Evergreen! Kamala Harris is Really Confused by 'The Cloud' and Where Our Information is REALLY Stored

This is so cringe. Apparently, Kamala Harris thinks 'the cloud', the place where user information is stored, is literally 'above us' floating around.
Kamala Harris thinks 'the cloud' literally 'exists above us':— Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) August 3, 2024
"No longer are you keeping those private files in some file cabinet. It's on your laptop, and it's then therefore up here in this cloud, that exists above us. It's no longer in a physical place."
There are physical… pic.twitter.com/6onsTkyttS
Yikes.
Kamala Harris using a computer without staffers.— Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) August 3, 2024
Happens frequently due to her high turnover rate pic.twitter.com/cNFU8H7o5Y
Hillary Clinton whenever the authorities come for the files on her phone and computer pic.twitter.com/wOF8qRAfSw— Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) August 3, 2024
Two malapropisms in one conversation 🤣 She's a buffoonhttps://t.co/J6aDeK5RBL— Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) August 3, 2024
She also apparently doesn't understand how infrared light works.
Kamala giving off Ted Stevens "series of tubes" vibes pic.twitter.com/ClPhfoOKeI— Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) August 3, 2024
This is why they are ducking a debate. She's not smart.
I work for a Fortune 50 Tech company. The data certainly is stored in servers on the Earth. Who is voting for this idiot?— Power Corrupts 🇺🇸 💚🤍💜 (@MYSF2023) August 3, 2024
Are you saying the servers do not literally 'exist above us'?— Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) August 3, 2024
You're racist and sexist.
Isn't that convenient for Democrats?
Then again, consider that pretty much everything is over Kamala Harris's head, so perhaps she was just being truthful for once.— Nan Hayworth, M.D. (@NanHayworth) August 3, 2024
Touche'.
"No longer are you keeping those private files in some file cabinet. It's on your laptop, and it's then therefore up here in this cloud, that exists above us. It's no longer in a physical place." - Kamala pic.twitter.com/EkhLDZtwjm— PO𝕏 🇺🇸 (@PoliticsOnX) August 3, 2024
Hunter can give her some tips.
The “cloud” is just someone else’s computer Kamala you blithering idiot…— JamesKirkLives (@JamesKirkLives) August 3, 2024
Wait till you hear her talk about space 😉— Social distancing champ (@LadyGriz) August 3, 2024
Those poor kids will never recover from that experience.
Even Idiocracy didn’t get this dumb,— merkley??? (@merkley) August 3, 2024
The information has literally escaped from the tubes and floats above you. Drones literally have to be programmed not to run into your data. I literally believe in science.— Dave Mason (@EvadMason) August 3, 2024
The cloud is just someone else's Linux server.— \m/-=3Đ∇サ=-\m/ (@CargoShortLife) August 3, 2024
I know that's probably WAY too much for this ditz to grasp.
Explain it in very small words.
With Biden, we could attribute it to old age.— Chip – onthechain.io (@stephenchip) August 3, 2024
Good luck with Kamala! 😆 https://t.co/TfwHPjKkvB
no, they are on a server, which you then wipe, with a cloth https://t.co/5Ui6IWWhlk— Hillbilly Cat Herder (@PollySpin) August 3, 2024
Like, with bleach, according to Hillary.
Nuclear codes https://t.co/Jwr5Lw51D5— Peachy Keenan (@KeenanPeachy) August 3, 2024
Please don't remind us.
