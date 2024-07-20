In the Latest Attempt to Gaslight His Staff, Biden Instructs Them Not to Watch Cable News

The term 'gaslighting' is way overused, but in this case, it is appropriate. Apparently, the Bidens are tying to convince their staff, other Democrats and donors what they see right before their eyes isn't true. They've taken it as far as telling people on the campaign to stop watching cable news. Yes, really.

Advertisement

Biden officials are telling Democratic critics that President Biden is eager to prove them wrong and plans to hit the campaign trail once he recovers from COVID, with potential trips to Georgia and Texas in the coming days, according to people familiar with the matter. Why it matters: As he battles COVID in his Delaware beach house, Biden appears immune to the calls from his own party, including from the Senate's two most endangered Democrats, to drop out of the race. First Lady Jill Biden, who is traveling to Paris for the summer Olympics, will also headline a fundraiser, where the party will collect checks from Americans living abroad.

In public and in private, Biden campaign manager Jen O'Malley Dillon, made a forceful case for why he is going to stay in the race, with some frank talk for her staff: "Don't watch cable news all the time."

But outside of Biden's bubble, the calls for Biden to bow out grew louder, with Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) saying: "I think the President should end his campaign."

“Without prompting, two Biden aides separately compared recent missives from senior staff to North Korean government propaganda” @HansNichols @AlexThomp

https://t.co/f59ZV5Ottj — Stef Kight (@StefWKight) July 20, 2024

Unless they are going to make their staff live in a bubble and walk around with a blindfold on, they are going to figure out there is a problem.

Oh no they’re actually doing the meme 😭 https://t.co/HXqvu3kR9o pic.twitter.com/ZPkBOxuAIX — The Tumwee Goatman 🥥🌴 (@tumweegoatman) July 20, 2024

Oh, it's so 'Joever'.

I AM AN 81 YEAR OLD MAN, DON'T LOOK AT ANYTHING CLOSE YOUR LYING EYES https://t.co/Mh2O5kQE44 — Alex (@Brazil201) July 20, 2024

He's fit as a fiddle, Jack! It's not a joke!

It’s the Biden version of “if we don’t test for Covid there’ll be fewer cases” — Vince 🇮🇱🇺🇦🇺🇸 (@VanillaMag1lla) July 20, 2024

Head in sand. I’m upset about the gaslighting from this campaign…”O'Malley Dillon is taking incoming from Democratic lawmakers, donors, and some her own staff who feel upset that the White House was not candid about the president's mental fitness in the months before the debate. — RevG (@RevGLE) July 20, 2024

The whole Biden administration has their head in the sand.

Advertisement

That's good advice for everyone. Don't watch cable news. — Laura H.🇺🇦🇮🇱 (@LauraKY06) July 20, 2024

As a practical fact, yes this is true. For the reasons the Bidens are instructing, it's gaslighting.

Bidens staff need to RESIGN, disgusting — Kathryn Watson (@Kathryn35222642) July 20, 2024

First, they need to convince Biden to resign.

Jen O'Malley Dillon is making an ass of herself.

The polling doesn't reflect cable news. Americans are extremely concerned about Biden's age, and that isn't going to change. It's a terminal illness for his campaign. — Art Vandelay 🖐️🇺🇸 🇺🇦🇮🇱🌐 (@LJS527) July 20, 2024

The Biden campaign needs to face the reality it's over and put his administration out to pasture.