERFECTION Sam J.
Advertisement