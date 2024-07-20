Looks Like the Biden Campaign Found a Celeb Fundraising Replacement for George Clooney
In the Latest Attempt to Gaslight His Staff, Biden Instructs Them Not to Watch Cable News

justmindy
justmindy  |  1:25 PM on July 20, 2024
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

The term 'gaslighting' is way overused, but in this case, it is appropriate. Apparently, the Bidens are tying to convince their staff, other Democrats and donors what they see right before their eyes isn't true. They've taken it as far as telling people on the campaign to stop watching cable news. Yes, really. 

Biden officials are telling Democratic critics that President Biden is eager to prove them wrong and plans to hit the campaign trail once he recovers from COVID, with potential trips to Georgia and Texas in the coming days, according to people familiar with the matter.

Why it matters: As he battles COVID in his Delaware beach house, Biden appears immune to the calls from his own party, including from the Senate's two most endangered Democrats, to drop out of the race.

  • First Lady Jill Biden, who is traveling to Paris for the summer Olympics, will also headline a fundraiser, where the party will collect checks from Americans living abroad.
  • In public and in private, Biden campaign manager Jen O'Malley Dillon, made a forceful case for why he is going to stay in the race, with some frank talk for her staff: "Don't watch cable news all the time."
  • But outside of Biden's bubble, the calls for Biden to bow out grew louder, with Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) saying: "I think the President should end his campaign."

Unless they are going to make their staff live in a bubble and walk around with a blindfold on, they are going to figure out there is a problem.

Oh, it's so 'Joever'. 

He's fit as a fiddle, Jack! It's not a joke!

The whole Biden administration has their head in the sand.

As a practical fact, yes this is true. For the reasons the Bidens are instructing, it's gaslighting. 

First, they need to convince Biden to resign.

The Biden campaign needs to face the reality it's over and put his administration out to pasture.

