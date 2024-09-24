The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Had an Extremely Bad Slip Up at the 'Wurst' Time

A slip of the tongue happens to us all time and again, and the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom fell victim to it big time today.
NEW - Keir Starmer: "I call again for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, the return of the sausages- the hostages."
To be clear, there was peace in Gaza before they invaded Israel and murdered innocent people. If they want peace again, they should return the hostages as a first step. Hostages, not sausages.
○ WHAT?
https://t.co/ByZpfUVTDk pic.twitter.com/y9hiiW2Oel— Jeff's Feed and Seed (@unluckynumber11) September 24, 2024
Nothing. Absolutely. Nothing. Can. Top. This. Ever. https://t.co/UwglVQnYgW— ⨋O5Я9K (@refocuspocus) September 24, 2024
The English think they sound so sophisticated with their posh accent, but today was not a stellar example.
Pro tip: Never make an important diplomatic statement on an empty stomach.
/ https://t.co/ipPcJIJ2Dd
Oh my. https://t.co/Vh953GAwNZ— Teri (@TeriChristoph) September 24, 2024
Somebody better give this man back his Sausages.
😆 https://t.co/eO26jLP6cl
lol, total give-away freudian slip, i´m never eating a hotdog again.
He knew trying to equivocate between Israel and Hamas was nonsense, so his words betrayed him when he tried to do it.
New movie in the making:
The Return of the Sausages
Never do a presser when hungry. Get this man a snickers.
When you're hungry, you're just not yourself. It's a shame.
That's it! I'm naming my new Album "Return of the sausages".
😂 https://t.co/yx9muv0gt5
Make sure you dedicate your album to the Prime Minister. It's only fair.
Please stop it, you don't want to get arrested in the UK, do you?
Big Brother is watching
He's going to run afoul of his own country's laws talking like that.
This guy is not a serious person
Bro did not have a balanced breakfast! 🍳🥓
It was clearly short on protein.
Is he talking about the kings sausage fingers?
Yikes!
I will do it. I will return the sausages.
With or without a ceasefire?
There should be no hint of a ceasefire until the hostages are returned. That would be a small first step.
How can the English leaders always be so dumb?
There seems to be a proliferation of dumb leaders all across the world.
