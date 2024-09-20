Former First Lady Michelle Obama Ruined School Lunches and Now is Tackling America's Soda Habit

Jim Acosta Asks Harris Spox What Kind of Gun She Owns, Non-Answer Ensues...
justmindy
justmindy  |  2:15 PM on September 20, 2024
AP Photo/Jason DeCrow

The Obamas apparently have moved onto other ventures other than running the Biden White House and hand selecting Biden's successor after his ouster.

Advertisement

Some Costco shoppers in the East Bay got a big surprise earlier this week -- former First Lady Michelle Obama!

She was there promoting her new brand of drink called PLEZi at the Costco in Livermore.

The brand is touted as a healthier option to normal drinks and snacks, with less sugar than regular carbonated drinks.

It's geared toward younger kids.

Secret Service agents surrounded Mrs. Obama as she said, "It's healthy and has less calories."

Stephen and Ayesha Curry are also investors in PLEZi.

As if ruining school lunches wasn't enough, now she wants to ruin soda.

Oh, so it will taste gross and make your heart skip. Kind of like Obamacare premiums these days.

Plus, there is no need to make the Obamas any richer.

As God intended!

Michelle Obama is always ruining snacks for kids.

It helps to know all the rich people.

It's not possible to pay them enough for them not to sell out. They can make millions. There is no way to match a salary to keep up with that.

This really is the strangest of times.

Nothing like the good old days of 'Kool Aid'.

Hanging out at Costco can't be very exciting.

