CBP and FEMA Post Promotional Video 'Helping' with Hurricane Clean Up and It's So Very Cringe

justmindy  |  2:30 PM on October 18, 2024
Look, it's a great thing to see FEMA and other federal workers finally getting their hands dirty during hurricane recovery. It's been a long time coming. On the other hand, this is really ridiculous.

They don't even see how embarrassing this is!

It's also clear why so many get away if this is the way they work.

American tax dollars at work!

Apparently, a whole lot of them.

This is the perfect place for Elon to begin.

Imagine how many logs they could move if they ALL had wheelbarrows. 

Maybe all the people here illegally could help with storm clean up as a way to compensate America for all the food, lodging and medical care we are providing.

It's all starting to make sense.

What a mess.

