Former First Lady Michelle Obama Ruined School Lunches and Now is Tackling America's Soda Habit

The Obamas apparently have moved onto other ventures other than running the Biden White House and hand selecting Biden's successor after his ouster.

Some Costco shoppers in the East Bay got a big surprise earlier this week -- former First Lady Michelle Obama!



Here's why she was there: https://t.co/CYLm7QBJuQ pic.twitter.com/Ot8IeMhHQS — ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) September 20, 2024

Advertisement

Some Costco shoppers in the East Bay got a big surprise earlier this week -- former First Lady Michelle Obama! She was there promoting her new brand of drink called PLEZi at the Costco in Livermore. The brand is touted as a healthier option to normal drinks and snacks, with less sugar than regular carbonated drinks. It's geared toward younger kids. Secret Service agents surrounded Mrs. Obama as she said, "It's healthy and has less calories." Stephen and Ayesha Curry are also investors in PLEZi.

As if ruining school lunches wasn't enough, now she wants to ruin soda.

Kind of surreal: Michele Obama hawking soda at the Costco in Livermore (Bay Area)



She’s cofounded a healthy soft drink startup called Plezi.



It looks like a sweet energy drink but is actually low-sugar / low calorie. pic.twitter.com/vvlCxdJqoG — Sheel Mohnot (@pitdesi) September 20, 2024

Oh, so it will taste gross and make your heart skip. Kind of like Obamacare premiums these days.

Less sugar, still poison, right? Especially relative to the flavored seltzers out there. pic.twitter.com/K3A5WFYsgY — Ivan Kirigin (@ikirigin) September 20, 2024

Plus, there is no need to make the Obamas any richer.

No thanks. I'll stick to water for hydration and coffee for stimulation. — Gamma Light 🍆🍌 (@7Gamma7) September 20, 2024

As God intended!

This is great. Could make a real dent in obesity and diabetes, especially for kids, if more people switch from high sugar sodas to these healthier ones with fewer artificial ingredients — Rahul Reddy (@rahulbreddy) September 20, 2024

Michelle Obama is always ruining snacks for kids.

Forget Shark Tank, Michelle just skipped straight to ‘Costco in the Bay Area.’ Power move. — Daily Dad Chuckle (@DailyDadChuckle) September 20, 2024

It helps to know all the rich people.

We need to fix this problem: https://t.co/sr6Gh55x78 — Neil Thanedar (@NeilThanedar) September 20, 2024

It's not possible to pay them enough for them not to sell out. They can make millions. There is no way to match a salary to keep up with that.

SUGAR WATER!!!! WILD — michael s galpert (@msg) September 20, 2024

"healthy" — Jon Elder | Amazon Growth | Private Label (@BlackLabelAdvsr) September 20, 2024

Is this real? — Pranav Piyush (@pranavpiyush) September 20, 2024

Advertisement

This really is the strangest of times.

Drink options will soon span the entire spectrum of water/sugar mixtures. What a time to be alive. — Justin (@animated_memory) September 20, 2024

Let’s not pretend that this beverage is healthy. While it may be a “better alternative” to more traditional soda brands, kids still shouldn’t be drinking it. — maximilian (@CircaDiem) September 20, 2024

Nothing like the good old days of 'Kool Aid'.

Her security does NOT look happy. — Tracey Ryniec (@TraceyRyniec) September 20, 2024

Hanging out at Costco can't be very exciting.