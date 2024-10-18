CBP and FEMA Post Promotional Video 'Helping' with Hurricane Clean Up and It's So Very Cringe

Look, it's a great thing to see FEMA and other federal workers finally getting their hands dirty during hurricane recovery. It's been a long time coming. On the other hand, this is really ridiculous.
Along with our partners at @FEMA, we will continue with disaster recovery as a result of Hurricane Milton. The safety of the American people is our top priority. pic.twitter.com/l8NfS8dPlc— CBP (@CBP) October 17, 2024
They… they just tweeted this out 😂 https://t.co/2Mf74d5zDS— ℒ (@FletchMatlock) October 18, 2024
They don't even see how embarrassing this is!
well, at least we know what all those dudes we aren’t using on the border are up to https://t.co/K5yEC5FtSH— Emily Zanotti 🦝 (@emzanotti) October 18, 2024
It's also clear why so many get away if this is the way they work.
14 federal employees to move a log 25 feet onto a pile of branches. https://t.co/KMVtpUF0Gx— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 18, 2024
American tax dollars at work!
Everyone involved in this post needs to be fired https://t.co/5HRd64Ffzz— ib (@Indian_Bronson) October 18, 2024
How many feds does it take to move a piece of firewood? https://t.co/ElM4cezFa9— Rudi_with_a_Permit (@toxicAmeriCAN) October 18, 2024
Apparently, a whole lot of them.
"Honey, get up on Marketplace and give this tree service the worst imaginable rating, please. " https://t.co/g0WEvJi4Pl— BerzerkSavant (@BerzekSavant) October 18, 2024
Recommended
We need @elonmusk to head Trump's government efficiency commission ASAP https://t.co/vKmIkMUZS5— Kingsley Wilson (@KingsleyCortes) October 18, 2024
This is the perfect place for Elon to begin.
“how many government employees does it take to move a small log 20 feet?”— Logan Hall (@loganclarkhall) October 18, 2024
“the world may never know.” https://t.co/OygyEwxXUW pic.twitter.com/Z4PpDbiulQ
Soviet level incompetency.— MACwealthy (@M_Caba86) October 18, 2024
One person with a wheelbarrow can get this done faster. https://t.co/BkhAnzgBjc
Imagine how many logs they could move if they ALL had wheelbarrows.
For anyone who wonders why government debt goes only one way: https://t.co/ngRWzoeMkA— texenescu (@texenescu) October 18, 2024
How to make it look like you’re doing something useful whilst showing you’re completely useless.— 💯🥩Engineer4Health🥩💯 (@Engineer4Health) October 18, 2024
What a pathetic waste of effort and resources. https://t.co/YdzO910ClB
This is deeply embarrassing. Customs and Border Patrol have access to a massive supply of free labor. They just need to go out and round it up. https://t.co/sAQH7X2Baf— Dr. Ben Braddock (@GraduatedBen) October 18, 2024
Maybe all the people here illegally could help with storm clean up as a way to compensate America for all the food, lodging and medical care we are providing.
1 log— jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) October 18, 2024
14 federal paychecks
Millions of illegals pouring over the border https://t.co/KGxoMzAkxx
It's all starting to make sense.
This is an excellent example of how useless Government is. https://t.co/YdzO910ClB— 💯🥩Engineer4Health🥩💯 (@Engineer4Health) October 18, 2024
How is this not parody?— Haro (@factsoverf33ls) October 18, 2024
Using 13 people to move a single, manageable log 20 feet is not a flex.
People are still missing and they post this overmanaged chore?
Embarrassing. https://t.co/qurDpTcWtz
What a mess.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member