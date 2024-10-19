An American Patriot Boards a Flight with Nancy Pelosi and Absolute Hilarity Breaks Out

What happens when a hilarious fellow American patriot ends up on a flight with Nancy Pelosi? Twitter gets an excellent play by play plus a hilarious comment section.
Look who's on our flight ✈️ to SF…Nancy Pelosi! pic.twitter.com/6dvhWTcz7h— 🇺🇸 Larry 🇺🇸 (@LarryDJonesJr) October 18, 2024
Oh, this will be good.
It looks like she's been at the bar for a couple of hours. 🥴🍸 pic.twitter.com/uyY8VxupLE— Truth Junkie 🇺🇲 (@Truth_Junkie2) October 18, 2024
Allegedly!
She does talk loud.— 🇺🇸 Larry 🇺🇸 (@LarryDJonesJr) October 19, 2024
The least surprising news of the day.
You mean she isn’t on a watch list like @TulsiGabbard That’s a shame.— Danjsimas (@Danjsimas1) October 18, 2024
The watch list is only for actual bad people and anyone who questions Democrats, don't you know?
Nope but I wonder why she was in Indy.— 🇺🇸 Larry 🇺🇸 (@LarryDJonesJr) October 19, 2024
Things that make you go hmmm.
She flies with the public? That’s a shocker— Texas Rebel (@VVM2015) October 18, 2024
First class but yes.— 🇺🇸 Larry 🇺🇸 (@LarryDJonesJr) October 19, 2024
Nance likes her expensive ice cream and her first class flights.
I'm surprised she doesn't fly private. She's rolling in the cash with all that inside trading.— UTLonghornMadre (@casagarcia2000) October 18, 2024
Oh, that's just because her husband is a genius stock market trader. Yeah, right.
I hope you're wearing a Trump shirt.— 🌿KJUNE (@kjune65) October 18, 2024
I am indeed— 🇺🇸 Larry 🇺🇸 (@LarryDJonesJr) October 19, 2024
Be careful! She might have you arrested as an 'insurrectionist'.
You're a better man than me...I'd probably be arrested hollering at her or asking for a different flight.— ChrisTopher (@Chrisinohio330) October 18, 2024
Maw the wife and I are going on to vacation.— 🇺🇸 Larry 🇺🇸 (@LarryDJonesJr) October 19, 2024
Good call! Don't ruin your well deserved vacation over that lady.
She probably took flight long before this with a fifth of vodka.— Shaughn_A (@Shaughn_A2) October 19, 2024
Her brain is on Mars at this point.
I figure she traveled by broom . pic.twitter.com/sv7JVQiV4M— MoneyPenny700 (@MoneyPenny700) October 18, 2024
@SpeakerPelosi— Acme Rocketsled Memes (@DaveyGivens) October 19, 2024
Sucks, doesn't it, Nancy...having to fly commercial during election season to avoid a random cameraman catching you spending taxpayer dollars on private flights. No worry, you'll be back on those Gulfstreams before Thanksgiving.
In an orange jumpsuit, no less. Looking like the shining example of the criminal she is.— Bethany✨❤️ Ultra MAGA Deplorable Kitten ❤️✨ (@radazie) October 19, 2024
How many drinks will Pelosi have on our flight to FL? I will keep count for you all since we are sitting in first class together.— 🇺🇸 Larry 🇺🇸 (@LarryDJonesJr) October 18, 2024
Nancy is about to love me! 🖕✌️😂 https://t.co/uzQDJlpXq4 pic.twitter.com/ryZakFRPgC
The number is probably infinity.
Are we counting drinks or bottles. Please be more specific. If it’s drinks I doubt you can count that fast. 🍸🍸🍸🍾🍾🍾 https://t.co/Wqmi0LxKmf— gospike (@TheBird44) October 19, 2024
Again, allegedly. Heh.
Hope you got some stock tips from Mrs Insider Trader herself.. https://t.co/CAHgkFJ4RD— I Love Florida.. (@taylor1059) October 19, 2024
Please share them with the class. We all want to hear Paul Pelosi's amazing stock tips.
