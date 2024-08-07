Rashida Tlaib Retweets Altered Image with Disgusting Claim About Israel's Soldiers

In the past couple of months, America thankfully voted out part of 'The Squad', Cori Bush and Jamaal Bowman. It was good riddance to bad rubbish. Unfortunately, we still have Rashida Tlaib and she is still lying about Israel.

Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib has retweeted the tweet on the left which contains a digitally altered image.



That is NOT what the poll question was.



The poll question was do you think the government has surrendered to terrorist supporters?



The authentic poll, in the screenshot… pic.twitter.com/8QRLgvgHu8 — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) August 8, 2024

Tlaib retweeted a tweet claiming Israelis said it was acceptable for their soldiers to rape Palestinian women. Of course, that is not true. It was an altered image. The real question was 'Do you think the government has surrendered to terrorist supporters?' and the poll is two years old. Her hate for Israel is astronomical.

Equally concerning is the original X user - Noura Erakat - who posted it is a Rutgers professor. — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) August 8, 2024

Even worse, the original poster is a professor at Rutgers. Before you send your children to an institution of higher learning, find out what their professors believe.

That is because @RashidaTlaib is a antisemitic bigot.



One that Democrats including Kamala Harris embrace, for reasons I can't fathom. https://t.co/PqFINhtW5S — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D. (@neoavatara) August 8, 2024

Apparently, they agree with her.

This is why you get a social media team as an elected official - to fact check anything you might distribute widely before you look bad and/or misleading. https://t.co/he3ikTZvw9 — Tim Nicolai 🌴🥥 (@tim_nicolai) August 8, 2024

Tlaib does it on purpose. She knows this is garbage. She spreads it so it gets some legs and then she can claim ignorance hours later. Lies spread around the world before the truth can get its pants on.

Evil.



These Communists are EVIL. https://t.co/H6HqwUq7lH — Isaiah L. Carter (@IsaiahLCarter) August 8, 2024

Once again, Tlaib is perpetuating a lie for the sake of villainizing Israelis as rape supporters. It is dangerous, it is repulsive, and it is reckless…anyone with a shred of common decency who has called out this behavior from the alt-right in outrage should be speaking up. https://t.co/RryCTPlCNn — Tali Goldsheft (@TaliGoldsheft) August 8, 2024

An even better idea is to stop voting for her.

She's just the absolute best. https://t.co/7qzGlI9pbY — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 8, 2024

The best liar? Yes, she is.

despicable that members of congress casually propagate blood libel disinformation. https://t.co/WwwIyKxbyb — Ari Levine (@arilevine) August 8, 2024

Pathetic. This woman is a lawmaker - it’s disgusting. https://t.co/hsCB1Pp9jD — Josh Z (@BostonJoshZ) August 8, 2024

It's revolting she is paid with tax payer dollars.

But I was just told that Democrats got rid of their deranged lunatics. https://t.co/aFEApnNWyN — The Incrementalist Libertarian (@colorblindk1d) August 8, 2024

Wow. From a sitting member of Congress. https://t.co/lKbERkhk5I — News Bro (@Newzbro) August 8, 2024

@RashidaTlaib is an evil anti-Semite and a blight on Michigan and the nation. I hope voters get smarter but I'm not optimistic. Same goes for Ilhan Omar. I guess we'll see in a week if Omar gets the Bowman/Bush treatment. I'm less optimistic in that one than I was about the prior… https://t.co/NYCvjPZUf3 — Ross Kaminsky (@Rossputin) August 8, 2024

Normal Americans can hope the trend of taking out the trash continues.