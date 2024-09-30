Terrorist Sympathizing Journalist Gets a Yucky Taste of Her Own Nasty Past Tweets

Rania Khalek is a journalist and a media host on 'BreakThrough News'. She is also struggling with the loss of terrorists she very clearly admires.

Psychotic genocidal monster who celebrates annihilating hundreds of families in Beirut while attacking a Palestinian congresswoman, you are vile https://t.co/VNLUvzhiLF — Rania Khalek (@RaniaKhalek) September 30, 2024

She was quite upset with Eli Lake for mocking Rashida Tlaib. Tlaib deserves all the mocking.

Tweet through it Rania https://t.co/i2be4Tfck9 — Eli Lake (@EliLake) September 30, 2024

Much like Tlaib, Rania is clearly going through an emotional breakdown over it all.

It’s evil to gloat while I watch my country be dismembered, but I expect nothing less from a man who openly supports mass murder https://t.co/5optZQEl9E — Rania Khalek (@RaniaKhalek) September 30, 2024

It's evil to gloat, she says. Let's take a little look back on Rania's old tweets.

Here you are gloating on October 7th https://t.co/R95prgqOo3 pic.twitter.com/xf3tepiQGy — Jerry Dunleavy IV 🇺🇸 (@JerryDunleavy) September 30, 2024

Oh. So on the day thousands of Jewish people were killed, injured, raped and ripped from their homes, she was gloating. Funny how those tables turn.

Only her side is allowed to gloat, apparently.

Spare us, Rania.



This was your tweet on October 7th: https://t.co/Ur1u6Zirv4 pic.twitter.com/wHTLzZQQ49 — Danny 🇺🇦🇮🇱🇹🇼🇦🇫 (@InTheLionsDen_) September 30, 2024

Rania seems to forget the internet is forever.

Hezbollah dismembered and hijacked your country. And then they murdered their way through Syria on behalf of Assad. And then they started a war with Israel in solidarity with Iran and Hamas. Your tweet is projection. https://t.co/Mq0qtQMgg1 — Eli Lake (@EliLake) September 30, 2024

She is very mad at the wrong people.

Think it's more evil to egg on your friends in Hezbollah for the last year, making them believe they had a chance. As you traveled comfortably back and forth to the US for your little talks and protests and podcasts. Feeling guilty much? — SouthLebaneseFarmer (@YBN2025) September 30, 2024

Isn't that what the elites always do? They stir up the people to do the dirty work for them while they sit in their fancy spaces and studios.

You might want to do some introspection. — Lily Rose, #TRUTH (@GenX_ftw) September 30, 2024

People like Rania have a very difficult time with that.

Watching armed Jewish people take their land back from colonizers is something else. — iPad (@iPad27823539) September 30, 2024

It's highly enjoyable.

If your country can't cope without the assistance of mass murdering terrorists, you've got bigger problems. We haven't forgotten what Hezbollah did to Americans. — Dr. Mike (@mfuller297) September 30, 2024

Never forget.

Israel dismembered a fanatical Islamist regime sworn to its destruction. Sit down. — JQP (@JQP1781) September 30, 2024

A very handy and timely reminder many terrorists and their sponsor countries should heed.