Terrorist Sympathizing Journalist Gets a Yucky Taste of Her Own Nasty Past Tweets

justmindy
justmindy  |  3:40 PM on September 30, 2024
Twitchy

Rania Khalek is a journalist and a media host on 'BreakThrough News'. She is also struggling with the loss of terrorists she very clearly admires. 

She was quite upset with Eli Lake for mocking Rashida Tlaib. Tlaib deserves all the mocking.

Much like Tlaib, Rania is clearly going through an emotional breakdown over it all.

It's evil to gloat, she says. Let's take a little look back on Rania's old tweets.

Oh. So on the day thousands of Jewish people were killed, injured, raped and ripped from their homes, she was gloating. Funny how those tables turn.

Only her side is allowed to gloat, apparently. 

Rania seems to forget the internet is forever.

She is very mad at the wrong people.

Isn't that what the elites always do? They stir up the people to do the dirty work for them while they sit in their fancy spaces and studios.

People like Rania have a very difficult time with that.

It's highly enjoyable. 

Never forget.

A very handy and timely reminder many terrorists and their sponsor countries should heed.

