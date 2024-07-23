During Kamala Harris' Supposed Back and Forth on the Phone with Biden She...
Speaker Johnson Demands Good Behavior During Netanyahu Speech Causing a 'Bulwark' Bro Meltdown

justmindy
justmindy  |  11:40 AM on July 23, 2024
Public Domain/Fair Use

Tomorrow, Bibi Netanyahu is to appear before Congress for a monumental speech. Speaker Johnson sent out a mandate demanding members and guests be polite and making it clear disruptions will not be tolerated. This did not sit well with some 'journalists' in America. 

It seems like the bar is on the floor when Johnson has to tell his colleagues to act like adults, yet here we are.

This expectation extends to guest in the gallery too. If there are any guests with pink hats, remove them immediately. Heh.

The hostages have been through enough without knuckleheads making stupid comments.

The host of 'The Bulwark Podcast' is big mad about this rule.

It's getting hard to keep up.

Tim only approves of that behavior when he agrees with the rioters.

This is a fair question.

Only if it's people Tim likes.

Are the people in the 'parade', Republicans? If so, he hates it. If they are Democrats, he loves it.

Exactly! Some people walked around and prayed and did jail time. Tim can spare us all his outrage.

