Speaker Johnson Demands Good Behavior During Netanyahu Speech Causing a 'Bulwark' Bro Meltdown

Tomorrow, Bibi Netanyahu is to appear before Congress for a monumental speech. Speaker Johnson sent out a mandate demanding members and guests be polite and making it clear disruptions will not be tolerated. This did not sit well with some 'journalists' in America.

🚨IN HOUSE REPUBLICAN CONFERENCE — @SpeakerJohnson said he will not tolerate protests in the House chamber tomorrow for @netanyahu’s speech. He said people will be arrested.



Johnson is expected to send a “Dear Colleague” out today on this topic.



W @MZanona — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) July 23, 2024

It seems like the bar is on the floor when Johnson has to tell his colleagues to act like adults, yet here we are.

Johnson is referring to guests in the gallery. — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) July 23, 2024

This expectation extends to guest in the gallery too. If there are any guests with pink hats, remove them immediately. Heh.

They can protest outside.

They don’t need to disrespect Noa and other former hostages. — Salty Sea 🇺🇸🪼🖤🪸 (@SaltySeaFl) July 23, 2024

The hostages have been through enough without knuckleheads making stupid comments.

You can really feel the free speech absolutism in the People's House. https://t.co/j3XguGeZVN — Tim Miller (@Timodc) July 23, 2024

The host of 'The Bulwark Podcast' is big mad about this rule.

Wait so trying to hostile takeover the Capitol is okay again? I have whiplash. https://t.co/o4VtelFRHA — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) July 23, 2024

It's getting hard to keep up.

Ah, yes. Letting people who openly support a terrorist organization, hate America, have been pushing for “escalation” and have been rioting and destroying property for months into a chamber to continue being destructive narcissists is completely clipping the wings of 1a. Please. https://t.co/ANqm1g5GcH — pearcort (@pearcort) July 23, 2024

Tim only approves of that behavior when he agrees with the rioters.

You mean he's speaking against INSURRECTION? Jesus, Timmy, keep it straight. — ░SourPatchLyds░ (@sourpatchlyds) July 23, 2024

Were you dropped on your head as a baby? — Write Girl Problems (@WriteGrlProbs) July 23, 2024

This is a fair question.

This isn't anything new. They are always kicked out whenever a head of State is addressing Congress. Code Pink protests and gets kicked out. — Mike_undi (@Unknown220) July 23, 2024

So you want an insurrection today? Those cool now? — B1TCHEVAPORATE (@B1TCHEVAPORATE) July 23, 2024

Only if it's people Tim likes.

So protests in the house chamber are a legal and good thing? Jan. 6 would like a word. — Joseph Michael (@RegalMill388) July 23, 2024

So now you defend free speech? What’s your view on “parading”? — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) July 23, 2024

Are the people in the 'parade', Republicans? If so, he hates it. If they are Democrats, he loves it.

Are you really this dumb or do you just pretend? — ericontrarian (@eriContrarian) July 23, 2024

You're whining that the children need to be told to behave in front of an ally? — Tesp (@Therealtesp) July 23, 2024

Now hold on there champ.

There were old ladies that had to do time for simply praying and parading at The People’s House.

You can stick your absolutism and shove it where the sun don’t shine — Smoke yer Cheap Fake (@Jlisa42067) July 23, 2024

Exactly! Some people walked around and prayed and did jail time. Tim can spare us all his outrage.