OOF! Kamala NOT Feeling the Love Over Post About Loving Her Country Because...
CBP and FEMA Post Promotional Video 'Helping' with Hurricane Clean Up and It's...
Dan Bongino Goes After Kamala HQ Account for Straight Up Lying About His...
What Planet Is She Living On? Kamala Harris' Statement on Trump's Al Smith...
PATHOLOGICAL: JD Vance Goes Straight FIRE Calling Kamala OUT for Pretending She HASN'T...
Here's CBS News Trying to Pin the Cost of Cleaning Up Biden &...
WI Woman Attends Trump Rally AND a Kamala Rally and What She Found...
Not to be Outdone by OTHER Stupid People with Stupid Takes, Jen Rubin...
VIP
'Morning Joe' Tries to Figure Out Why Trump Voters Don't Understand Their Freedom...
OMG, They're PISSED! Al Smith Crowd's Reaction to Kamala's Pre-Taped Skit Was Unlike...
She Attended the DNC, and It Made Her Sick
Kamala Spokesman SUPER STOKED So Many People Watched Kamala on Fox News, There's...
'When Hitler Isn't Bad Enough!' The Atlantic Ups Dictator Ante to Sound Alarm...
ARGLE BARGLE REEE! DBag Michael Cohen COMPLETELY Melting Down Tells Us He Knows...

Kara Swisher and the CNN Panel Experience Sudden Memory Loss Over Ban of the Hunter Biden Laptop Story

justmindy
justmindy  |  2:10 PM on October 18, 2024
Twitter

There seems to be some rewriting of history around tech companies colluding to ban the Hunter Biden laptop story during the last Presidential campaign. Apparently, Kara Swisher, who regards herself as some sort of tech media expert, thinks the New York Post was only banned from Twitter for a short time. That's not accurate. 

Advertisement

Maybe she forgot about it because she didn't choose to talk about it when it happened.

Another excellent point. The laptop tweet was actually held over the head of the NY Post as they were told they could have their account back if they deleted the one tweet about Hunter Biden's laptop (which turned out to be true).

Recommended

WI Woman Attends Trump Rally AND a Kamala Rally and What She Found Was So DAMNING - for Kamala (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

Perhaps that is why their ratings are in the toilet.

If we're being honest.

She is a person they can pretend is an expert who will parrot Leftist talking points. 

She also apparently has memory loss. 

Fortunately, other people have not forgotten reality.

Advertisement

The very definition of loud and wrong.

Yet, CNN continues to foist her upon the American public as if she is some notable intellectual. Sigh.

Tags: BAN CENSORSHIP CNN HUNTER BIDEN NY POST HUNTER BIDEN'S LAPTOP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WI Woman Attends Trump Rally AND a Kamala Rally and What She Found Was So DAMNING - for Kamala (Watch)
Sam J.
Dan Bongino Goes After Kamala HQ Account for Straight Up Lying About His Interview With President Trump
justmindy
OOF! Kamala NOT Feeling the Love Over Post About Loving Her Country Because of the Love She Loves to Love
Sam J.
What Planet Is She Living On? Kamala Harris' Statement on Trump's Al Smith Appearance Is PURE COPE
Amy Curtis
PATHOLOGICAL: JD Vance Goes Straight FIRE Calling Kamala OUT for Pretending She HASN'T Been VP (Watch)
Sam J.
CBP and FEMA Post Promotional Video 'Helping' with Hurricane Clean Up and It's So Very Cringe
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
WI Woman Attends Trump Rally AND a Kamala Rally and What She Found Was So DAMNING - for Kamala (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement