Report: Tim Walz Has Become an Overnight Sensation on Chinese Social Media
Weird Tampon Fanfic From Washington Post Gender and Society Columnist
Tim Walz Will Replace the Dad You Lost to Fox News
THIS Is Weird: Check Out the Bizarre, Kinda Violent Post From a Harris-Walz...
Nancy Pelosi Demands MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell If JD Vance Ever Saw Combat
In Least Shocking News EVER, Google Admits It Intentionally Omitted Trump Assassination Re...
Walz: There’s No Guarantee to Free Speech With Disinformation or Hate Speech
Well, Looky Here: Kamala Harris Donated to Defund the Police Group As Recently...
OOF: David Hogg Keeps Digging and Face Plants Spectacularly With His 'Change a...
WATCH: Jake Tapper Tries DESPERATELY to Stop CNN Panel From Being Antisemitic On-Air
'When You've Lost CNN': Looks Like JD Vance Might Have ENDED Tim Walz's...
Just a Midwest Moderate: Tim Walz Used Fake Name, Email Address to Skirt...
JD Vance Gave 2 Reasons for Walking Over to Kamala's Plane (BOTH are...
Biden Raided Medicare to Pay for EV Tax Credits, Now He's Scrambling to...

Rashida Tlaib Retweets Altered Image with Disgusting Claim About Israel's Soldiers

justmindy
justmindy  |  9:15 PM on August 07, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

In the past couple of months, America thankfully voted out part of 'The Squad', Cori Bush and Jamaal Bowman. It was good riddance to bad rubbish. Unfortunately, we still have Rashida Tlaib and she is still lying about Israel.

Advertisement

Tlaib retweeted a tweet claiming Israelis said it was acceptable for their soldiers to rape Palestinian women. Of course, that is not true. It was an altered image. The real question was 'Do you think the government has surrendered to terrorist supporters?' and the poll is two years old. Her hate for Israel is astronomical.

Even worse, the original poster is a professor at Rutgers. Before you send your children to an institution of higher learning, find out what their professors believe.

Recommended

THIS Is Weird: Check Out the Bizarre, Kinda Violent Post From a Harris-Walz Stan (Who Tried to Delete It)
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Apparently, they agree with her. 

Tlaib does it on purpose. She knows this is garbage. She spreads it so it gets some legs and then she can claim ignorance hours later. Lies spread around the world before the truth can get its pants on.

An even better idea is to stop voting for her.

The best liar? Yes, she is.

Advertisement

It's revolting she is paid with tax payer dollars.

Normal Americans can hope the trend of taking out the trash continues.

Tags: ANTI-SEMITE ISRAEL ISRAELI-PALESTINIAN CONFLICT RASHIDA TLAIB

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

THIS Is Weird: Check Out the Bizarre, Kinda Violent Post From a Harris-Walz Stan (Who Tried to Delete It)
Amy Curtis
Weird Tampon Fanfic From Washington Post Gender and Society Columnist
Gordon K
Report: Tim Walz Has Become an Overnight Sensation on Chinese Social Media
Brett T.
Nancy Pelosi Demands MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell If JD Vance Ever Saw Combat
Brett T.
Tim Walz Will Replace the Dad You Lost to Fox News
Brett T.
'When You've Lost CNN': Looks Like JD Vance Might Have ENDED Tim Walz's Honeymoon With the Media
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
THIS Is Weird: Check Out the Bizarre, Kinda Violent Post From a Harris-Walz Stan (Who Tried to Delete It) Amy Curtis
Advertisement