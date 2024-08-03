Media Told How to Spin the Presidential Debate Story and They're RUNNING With...
Evergreen! Kamala Harris is Really Confused by 'The Cloud' and Where Our Information is REALLY Stored

justmindy
justmindy  |  3:15 PM on August 03, 2024
Fuzzy Chimp

This is so cringe. Apparently, Kamala Harris thinks 'the cloud', the place where user information is stored, is literally 'above us' floating around.

Yikes.

She also apparently doesn't understand how infrared light works.

This is why they are ducking a debate. She's not smart.

Isn't that convenient for Democrats?

justmindy
Touche'.

Hunter can give her some tips.

Those poor kids will never recover from that experience.

Explain it in very small words.

Like, with bleach, according to Hillary.

Please don't remind us.

DEMOCRAT KAMALA HARRIS TECHNOLOGY 2024 ELECTION

