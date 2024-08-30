CNN Host Slams Vance Over Meme Mocking Kamala Claiming His Joke Could Lead to Thoughts of Self Harm

Sigh. The Media refuses to allow J.D. Vance to live. He can't even have a bit of fun. After Kamala's CNN interview, Vance compared her word salad to a beauty pageant contestant who had a rough time answering her interview question (although she still was more understandable than Kamala).

John Berman asks Vance "You posted this [old beauty pageant clip] last night, were you aware that the woman...had contemplated committing suicide" He replies "No...my heart goes out to her...families can't afford groceries or health care...those are the real crisis" pic.twitter.com/O782xkMdmW — Alex Christy (@alexchristy17) August 30, 2024

Give us a break. Clearly, Vance doesn't wish this woman ill and surely she no longer feels like she is going to commit suicide over this meme.

The Dem-Media is crying because JD mocked their Goddess Kamala for sounding like a 3 year old when she speaks. It struck a nerve with these humorless losers because they all know it's true, which is why they're resorting to transparently fake outrage over a famous internet meme. https://t.co/3HyFMpXwrK — Andrew Surabian (@Surabees) August 30, 2024

Just wait until CNN rustles up this woman to come on and tell them how this meme hurt her and how she needs him to pay for more therapy.

John Berman did more research and digging on a 20 year old meme than Dana Bash did to prepare for her interview of the sitting Vice President of the United States.



There is something seriously broken with legacy news media. https://t.co/Qv3Q0al6mH — Alberto E. Martinez (@albertemartinez) August 30, 2024

If they are trying to bury a Republican, they have no problem spending hours digging up dirt.

john berman tiny fingers firmly clutching his pearls, will you apologize?!?

has cnn asked walz to apologize for lying about everything yet? https://t.co/ZXlL6UhN6l — idletexan (@idletexan) August 30, 2024

Un.Frickin.Real. CNN questioned @JDVance harder on a meme he posted, including with a follow-up, than CNN questioned @KamalaHarris and @Tim_Walz on their policy plans, flip-flops, stolen valor, deception re Biden, the border, inflation & every other serious issue in election. https://t.co/EvdafqjM8x — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) August 30, 2024

It would have been nice if they had this level of outrage for all the LIES Walz has told lately and there are quite a lot.

Absolutely ridiculous. CNN is total garbage https://t.co/JEx3tEl2gV — Jim Lakely (@jlakely) August 30, 2024

This is exactly why America HATES the media. This DNC asset is looking for anything he can grasp to take a cheap shot. @CNN should fire @JohnBerman, this was just ridiculous and telling of where he stands. https://t.co/n5UpuNG2Yq — Sigh... (@JimmyHallTX) August 30, 2024

Again, proving CNN is simply an outreach arm of the DNC.

Berman: Asks question about meme.

Vance: Answers.

Berman: Asks follow up question.



CNN asks follow up questions about memes, but not when Harris refuses to answer why she flip-flops on core policies. https://t.co/T1PuyBdMrY — Unauthorized Narrative (@mgEyesOpen) August 30, 2024

Also, when Walz tries to push off his lies as 'grammar' errors. What a joke!