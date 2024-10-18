Kara Swisher and the CNN Panel Experience Sudden Memory Loss Over Ban of the Hunter Biden Laptop Story

There seems to be some rewriting of history around tech companies colluding to ban the Hunter Biden laptop story during the last Presidential campaign. Apparently, Kara Swisher, who regards herself as some sort of tech media expert, thinks the New York Post was only banned from Twitter for a short time. That's not accurate.

I actually reported on this (kara was mostly silent at the time) and she is either somehow very ignorant about “her” own topic or she is lying. the new york post wasn’t put “right back on.” they were blocked for over two weeks. pic.twitter.com/zS869RPd5a — Mike Solana (@micsolana) October 18, 2024

Maybe she forgot about it because she didn't choose to talk about it when it happened.

This wasn't a mistake, @karaswisher. As Mike pointed out, the NY Post was banned from Twitter for posting the story for two weeks.



Twitter very clearly said the Post could have their account reinstated by deleting the post(s) that linked to the story. It was 100% intentional. https://t.co/A99emUYUbA — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) October 18, 2024

Another excellent point. The laptop tweet was actually held over the head of the NY Post as they were told they could have their account back if they deleted the one tweet about Hunter Biden's laptop (which turned out to be true).

The only thing missing from her misguided screed was rolling two metal balls in her hand while boasting about her geometric logic. https://t.co/fHSCGsjsnQ — Beorn (@Beorn2000) October 18, 2024

How does @CNN continue to get away with lying on camera? It’s always the same panel too. https://t.co/Z4I2AOHDAy — kelso02 (@kelso2002) October 18, 2024

Perhaps that is why their ratings are in the toilet.

If we're being honest.

I've asked this before and no one ever answers:



Who the hell is Kara Swisher and why do they put her on these shows? https://t.co/10gEEZWJvX — RBe (@RBPundit) October 18, 2024

She is a person they can pretend is an expert who will parrot Leftist talking points.

Kara is a partisan fraud. An arrogant one at that. https://t.co/AZWwdXbGzA — Brick Top aka Mr.Pulford (@Eradicator_NYC) October 18, 2024

She also apparently has memory loss.

Not only were they blocked, you couldn't even DM the link. She's lying. https://t.co/GYEHnrOW5Q — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) October 18, 2024

Yes, she’s wrong. It was a 16-day block of a major American news source from mid-October to late-October in an election year. https://t.co/T8vGz1vpi4 — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) October 18, 2024

Fortunately, other people have not forgotten reality.

Kara Swisher has been aggressively and intentionally wrong about COVID and censorship for years now. https://t.co/uL9zsVeSGz — Sarah Smith (@Hale_Storm) October 18, 2024

The very definition of loud and wrong.

Kara Swisher is one of the worst partisans masquerading as a journalist in this country currently.



And that is saying something. She's a leftist hack who, frankly, is not that smart. But she thinks she is smart. https://t.co/ACf7qSLJu4 — KnightRider (@fdknight) October 18, 2024

Yet, CNN continues to foist her upon the American public as if she is some notable intellectual. Sigh.