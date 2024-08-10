In a Case of 'What's Actually Weird' a Must-See Video Clip of Democratic VP Hopeful Tim Walz (WATCH)

The Democrats are incessantly using the word 'weird' to describe J.D. Vance. They are trying to turn this man who served his country, wrote a best selling book, graduated from an Ivy League College, and has a successful marriage and children into some kind of person to be mocked. It's quite strange. The RNC caught Tim Walz on film actually being weird.

Someone described his vibe as the sort of guy who pays other guys to pleasure his wife while he watches.

That kinda rings true to me. — Sofa King Right (@wdygtfu) August 10, 2024

Yikes, but true.

Exactly! Democratic men really feel the need to emote.

Check his hard drive vibes — Buildbackcommonsense (@nomandates23) August 10, 2024

Sorry, not sorry.

Keep kids away from Walz. He gives off major stranger danger vibes. — Joe Nacirema (@JoeNacirema) August 10, 2024

Keep all Democrats away from kids is a great policy.

and the leg.

what's up with the dog at a hydrant leg? — lisamarie (success best revenge) (@Lisa_from_SoCal) August 10, 2024

Yes! The leg kick takes the cake.

Is he drunk? — Rudolph Troha 🇺🇲🏳️‍🌈 (@RudolphTroha) August 10, 2024

Start researching his China connections.

The weird thing is stupid.



There is something seriously wrong with this guy. pic.twitter.com/ts11QLqCAB — Sunshine State of Mind 🌈 ⛅️ (@foundinsunshine) August 10, 2024

Oh, there is many things wrong with this guy.

He’s weird & looks like a C list actor from a 70s sitcom. — J (@JayTC53) August 10, 2024

He looks like Archie Bunker!

There’s NO bigger embarrassment than a “Man” who acts like a Schoolgirl!! And that handshake that turned into a chest bump and a hand to the back(supposed Hug) was interesting!! Bizarre to say the least. #TRUMP2024ToSaveAmerica — Cyn (@cynthia93829530) August 10, 2024

They are all happy and having fun campaigning with nothing but lies. — pasa3811 (@pasa38111757201) August 10, 2024

Nothing but vibes!

Can't even coordinate a five — MattHasTweets (@MattHasTweets_) August 10, 2024

Tourettes Tim or Tampon Tim? — Brian Batch 🇺🇸 (@brianpbatch) August 10, 2024

Two adolescents. — Keane (@Keanekatkeane) August 10, 2024

Except Walz looks like he is 80.

Tampon Timmy & Cash Crash Kamala — Kieser Söze (@Soze_Kieser) August 10, 2024

What a pair!

Do you think these two can deal with Putin and Kim? — Flying Raven ⚡️🇺🇸 (@OffshoreHODL) August 10, 2024

That answer is a hard no.

There is no way we will survive four years with Laurel and Hardy are in the White House. 🤦‍♀️ — Pam Bible (@bible1_pam) August 10, 2024

That was the most awkward handshake turned to high five turned to finger grasp I've ever seen. It's like someone told the most socially awkward people "project energy and smile a lot!" and they're just trying so hard to act natural and failing lol — John Goetz (@john_goetz) August 10, 2024

It's like they are trying to act like real humans. It's not believable.