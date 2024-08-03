Evergreen! Kamala Harris is Really Confused by 'The Cloud' and Where Our Information is REALLY Stored

This is so cringe. Apparently, Kamala Harris thinks 'the cloud', the place where user information is stored, is literally 'above us' floating around.

Kamala Harris thinks 'the cloud' literally 'exists above us':

"No longer are you keeping those private files in some file cabinet. It's on your laptop, and it's then therefore up here in this cloud, that exists above us. It's no longer in a physical place."



There are physical… pic.twitter.com/6onsTkyttS — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) August 3, 2024

Yikes.

Kamala Harris using a computer without staffers.

Happens frequently due to her high turnover rate pic.twitter.com/cNFU8H7o5Y — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) August 3, 2024

Hillary Clinton whenever the authorities come for the files on her phone and computer pic.twitter.com/wOF8qRAfSw — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) August 3, 2024

Two malapropisms in one conversation 🤣 She's a buffoonhttps://t.co/J6aDeK5RBL — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) August 3, 2024

She also apparently doesn't understand how infrared light works.

Kamala giving off Ted Stevens "series of tubes" vibes pic.twitter.com/ClPhfoOKeI — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) August 3, 2024

This is why they are ducking a debate. She's not smart.

I work for a Fortune 50 Tech company. The data certainly is stored in servers on the Earth. Who is voting for this idiot? — Power Corrupts 🇺🇸 💚🤍💜 (@MYSF2023) August 3, 2024

Are you saying the servers do not literally 'exist above us'?

You're racist and sexist. — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) August 3, 2024

Isn't that convenient for Democrats?

Then again, consider that pretty much everything is over Kamala Harris's head, so perhaps she was just being truthful for once. — Nan Hayworth, M.D. (@NanHayworth) August 3, 2024

Touche'.

Hunter can give her some tips.

The “cloud” is just someone else’s computer Kamala you blithering idiot… — JamesKirkLives (@JamesKirkLives) August 3, 2024

Wait till you hear her talk about space 😉 — Social distancing champ (@LadyGriz) August 3, 2024

Those poor kids will never recover from that experience.

Even Idiocracy didn’t get this dumb, — merkley??? (@merkley) August 3, 2024

The information has literally escaped from the tubes and floats above you. Drones literally have to be programmed not to run into your data. I literally believe in science. — Dave Mason (@EvadMason) August 3, 2024

The cloud is just someone else's Linux server.



I know that's probably WAY too much for this ditz to grasp. — \m/-=3Đ∇サ=-\m/ (@CargoShortLife) August 3, 2024

Explain it in very small words.

With Biden, we could attribute it to old age.



Good luck with Kamala! 😆 https://t.co/TfwHPjKkvB — Chip – onthechain.io (@stephenchip) August 3, 2024

no, they are on a server, which you then wipe, with a cloth https://t.co/5Ui6IWWhlk — Hillbilly Cat Herder (@PollySpin) August 3, 2024

Like, with bleach, according to Hillary.

Please don't remind us.