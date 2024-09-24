The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Had an Extremely Bad Slip Up at the 'Wurst' Time

A slip of the tongue happens to us all time and again, and the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom fell victim to it big time today.

NEW - Keir Starmer: "I call again for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, the return of the sausages- the hostages."pic.twitter.com/wAkP2sledx — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) September 24, 2024

To be clear, there was peace in Gaza before they invaded Israel and murdered innocent people. If they want peace again, they should return the hostages as a first step. Hostages, not sausages.

The English think they sound so sophisticated with their posh accent, but today was not a stellar example.

Pro tip: Never make an important diplomatic statement on an empty stomach.

/ https://t.co/ipPcJIJ2Dd — brotherdarul 🇺🇸🟠 (@brotherdarul) September 24, 2024

Somebody better give this man back his Sausages.

😆 https://t.co/eO26jLP6cl — Franklin Langley is Watching (@Taoistguy457) September 24, 2024

lol, total give-away freudian slip, i´m never eating a hotdog again. https://t.co/QbTy2drrYC — Emmanuel Otterstein (@tyrolgn) September 24, 2024

He knew trying to equivocate between Israel and Hamas was nonsense, so his words betrayed him when he tried to do it.

New movie in the making:



The Return of the Sausages https://t.co/vMsCdqIspG — Paul van Hoek #300 (@PaulvanHoek2021) September 24, 2024

Never do a presser when hungry. Get this man a snickers. https://t.co/7VOmCT0Iuz — name cannot be blank (@doubletapp187) September 24, 2024

When you're hungry, you're just not yourself. It's a shame.

That's it! I'm naming my new Album "Return of the sausages".



😂 https://t.co/yx9muv0gt5 — The Bloodstone™ 🎸 (@BS2KZ) September 24, 2024

Make sure you dedicate your album to the Prime Minister. It's only fair.

Please stop it, you don’t want to get arrested in the UK, do you?



Big Brother is watching — Michael A. Arouet (@MichaelAArouet) September 24, 2024

He's going to run afoul of his own country's laws talking like that.

This guy is not a serious person — AmericanPapaBear (@AmericaPapaBear) September 24, 2024

Bro did not have a balanced breakfast! 🍳🥓 — David Santa Carla 🦇 (@TheOnlyDSC) September 24, 2024

It was clearly short on protein.

Is he talking about the kings sausage fingers? pic.twitter.com/83LOR6Vsnk — 🇺🇸 The American Culturist 🇺🇸 (@MericaCulture) September 24, 2024

Yikes!

I will do it. I will return the sausages. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 24, 2024

With or without a ceasefire? — Cathy ❤️ Braves ⚾️🇺🇸⚾️ (@Gap422) September 24, 2024

There should be no hint of a ceasefire until the hostages are returned. That would be a small first step.

How can the English leaders always be so dumb? — Roland Wank (@RolandWank) September 24, 2024

There seems to be a proliferation of dumb leaders all across the world.