Horrific! So Far, Twenty-Five Abortions Have Been Performed at the DNC

In a most uncomfortable statistic to share, 25 babies have lost their lives in a trailer outside the Democratic National Convention.

At least 25 babies have been kiIIed so far in this abortion truck by the DNC:pic.twitter.com/KGlQYj1pAS — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) August 20, 2024

Advertisement

This has gone well past 'safe, legal and rare'.

Do democrats really think this is the bribe that’s going to work. You know how many women regret and need therapy after this. This is such a gimmick without thinking of the consequences! Hate this party. https://t.co/0Xuh0BcHPF — Vic Ferrari 🍀🇺🇸 (@StayFitBeFree) August 21, 2024

I am a pro-choice Independent voter.

Planned Parenthood provides many health benefits.

This is exploitation to the fullest degree and invasive beyond belief.

Democrats are the party of hate, not joy. https://t.co/XpLM2NwU4R — RABIN. (@born2run12) August 21, 2024

Even supporters of abortion found this a bit uncomfortable.

Not a single Christian shouldn’t be supporting the Democrat party.

Baby sacrifice at a political convention. Unholy. https://t.co/26IfaUllxd — Laura 🅱️ellamie (@Bellagal7) August 21, 2024

Back when America was anti-communist we would say kill a commie for mommy. Now Democrats say kill a baby for commies. https://t.co/ymXHOWrzZe — The Modern Heretic (@ModernHeretic9) August 21, 2024

Horrific.



Absolute Satanic barbarity.



When you vote Democrat, THIS is what you vote for.



And this is why you can't be a good person and vote Democrat. https://t.co/Ke4zDJxFVz — VulpesVenerabilis (@VVenerabilis) August 21, 2024

How could anyone feel good about supporting this?

Evil upon evil.

At least they are showing the world who they are. https://t.co/gdvZeWxz2F — George Washington Trump 2024 🍊Trump 2024 (@GeorgeWTrumpWon) August 21, 2024

Is the world paying attention?

Hillary Clinton must be turning over in her grave.

"Abortions should be safe, legal and rare. And by rare, I mean rare." ~ Hillary Clinton, 2007 https://t.co/rVP6revpJm — Michael E. Newton (@MichaelENewton1) August 21, 2024

Well, she is still alive and she knew all along they didn't intend for it to be only safe and rare.

Has there ever been an American political convention with a higher intentional death toll? Just asking for all those who believe life is sacred... https://t.co/GPHCGSHASM — Ron Pyle (@rreactor) August 21, 2024

Apparently, Democrats don't find life all that sacred. Maybe that's why sky high crime rates and illegal aliens killing our women and raping our children don't seem to bother them that much.

Jesus, have mercy. These people are unable to distinguish right from wrong. I pray they find repentance and turn to you. https://t.co/Hz7pAZDZbE — ✝️Pray Without Ceasing✝️ (@Elohim_Gadol) August 20, 2024

Advertisement

Human filth. Everyone involved with this is human filth. https://t.co/NkWc4NRgCS — Blain’s Mustache (@BlainsMustache) August 20, 2024

Make no mistake abortion is murder, the evil adopted by the democrats as their sacrament. May God have Mercy on us all. https://t.co/pyPkkrkwaM — abideintheshadow (@abideintheshad1) August 20, 2024

America needs His mercy desperately.