Hillary Clinton Publicly Offers Kamala Her 'Help' and Twitter Wonders What Exactly That Means

justmindy
justmindy  |  9:15 PM on September 16, 2024
ABC News

Phrasing, Hillary! Sometimes a reputation precedes a lady and this is a bit terrifying, mam.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton says she is willing to do anything she was asked to do to help with a potential Harris-Walz administration. 

In an interview with CBS News' Erin Moriarty, Clinton was asked if she would want to play a part – officially or unofficially – in the White House should Vice President Kamala Harris win. "Well, certainly, unofficially I want to be as helpful as I can, and would do anything I was asked to be helpful," she replied. "We have so much to do that it really should be all hands on deck. And anybody who can help in any capacity should be willing to do so." 

Clinton also said she would be willing to contribute in any way towards a Harris victory. "I'm gonna do everything I can between now and the election to help her get elected -- everything that I'm asked to do, everything that I can think of to do. And then I would be, you know, more than willing to offer any advice or help that she might think appropriate to help her become president and to help her be the best president she can be."

Hillary is also good at bleaching hard drives, allegedly.

She should be considered a threat.

Whether they want to or not.

The Leftists are bringing in the professionals.

Protect President Trump at all costs.

He's in danger, man!

Amen!

