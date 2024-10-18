Dan Bongino Goes After Kamala HQ Account for Straight Up Lying About His Interview With President Trump

Today, Trump sat for an interview with Dan Bongino, host of 'The Dan Bongino Show'. Per usual, the official Kamala campaign account lied about it.

Trump abruptly ends his live interview after it is reported that he is canceling interviews because he is “exhausted”: “Off the record, I gotta get going” pic.twitter.com/dIPNFZRcTi — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) October 18, 2024

This was not true and Dan Bongino quickly cleared the air. He clearly was not happy. There is some NSFW language in his reply.

BULLSH&T.

He stayed LONGER than planned and signed a baseball and other items for charitable hurricane relief for another 10 mins afterwards.

You can shove this absolute bullsh@t right up your ass. Lying pieces of sh#t. https://t.co/IvKN8a3h4j — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) October 18, 2024

Kamala HQ is basically a troll account, they never post anything honest. — Lotso (@Lotso1776) October 18, 2024

All they do is mislead the public.

Does anyone else wish Dan could just tell us how he really feels? 🔥 💀 — Leefus (@lbgray3) October 18, 2024

Ha! It's a real mystery!

Hey @CommunityNotes time to start fact-checking Kamala HQ. — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) October 18, 2024

This account NEVER gets community noted either.



It’s ridiculous. — Jack (@jackunheard) October 18, 2024

It's rare a post from them that doesn't need a Community Note.

The video feed says Bongino in the corner. It’s obvious to anyone that Trump is not running away from Bongino.



What is the point if Harris interns posting things like this? No one actually believes Trump is dodging interviews - he does far more than Harris/Walz combined. — Evan Fischer (@Evan_R_Fischer) October 18, 2024

They just lie without remorse. And people believe the lies — HillNo! 🇺🇸 (@GirlMom2x) October 18, 2024

That's the worst part.

The Dems are desperate.



They are grasping at whatever they can.



And since there isn't much to grasp onto, they have to resort to making stuff up.



Fortunately people can see that he has much more energy than Biden and Kamala combined. — Brandon Sandall (@Nodnarb1129) October 18, 2024

As an expert in causality, I don't think Kamala HQ understands causality at all.

- Posting an easily proven lie draws attention, in this case, to the fact that the opposite is true and vastly so!

- It creates pathways to those interested in Harris that show Harris has been… — Constance Underfoot (@ConstanceProse) October 18, 2024

To be fair, Kamala and people who vote for her aren't the brightest bulbs in the box.

Some are upset about language in reposts. I am more upset about the lack of truth that is being exposed. https://t.co/kLnoOvJYt7 — Doug Burroughs (@burroughs_2013) October 18, 2024

How long are you going to continue with easily debunked lies!? https://t.co/8RqXbCO9LO — Thomas Musket ⓒ (@ThomasMusket) October 18, 2024

Apparently, that is their brand.

Kamala HQ stop lying challenge: impossiblehttps://t.co/3xt9NEajhx — Kristan Hawkins (@KristanHawkins) October 18, 2024

It's ironic @dbongino that they try to focus on him being exhausted. When they themselves cannot even keep up with his pace! This man is a beast. Not to mention she couldn't even show up for the Al Smith dinner, I guess she was exhausted? https://t.co/2HpXWco2R7 — 🎙️ Lou Bozada 🎙️ (@BozadaLou) October 18, 2024

The projection is unreal.