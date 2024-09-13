After Lying to Our Faces for Years, ABC News Swears They Didn't Help...
Is the Pope Catholic? No, We're Really Asking: His Remarks to Kids in...
Hit 'Em Where It Hurts! Anti-Israel Groups Hit With Class Action Lawsuit Over...
An Officer and a Gentleman: Deon Joseph
Jamie Raskin Upset the Constitution's Preventing Dems From Perpetual Power Over Everybody
FINALLY Some Justice: Rotherham Grooming Gang Get 106 Years in Prison (It Only...
THEY LIED: New DOJ Crime Victimization Report Shows Kamala Harris and ABC News...
GLAD She's On Our Side! Nicole Shanahan Shares SPECTACULAR Ad Showing Who MAGA...
NYTs Fact-Check on Trump's 'Wildest Sounding Attack Line' About Harris Evolves to 'Basical...
Matt Walsh MOCKS Un-Glitter-Glued Lefty Movie Employees Trying to Keep People from Seeing...
Morgan J. Freeman Challenges Megyn Kelly to Name 1 THING ABC Should've Fact-Checked...
Riley Gaines Takes Journo APART for SEXIST Dig at Solheim Cup Female Athletes;...
Peter Doocy Couldn't Help but Notice This Mixed Messaging at Kamala Harris' Rally
I Made a Bunch of Anti-Religion Haters in Chris Hayes' Mentions CRY and...

In His Typical Hypocritical Style, Joe Biden Caught Saying the Very Thing He Previously Mocked

justmindy
justmindy  |  4:45 PM on September 13, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

During the fated debate that led to the ousting of Joe Biden as the Democratic nominee, he mocked Donald Trump for referencing 'Black jobs'. Weeks later, he said the same thing, unironically. What a dope!

Advertisement

It's always (D) different for a Democrat.

To be fair, most of the people voting for them are. 

Recommended

GLAD She's On Our Side! Nicole Shanahan Shares SPECTACULAR Ad Showing Who MAGA People Really Are (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

Democrats flip flop so much they should sell them for $1 at Old Navy.

Don't hold your breath waiting.

That is a shocking development, actually.

Advertisement

She'll likely have to circle back on that if the answer isn't in her notebook.

Let's be honest, this is likely the truth. Biden has no idea what planet he is even on.

Tags: BLACK JOE BIDEN RACISM TRUMP UNEMPLOYMENT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

GLAD She's On Our Side! Nicole Shanahan Shares SPECTACULAR Ad Showing Who MAGA People Really Are (Watch)
Sam J.
About Those Buses We Keep Seeing at Kamala's Rallies, There's MORE and It's Even WORSE Than We Thought
Sam J.
Is the Pope Catholic? No, We're Really Asking: His Remarks to Kids in Singapore Raises LOTS OF EYEBROWS
Amy Curtis
After Lying to Our Faces for Years, ABC News Swears They Didn't Help Kamala Harris With Debate Questions
Amy Curtis
Morgan J. Freeman Challenges Megyn Kelly to Name 1 THING ABC Should've Fact-Checked Kamala on and HOO BOY
Sam J.
Jamie Raskin Upset the Constitution's Preventing Dems From Perpetual Power Over Everybody
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
GLAD She's On Our Side! Nicole Shanahan Shares SPECTACULAR Ad Showing Who MAGA People Really Are (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement