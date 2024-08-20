Rolling Stone Lauds This Piece of Harris Campaign Merchandise as 'Genius'
Stephen King Is Apparently Getting His DNC Coverage From...Fox News?
Ohio State Representative Insists the Democrats are the PRO. LIFE. PARTY.
President Biden's Very Fine People Burn the Flag, Clash With Police
Once More for the People in the Back: There Is No 'Conservative Case'...
AP Quietly Replaces Its Post About the Republican's Blueprint Project 2025
Is Tim Walz Ghostwriting for Jacobin Now? Trash Mag Says Socialism Isn't Borne...
WATCH 2024 Primary Results From Florida, Wyoming, and Alaska LIVE With Twitchy
Foreign Policy Genius Joe Biden Ordered U.S. Troops to Prep for Nuclear Confrontation...
BOOM: Trump Smacks Down Media and Kamala With Reminder Biden Visited 'White Supremacist'...
WISHFUL THINKING: Newsweek Says Kamala's Poll Numbers Are Growing, and Will Only Get...
J.D. Vance Says Tim Walz May FINALLY Actually Be in a War Zone...
Weird: Maryland Governor Talks at a Chicago Bar with 'Little Gretch'
Jewish Groups Forced to Meet in Private and are STILL Harassed at DNC

Horrific! So Far, Twenty-Five Abortions Have Been Performed at the DNC

justmindy
justmindy  |  9:15 PM on August 20, 2024
AngieArtist

In a most uncomfortable statistic to share, 25 babies have lost their lives in a trailer outside the Democratic National Convention. 

Advertisement

This has gone well past 'safe, legal and rare'. 

Even supporters of abortion found this a bit uncomfortable.

Recommended

Rolling Stone Lauds This Piece of Harris Campaign Merchandise as 'Genius'
Brett T.
Advertisement

How could anyone feel good about supporting this?

Is the world paying attention?

Well, she is still alive and she knew all along they didn't intend for it to be only safe and rare.

Apparently, Democrats don't find life all that sacred. Maybe that's why sky high crime rates and illegal aliens killing our women and raping our children don't seem to bother them that much.

Advertisement

America needs His mercy desperately.

Tags: ABORTION DNC KAMALA HARRIS PLANNED PARENTHOOD PRO-LIFE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Rolling Stone Lauds This Piece of Harris Campaign Merchandise as 'Genius'
Brett T.
AP Quietly Replaces Its Post About the Republican's Blueprint Project 2025
Brett T.
Stephen King Is Apparently Getting His DNC Coverage From...Fox News?
Amy
Prog Stanford Prof Tries Picking Fight With Megyn Kelly Over Biden's DNC Speech and It Goes SOOO Wrong
Sam J.
Ohio State Representative Insists the Democrats are the PRO. LIFE. PARTY.
Brett T.
President Biden's Very Fine People Burn the Flag, Clash With Police
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Rolling Stone Lauds This Piece of Harris Campaign Merchandise as 'Genius' Brett T.
Advertisement