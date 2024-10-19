An American Patriot Boards a Flight with Nancy Pelosi and Absolute Hilarity Breaks Out

What happens when a hilarious fellow American patriot ends up on a flight with Nancy Pelosi? Twitter gets an excellent play by play plus a hilarious comment section.

Look who's on our flight ✈️ to SF…Nancy Pelosi! pic.twitter.com/6dvhWTcz7h — 🇺🇸 Larry 🇺🇸 (@LarryDJonesJr) October 18, 2024

Oh, this will be good.

It looks like she's been at the bar for a couple of hours. 🥴🍸 pic.twitter.com/uyY8VxupLE — Truth Junkie 🇺🇲 (@Truth_Junkie2) October 18, 2024

Allegedly!

She does talk loud. — 🇺🇸 Larry 🇺🇸 (@LarryDJonesJr) October 19, 2024

The least surprising news of the day.

You mean she isn’t on a watch list like @TulsiGabbard That’s a shame. — Danjsimas (@Danjsimas1) October 18, 2024

The watch list is only for actual bad people and anyone who questions Democrats, don't you know?

Nope but I wonder why she was in Indy. — 🇺🇸 Larry 🇺🇸 (@LarryDJonesJr) October 19, 2024

Things that make you go hmmm.

She flies with the public? That’s a shocker — Texas Rebel (@VVM2015) October 18, 2024

First class but yes. — 🇺🇸 Larry 🇺🇸 (@LarryDJonesJr) October 19, 2024

Nance likes her expensive ice cream and her first class flights.

I'm surprised she doesn't fly private. She's rolling in the cash with all that inside trading. — UTLonghornMadre (@casagarcia2000) October 18, 2024

Oh, that's just because her husband is a genius stock market trader. Yeah, right.

I hope you're wearing a Trump shirt. — 🌿KJUNE (@kjune65) October 18, 2024

I am indeed — 🇺🇸 Larry 🇺🇸 (@LarryDJonesJr) October 19, 2024

Be careful! She might have you arrested as an 'insurrectionist'.

You're a better man than me...I'd probably be arrested hollering at her or asking for a different flight. — ChrisTopher (@Chrisinohio330) October 18, 2024

Maw the wife and I are going on to vacation. — 🇺🇸 Larry 🇺🇸 (@LarryDJonesJr) October 19, 2024

Good call! Don't ruin your well deserved vacation over that lady.

She probably took flight long before this with a fifth of vodka. — Shaughn_A (@Shaughn_A2) October 19, 2024

Her brain is on Mars at this point.

I figure she traveled by broom . pic.twitter.com/sv7JVQiV4M — MoneyPenny700 (@MoneyPenny700) October 18, 2024

@SpeakerPelosi

Sucks, doesn't it, Nancy...having to fly commercial during election season to avoid a random cameraman catching you spending taxpayer dollars on private flights. No worry, you'll be back on those Gulfstreams before Thanksgiving. — Acme Rocketsled Memes (@DaveyGivens) October 19, 2024

In an orange jumpsuit, no less. Looking like the shining example of the criminal she is. — Bethany✨❤️ Ultra MAGA Deplorable Kitten ❤️✨ (@radazie) October 19, 2024

How many drinks will Pelosi have on our flight to FL? I will keep count for you all since we are sitting in first class together.



Nancy is about to love me! 🖕✌️😂 https://t.co/uzQDJlpXq4 pic.twitter.com/ryZakFRPgC — 🇺🇸 Larry 🇺🇸 (@LarryDJonesJr) October 18, 2024

The number is probably infinity.

Are we counting drinks or bottles. Please be more specific. If it’s drinks I doubt you can count that fast. 🍸🍸🍸🍾🍾🍾 https://t.co/Wqmi0LxKmf — gospike (@TheBird44) October 19, 2024

Again, allegedly. Heh.

Hope you got some stock tips from Mrs Insider Trader herself.. https://t.co/CAHgkFJ4RD — I Love Florida.. (@taylor1059) October 19, 2024

Please share them with the class. We all want to hear Paul Pelosi's amazing stock tips.