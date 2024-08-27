What About Tim? Politico Admits Tim Walz Avoids Interviews Because Has No Idea...
Shady Michigan Leadership Want to Toss Cornel West BUT Refuse to Let RFK, Jr. Move on with His Life

justmindy
justmindy  |  5:15 PM on August 27, 2024
AP Photo/Erin Hooley

It's not at all surprising the state with Gretchen Whitmer as its Governor is doing something so shady. Michigan is refusing to remove RFK, Jr. from its ballot in an effort to help Harris win. Allegedly.

Also, Michigan IS trying to remove Cornel West from the ballot because, well, that might help Kamala. Only a weirdo who would vote for West would switch to Kamala.

Michigan has some really bizarre women in leadership.

What's even worse? They think they are the good guys.

Clearly, Michigan is already lost to lawless rulers.

Organizational rot comes from the head, just like a fish.

America is starting to get the idea.

Exactly! It must be 'too big to rig'. This is why Republicans need to vote early and spend their time on election day, helping friends and family get to the polls.

It should lead every major newscast tonight. Unfortunately, they are all in bed with the DNC, so that will never happen.

