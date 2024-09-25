Kamala Tried to Pronounce the Name of a Book of the Bible and It Went So Hilariously Bad

Commerce Secretary Says Donald Trump Should Be 'Extinguished for Good'
justmindy
justmindy  |  6:45 PM on September 25, 2024
Twitter

So, this is why the Democrats keep Kamala locked away and only allow her to speak when they can ensure she will stay on script.

Advertisement

Ecclesiastics? Is that what girls use to put their hair in a ponytail? Or are those the kind of pants you wear on Thanksgiving so you can eat a bunch?

Oh, that must be it.

The corporate media are currently thinking of ways to prove to Republicans we've been saying it wrong all this time.

Reading isn't her strong suit if you ask her staff.

Or much of anything else.

As if there was any further evidence needed.

It's still higher than hers.

Who knew a stutter was contagious? She got it from Joe, obviously. 

It's not that difficult to pronounce.

They need a teleprompter because they don't feel passionately about their own policy, and honestly she probably has no idea what she is supposed to think about any topic at any given time. She's told to what to say and do.

She's probably asking permission, honestly.

It's not too great for your President to be a really old man, either.

This will never be mentioned in corporate media. They must protect the 'precious'.

