Shady Michigan Leadership Want to Toss Cornel West BUT Refuse to Let RFK, Jr. Move on with His Life

It's not at all surprising the state with Gretchen Whitmer as its Governor is doing something so shady. Michigan is refusing to remove RFK, Jr. from its ballot in an effort to help Harris win. Allegedly.

Advertisement

You can’t make this up.



Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson denied RFK’s request to remove his name from the ballot.



But she just attempted to remove Cornel West from the ballot, losing a court case that she is now appealing. pic.twitter.com/EDiPYoylkt — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 27, 2024

Also, Michigan IS trying to remove Cornel West from the ballot because, well, that might help Kamala. Only a weirdo who would vote for West would switch to Kamala.

As you can tell from this video where she threatens local election officials who may choose to withhold certification of the election, she also seems very sane.pic.twitter.com/AwZMVucdNw — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 27, 2024

Michigan has some really bizarre women in leadership.

These people are so corrupt man https://t.co/JXC0pRHGQw — Lee 🦅 🇺🇸 (@Leerose1985) August 27, 2024

What's even worse? They think they are the good guys.

I refuse to accept being ruled by these people anymore, they are pure evil and must be stopped by any means necessary https://t.co/Na2gYKKrZg — Moonchild 🐝 (@rebornsydbarret) August 27, 2024

The corruption we’re dealing with here is immeasurable. The left is afraid of losing Michigan. https://t.co/lt0idkU6Zg — Arkansas Groyper ✝️ 🇺🇸 (@ArkansasGroyper) August 27, 2024

Clearly, Michigan is already lost to lawless rulers.

I pray for the day in which the people on my side work this hard for me. https://t.co/JCsX2B3D0N — Coast Enjoyer (@CoastEnjoyer) August 27, 2024

I hate the Whitmer Administration https://t.co/PpHwlfql5U — Michael Martin (@Sophiologist_) August 27, 2024

Organizational rot comes from the head, just like a fish.

This is election interference. Michigan cheated in 2020 and is gearing up to do it again folks. Jocelyn Benson is a crook. https://t.co/x8YjNktRoP — Ms. Dino🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@msDino17) August 27, 2024

People not from Michigan don't understand how sinister and sociopathic the gynocracy that runs Michigan really is. https://t.co/ynYWYLWWBR — GeorgeSmith2 (@WestMichP2) August 27, 2024

America is starting to get the idea.

Michigan is a crap hole, which is really sad. It used to be nice. https://t.co/1Ngclo07Vg — Raising Voices (@RaiseYrVoiceKy) August 27, 2024

Advertisement

Lmao. Michigan is gone. So far gone. https://t.co/fc4ZPwnCbU — Marty McFly (@Martin_McFly21) August 27, 2024

The Democrats will do everything possible to rig this election and hold onto power. To beat this corrupt system you have to vote in record numbers. https://t.co/lyCMqCzBp3 — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) August 27, 2024

Exactly! It must be 'too big to rig'. This is why Republicans need to vote early and spend their time on election day, helping friends and family get to the polls.

This deserves more coverage from reporters on the so-called "democracy beat." https://t.co/NtElEtiqiK — Tim Graham (@TimJGraham) August 27, 2024

It should lead every major newscast tonight. Unfortunately, they are all in bed with the DNC, so that will never happen.