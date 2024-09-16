Hillary Clinton Publicly Offers Kamala Her 'Help' and Twitter Wonders What Exactly That Means

Phrasing, Hillary! Sometimes a reputation precedes a lady and this is a bit terrifying, mam.
Former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton says she is willing to do anything she was asked to do to help with a potential Harris-Walz administration.
In an interview with CBS News' Erin Moriarty, Clinton was asked if she would want to play a part – officially or unofficially – in the White House should Vice President Kamala Harris win. "Well, certainly, unofficially I want to be as helpful as I can, and would do anything I was asked to be helpful," she replied. "We have so much to do that it really should be all hands on deck. And anybody who can help in any capacity should be willing to do so."
Clinton also said she would be willing to contribute in any way towards a Harris victory. "I'm gonna do everything I can between now and the election to help her get elected -- everything that I'm asked to do, everything that I can think of to do. And then I would be, you know, more than willing to offer any advice or help that she might think appropriate to help her become president and to help her be the best president she can be."
https://t.co/HPyeRy7FiQ
Hillary is also good at bleaching hard drives, allegedly.
Is she talking Column A or Column B? https://t.co/l5WwniIySb pic.twitter.com/TvzhtZGU85— Magills (@magills_) September 17, 2024
No! https://t.co/RgGfVnJvVM pic.twitter.com/Bg6qBiwJpp— Jarvis (@jarvis_best) September 16, 2024
She should be considered a threat.
She can’t keep getting away with this! https://t.co/zSz9VwxOq5 pic.twitter.com/B1ralTvJWJ— Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) September 17, 2024
“I know a guy.” https://t.co/zSz9VwxOq5 pic.twitter.com/fg9pWPKqq3— Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) September 16, 2024
Someone’s gunna unsubscribe from life https://t.co/Fn3JMcKiYo— Vanessa (@Nessakins_) September 16, 2024
Whether they want to or not.
https://t.co/JjXehMmdmZ pic.twitter.com/K51YAldGTJ— Tinfoil Baddie (@tinfoilbaddie) September 17, 2024
It’s a machine. https://t.co/mnGETJ6yP1— Bored Grandma (@BoredGrandma) September 16, 2024
The Leftists are bringing in the professionals.
She can't help herself. https://t.co/dpHsKar4eE— Jeff Eager (@Jeff_Eager) September 17, 2024
“Please stay away.” https://t.co/ef8olfudAQ— Bojac (@HeartlessBojac) September 17, 2024
Stop, I’m already voting for Donald Trump, you don’t have to convince me. https://t.co/U1qPZpEKm0— Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) September 17, 2024
It's all starting to make sense now.... https://t.co/mLnmhOlA1r— Shnikes 🇺🇸 (@Shnikes_34) September 17, 2024
Protect President Trump at all costs.
Holy crap! Previously I was ambivalent about increased security for Trump. Now? Double or triple his protection! https://t.co/xMBQD8Tymo— William Keane (@largebill68) September 16, 2024
He's in danger, man!
Lord help us keep Hillary Clinton away from our government! https://t.co/VxAgrIiTbq— Wendy Patterson (@wendyp4545) September 16, 2024
Amen!
