In His Typical Hypocritical Style, Joe Biden Caught Saying the Very Thing He Previously Mocked

During the fated debate that led to the ousting of Joe Biden as the Democratic nominee, he mocked Donald Trump for referencing 'Black jobs'. Weeks later, he said the same thing, unironically. What a dope!

Advertisement

Here’s Biden a few weeks ago blasting Trump for using the term “Black jobs.”



Here’s Biden today using the same exact phrase.



.@JoeBiden @WhiteHouse @PressSec any comment? pic.twitter.com/YmSq0DY03d — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 13, 2024

It's always (D) different for a Democrat.

"Tells a lot about the man, and about his character."



I'm sure all the liberals and media pundits who ate this up then will equally criticize Biden and hold him accountable to his own words now. https://t.co/AOzwcZoIa6 — Dan K. Eberhart (@DanKEberhart) September 13, 2024

You get played daily. How can you even consider voting for Kamala and her cabal?



They think you are dumber than a box of rocks. #PleaseVoteResponsibly https://t.co/cnfA66UuxW — 🇺🇸🍊🧡southerngalpal 🧡🍊🇺🇸 (@belleofva) September 13, 2024

To be fair, most of the people voting for them are.

The hypocrisy is always off the charts. https://t.co/2cJhRbmPh8 — Delta Dawn♥️🇺🇸🎸 (@DeltaDawn0317) September 13, 2024

Their hypocrisy knows no bounds. https://t.co/IPoN8WO6bI — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) September 13, 2024

Democrats flip flop so much they should sell them for $1 at Old Navy.

Joe Biden says he created over 2 million BLACK jobs. Calling on @NABJ @rachelvscott @Kadiagoba to hammer Biden just as you did with Trump. You're not hypocrites or Democrat Operatives right? Do your jobs. https://t.co/HZjmL20fR5 — Mike 🇺🇲 (@VegasMike27) September 13, 2024

Don't hold your breath waiting.

To be fair to the old man, he hasn't had a clue about what he's been saying for years. Don't let this round of hypocrisy get you worked up. https://t.co/Yjrt7FFNbK — Shane Perez (@Cortez72life) September 13, 2024

Party of hypocrisy.

At least they're consistent with something... 🙄🤷🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/xkKrAPCOp2 — Holly ✌🏼❤️🇺🇸 (@foreveralone11w) September 13, 2024

Wait, it's Friday and he not in his lavish Delaware mansion? — JWF (@JammieWF) September 13, 2024

That is a shocking development, actually.

Will all of the left-wing influencers and media call Joe Biden out on this? The same way that they called Donald Trump out on it?



I’m not gonna hold my breath — AmericanPapaBear (@AmericaPapaBear) September 13, 2024

Advertisement

Press Secretary KJP takes racism very seriously so I’m sure she’ll address this immediately.



Right @PressSec? — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) September 13, 2024

She'll likely have to circle back on that if the answer isn't in her notebook.

These people have no actual beliefs, only talking points at that time. They're literally just parrots repeating lines. — SaltyGoat (@SaltyGoat17) September 13, 2024

He forgot about it. pic.twitter.com/cpNc9vN3ar — Cool Christian Engineer 💡 (@imcoolchristian) September 13, 2024

Let's be honest, this is likely the truth. Biden has no idea what planet he is even on.