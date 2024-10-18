OOF! Kamala NOT Feeling the Love Over Post About Loving Her Country Because...
Dan Bongino Goes After Kamala HQ Account for Straight Up Lying About His Interview With President Trump

justmindy
justmindy  |  2:20 PM on October 18, 2024
Today, Trump sat for an interview with Dan Bongino, host of 'The Dan Bongino Show'. Per usual, the official Kamala campaign account lied about it.

This was not true and Dan Bongino quickly cleared the air. He clearly was not happy. There is some NSFW language in his reply.

All they do is mislead the public.

Ha! It's a real mystery!

It's rare a post from them that doesn't need a Community Note.

That's the worst part.

To be fair, Kamala and people who vote for her aren't the brightest bulbs in the box.

Apparently, that is their brand.

The projection is unreal.

Tags: DAN BONGINO DEMOCRAT DONALD TRUMP KAMALA HARRIS 2024 ELECTION

