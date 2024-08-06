Weirdo Alert! Ben Stiller Wishes He Wasn't a Jewish White Guy

Um, ok. That actually seems to be a Ben Stiller specific issue and not one all white Jewish men are feeling.

NEW: Actor Ben Stiller says he "wishes he was black" while urging people to vote for Kamala Harris during a "Comics For Kamala" fundraising call.



Stiller praised Harris for being Indian, black, and "everything."



"It's gonna be the first woman president and that's incredibly… pic.twitter.com/ZtmYVI2dfX — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 6, 2024

Maybe people should just be content with who they are and not wish they were other people.

Blackface actor @BenStiller says he wishes he was black in an endorsement of @KamalaHarris! Surprisingly he gives no reason to vote for her still because she has no policy platform! https://t.co/k5FNDTZ4pn pic.twitter.com/Cnogty7waJ — Sam James (@Samuel4Freedom) August 6, 2024

Well, a leopard certainly doesn't change his spots.

Ben Stiller even talks like @KamalaHarris.



Ben, if you read this, that's not good. https://t.co/NVAWTaC6UA — Bad servant with merciful Master (@mgsholaas) August 6, 2024

Indeed, she is annoying.

Yes, it's cringe to see a Hollywood elite promoting a candidate with no policy positions who had to drop out before primary voting during the last election cycle, but also, HE'S A COMEDIAN. https://t.co/xq0eFar5hv — Wool News (@WoolNews) August 6, 2024

Also, this video is a joke.

Seriously why are we having all these disparate identity cell group rallies https://t.co/tnZipR6epc — Kaya (@sisterinferior) August 6, 2024

Mostly because Democrats are very strange.

Shut up and finish Severance. And don't f*ck up Season 2. https://t.co/68yLKgepWc — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) August 6, 2024

Yes, please.

Just so sad to see Ben Stiller doing this https://t.co/tJ2obUmsQ9 — Julie K333 (@JulieKass225311) August 6, 2024

It's so cringe.

Proof you can be more than one thing - Stiller is an idiot, a moron and an irrelevant racist. https://t.co/PhELZF6nOO — Michael Anderson (@Michael2522983) August 6, 2024

This is not good. I, as Japanese, would be pissed if a white person says "I wish I was Asian.". #BenStiller https://t.co/ahKUcHXb39 — Mari852 #AdoptDontShop (@Hk2Mari5) August 6, 2024

It's very strange behavior.

😂😂😂 white liberals are crazy AF https://t.co/qQK9ttJZEI — RxBeautyQueen (@RXBeautyQueen) August 6, 2024

Why do people make such a big deal about "the first", who cares. I only want the best person for the job. BTW Harris ain't it. https://t.co/i9GN43ughT — Scott-Rod (@Mr_Kustom) August 6, 2024

That should be the wish of all Americans, honestly.

I honestly believe that a great majority of people that go into acting as a career are dumb as rocks. They can’t make it in any other profession, except always pretending to be somebody other than who they are. https://t.co/iDRtWlhY9X — DonnsShepherds (@shepherdsdonns) August 6, 2024

Ben has taken the acting too far.

Growing up, Ben Stiller was one of my favorite actors.



But I found this segment really, really odd.



Imagine releasing Tropic Thunder in today’s environment. Lol https://t.co/nIilZHLFrX — Heisenberg (@Mr_Derivatives) August 6, 2024

This segment was really odd.

Mental illness is a glee of a thing. I hope Ben finds help fast https://t.co/6yEycEcOKg — Noah Nunez (@glasscrafta) August 6, 2024

He really needs it and as quickly as possible.