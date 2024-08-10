In a Case of 'What's Actually Weird' a Must-See Video Clip of Democratic VP Hopeful Tim Walz (WATCH)

Media Pushing 'Viral Cool Dad' Tim Walz Propaganda Couldn't Be More Shameless
justmindy
justmindy  |  12:15 PM on August 10, 2024
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

The Democrats are incessantly using the word 'weird' to describe J.D. Vance. They are trying to turn this man who served his country, wrote a best selling book, graduated from an Ivy League College, and has a successful marriage and children into some kind of person to be mocked. It's quite strange. The RNC caught Tim Walz on film actually being weird.

Yikes, but true.

Exactly! Democratic men really feel the need to emote.

Sorry, not sorry.

Keep all Democrats away from kids is a great policy.

Yes! The leg kick takes the cake. 

Oh, there is many things wrong with this guy.

He looks like Archie Bunker!

Nothing but vibes!

Except Walz looks like he is 80.

What a pair!

That answer is a hard no.

It's like they are trying to act like real humans. It's not believable.

Tags: DEMOCRAT DNC KAMALA HARRIS RNC TIM WALZ

