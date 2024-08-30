Clapping Seal Chris Hayes Says Biden's Engaged in the 'Greatest Economic Management' of...
CNN Host Slams Vance Over Meme Mocking Kamala Claiming His Joke Could Lead to Thoughts of Self Harm

justmindy
justmindy  |  6:40 PM on August 30, 2024
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Sigh. The Media refuses to allow J.D. Vance to live. He can't even have a bit of fun. After Kamala's CNN interview, Vance compared her word salad to a beauty pageant contestant who had a rough time answering her interview question (although she still was more understandable than Kamala).

Give us a break. Clearly, Vance doesn't wish this woman ill and surely she no longer feels like she is going to commit suicide over this meme. 

Just wait until CNN rustles up this woman to come on and tell them how this meme hurt her and how she needs him to pay for more therapy.

If they are trying to bury a Republican, they have no problem spending hours digging up dirt. 

It would have been nice if they had this level of outrage for all the LIES Walz has told lately and there are quite a lot.

Again, proving CNN is simply an outreach arm of the DNC.

Also, when Walz tries to push off his lies as 'grammar' errors. What a joke!

Tags: CNN DNC JOHN BERMAN MEME J.D. VANCE

