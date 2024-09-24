The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Had an Extremely Bad Slip Up at the 'Wurst' Time

Bro, Desperate MUCH? Colin Allred Tries Taking Credit for Ted Cruz's Bill and...
justmindy
justmindy  |  3:30 PM on September 24, 2024
AP Photo/Kin Cheung

A slip of the tongue happens to us all time and again, and the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom fell victim to it big time today.

To be clear, there was peace in Gaza before they invaded Israel and murdered innocent people. If they want peace again, they should return the hostages as a first step. Hostages, not sausages.

The English think they sound so sophisticated with their posh accent, but today was not a stellar example.

He knew trying to equivocate between Israel and Hamas was nonsense, so his words betrayed him when he tried to do it.

When you're hungry, you're just not yourself. It's a shame.

Make sure you dedicate your album to the Prime Minister. It's only fair.

He's going to run afoul of his own country's laws talking like that.

It was clearly short on protein.

Yikes!

There should be no hint of a ceasefire until the hostages are returned. That would be a small first step. 

There seems to be a proliferation of dumb leaders all across the world.

Tags: GAZA ISRAEL ISRAELI-PALESTINIAN CONFLICT UNITED KINGDOM

