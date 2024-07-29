D List Actor Billy Baldwin Declares Tesla Owners Love Trump

Oh, one of the Baldwin brothers is at it again. This time, Billy Baldwin has proclaimed you a traitor to Leftism if you purchase a Tesla.

If you're a Democrat and you buy a Tesla... it's the same thing as voting for Trump. — Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) July 29, 2024

Advertisement

He's really lost it.

The Left hates @elonmusk more than they love the environment.



Because they have no true principles.



Because they are evil. https://t.co/h125AEUdLr — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) July 29, 2024

Exactly! Aren't we supposed to be doing everything we can to make the Earth stop cooking? Apparently, it's not that big of a deal if their hate for Elon supersedes the need to reduce carbon or something.

If you’re a conservative and you watch ANY movie with a Baldwin, its the same thing as voting for the party of EVIL! https://t.co/cChwgJ5M2l — BoyScienceReturns (@BoyScience2020) July 29, 2024

Unless the movie has the good Baldwin brother. Then, it's ok.

Literally one of the dumbest things I’ve ever read on X. https://t.co/FA2RCyNVq2 — Ralph Cramden’s Driver (@EighthMade) July 29, 2024

Right? Does he realize he is posting this on Elon's website? Heh.

What if you’re a Democrat who has private security and/or lives in a gated property?



You are a hypocrite and a moron, @BillyBaldwin. https://t.co/h125AETFVT — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) July 29, 2024

Honestly though, how is using his social media platform better? I’d argue continued use of this platform where he spreads those messages is far worse than owning a Tesla. And of course I’m saying I’m complicit as well. We need ppl to switch to electric cars. We don’t need Twitter https://t.co/Y8pQyTbu58 — austincolon.bsky.social (@austincolonband) July 29, 2024

They don't need Twitter, yet here they all are using Twitter.

Democrats don't think the same way as the rest of us, at all. https://t.co/7vvfONHsnx — John McGlone (@TheMcGloneCode) July 29, 2024

They don't think ... at all.

This has got to be the dumbest tweet of the month, not even close! 👇😂🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/IHdMmNEFQs — Anti Kommunistic (Let’s/Go/Brandon) (@antikommunistic) July 29, 2024

Right or wrong, whenever I see a Tesla I assume the owners are trumpites. https://t.co/NykUJbt2JP — Maggie May (@MaggieM46) July 29, 2024

Hopefully, you wave and give them a thumbs up when they pass you!

I won’t pay for Twitter either https://t.co/i5PA7XLNBi — PiT BuLL hugger (@CleggAdrienne) July 29, 2024

Oh, how brave!

Advertisement

It cracks me up that Elon’s business model is to piss off the group of people most likely to buy a Tesla. https://t.co/cg4p9eNkMc — Jan Boerga🗽💙✝️🕊️⚾️ (@1JanEllenB) July 29, 2024

It's almost like Elon knows people need him more than he needs them.

I completely disagree with this!!! If I stop buying things from companies whose CEOs’ political opinions differ from mine, I wouldn’t have very many things. We can love the art, but not the artist!!! — Joel (@docjsw) July 29, 2024

If conservatives stopped seeing movies with Leftist actors, we would never be able to see a movie again. Grow up!