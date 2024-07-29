'Return to Evidence-Based Medicine': JK Rowling Applauds UK High Court Ruling Puberty Bloc...
Where's a Helicopter When You Need One? Communist Dweebs March and Chant in...
WATCH: Pete Buttigieg Says Dems Who Pushed Biden for a Second Term Don't...
Facebook Exec Explains Mass CENSORSHIP of Trump Image Was an ‘Error’
WATCH: JD Vance Responds to 'Weird' Accusations, Posts CRINGE Video of Kamala Harris...
Thanks, Joe! Homelessness at Record High in 2023, Now There's Uptick in People...
Clutch Those Pearls, BROTHER! Hulk Hogan's Masculinity TRIGGERED David French and We Can't...
Pot, Meet Kettle: People Hilariously Mock the Left for Saying JD Vance Is...
Fake News! WSJ CUTS Last Two Seconds of Trump Speech Video Clip and...
NY Mag's Cringe-y 'Kamalot' Cover Helps Again Prove the Media's 'Incapable of Embarrassmen...
Umm, WUT? CIA Denies Using MK Ultra Mind Control Program on Would-Be Trump...
Kamala Harris Is Not Only GROSSLY Unpopular But According to THIS Focus Group,...
Sure, Jan: Check Out This RIDICULOUS Theory About Kamala Harris' Positive Media Coverage
Are Tech Overlords Erasing Trump's Assassination From the Internet?

D List Actor Billy Baldwin Declares Tesla Owners Love Trump

justmindy
justmindy  |  4:45 PM on July 29, 2024
AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File

Oh, one of the Baldwin brothers is at it again. This time, Billy Baldwin has proclaimed you a traitor to Leftism if you purchase a Tesla.

Advertisement

He's really lost it.

Exactly! Aren't we supposed to be doing everything we can to make the Earth stop cooking? Apparently, it's not that big of a deal if their hate for Elon supersedes the need to reduce carbon or something.

Unless the movie has the good Baldwin brother. Then, it's ok.

Right? Does he realize he is posting this on Elon's website? Heh.

Recommended

Fake News! WSJ CUTS Last Two Seconds of Trump Speech Video Clip and that Changed Everything
justmindy
Advertisement

They don't need Twitter, yet here they all are using Twitter.

They don't think ... at all. 

Hopefully, you wave and give them a thumbs up when they pass you!

Oh, how brave!

Advertisement

It's almost like Elon knows people need him more than he needs them.

If conservatives stopped seeing movies with Leftist actors, we would never be able to see a movie again. Grow up!

Tags: ELON MUSK GOP REPUBLICAN TESLA TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Fake News! WSJ CUTS Last Two Seconds of Trump Speech Video Clip and that Changed Everything
justmindy
Where's a Helicopter When You Need One? Communist Dweebs March and Chant in Philadelphia
Grateful Calvin
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Pot, Meet Kettle: People Hilariously Mock the Left for Saying JD Vance Is Weird
FuzzyChimp
WATCH: Pete Buttigieg Says Dems Who Pushed Biden for a Second Term Don't Have 'Warped Reality' of His Age
Amy Curtis
Clutch Those Pearls, BROTHER! Hulk Hogan's Masculinity TRIGGERED David French and We Can't Stop Laughing
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Fake News! WSJ CUTS Last Two Seconds of Trump Speech Video Clip and that Changed Everything justmindy
Advertisement