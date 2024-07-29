D List Actor Billy Baldwin Declares Tesla Owners Love Trump

Oh, one of the Baldwin brothers is at it again. This time, Billy Baldwin has proclaimed you a traitor to Leftism if you purchase a Tesla.
If you're a Democrat and you buy a Tesla... it's the same thing as voting for Trump.— Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) July 29, 2024
He's really lost it.
The Left hates @elonmusk more than they love the environment.— Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) July 29, 2024
Because they have no true principles.
Because they are evil. https://t.co/h125AEUdLr
Exactly! Aren't we supposed to be doing everything we can to make the Earth stop cooking? Apparently, it's not that big of a deal if their hate for Elon supersedes the need to reduce carbon or something.
If you’re a conservative and you watch ANY movie with a Baldwin, its the same thing as voting for the party of EVIL! https://t.co/cChwgJ5M2l— BoyScienceReturns (@BoyScience2020) July 29, 2024
Unless the movie has the good Baldwin brother. Then, it's ok.
Literally one of the dumbest things I’ve ever read on X. https://t.co/FA2RCyNVq2— Ralph Cramden’s Driver (@EighthMade) July 29, 2024
Posted on Twitter. https://t.co/llCB67SOzq— ARMYATT (@ARMYATT) July 29, 2024
Right? Does he realize he is posting this on Elon's website? Heh.
What if you’re a Democrat who has private security and/or lives in a gated property?— Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) July 29, 2024
You are a hypocrite and a moron, @BillyBaldwin. https://t.co/h125AETFVT
Honestly though, how is using his social media platform better? I’d argue continued use of this platform where he spreads those messages is far worse than owning a Tesla. And of course I’m saying I’m complicit as well. We need ppl to switch to electric cars. We don’t need Twitter https://t.co/Y8pQyTbu58— austincolon.bsky.social (@austincolonband) July 29, 2024
They don't need Twitter, yet here they all are using Twitter.
Democrats don't think the same way as the rest of us, at all. https://t.co/7vvfONHsnx— John McGlone (@TheMcGloneCode) July 29, 2024
They don't think ... at all.
This has got to be the dumbest tweet of the month, not even close! 👇😂🤦♂️ https://t.co/IHdMmNEFQs— Anti Kommunistic (Let’s/Go/Brandon) (@antikommunistic) July 29, 2024
Right or wrong, whenever I see a Tesla I assume the owners are trumpites. https://t.co/NykUJbt2JP— Maggie May (@MaggieM46) July 29, 2024
Hopefully, you wave and give them a thumbs up when they pass you!
I won’t pay for Twitter either https://t.co/i5PA7XLNBi— PiT BuLL hugger (@CleggAdrienne) July 29, 2024
Oh, how brave!
It cracks me up that Elon’s business model is to piss off the group of people most likely to buy a Tesla. https://t.co/cg4p9eNkMc— Jan Boerga🗽💙✝️🕊️⚾️ (@1JanEllenB) July 29, 2024
It's almost like Elon knows people need him more than he needs them.
"THEN, The TerroristSS Win!" https://t.co/kbEVb5vb3v— Galahad v5.0 #HANGPUTIN'$$ #RICOTheGOP POLYGRAPH!! (@FinderGrail3) July 29, 2024
I completely disagree with this!!! If I stop buying things from companies whose CEOs’ political opinions differ from mine, I wouldn’t have very many things. We can love the art, but not the artist!!!— Joel (@docjsw) July 29, 2024
If conservatives stopped seeing movies with Leftist actors, we would never be able to see a movie again. Grow up!
