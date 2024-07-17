Twitter Fav 'Political Sock' Reminds Tweeps EXACTLY What Biden Spewed the Day Before Trump was Shot

Much has been made about 'toning down the rhetoric' and 'lowering the temperature' after the attempted assassination of President Trump. While that is all well and good, PRIOR to the shooting of Trump, there was a whole lot of 'rhetoric' happening. Specifically, Joe Biden gave a speech full of vile nonsense just the day before. Twitter favorite 'Political Sock' laid that particular speech out in careful detail.

Here are the things Joe Biden said about Donald Trump, the day before the attempted assassination:



I know him. Donald Trump is a loser. (Applause.)

AUDIENCE: Lock him up! Lock him up! Lock him up!



Remember the days when people were dying — literally dying and we were… — Political Sock (@politicalsock) July 17, 2024

Here are the things Joe Biden said about Donald Trump, the day before the attempted assassination: I know him. Donald Trump is a loser. (Applause.) AUDIENCE: Lock him up! Lock him up! Lock him up! Remember the days when people were dying — literally dying and we were pushing on the COVID effort? Well, guess what? He told us, “You don’t worry about the COVID. It’s not that bad. Ju- — just in blea- — just inject some” — really — “inject bleach in your arm. Folks, Donald Trump is a — Donald Trump is a convicted criminal. (Applause.) He is convicted. AUDIENCE: Lock him up! Lock him up! Lock him up! THE PRESIDENT: He was convicted by — he was convicted by a jury of his peers of 34 felonies for paying hush money to a porn star and hiding it from voters in 2016. Donald Trump was found liable for sexual assault …“Mr. Trump ‘raped’ her” Most importantly, and I mean this from the bottom of my heart, Trump is a threat to this nation. (Applause.) He led a violent mob on January 6th to overturn the 2020 election, to hold onto power. But Trump is even more dangerous now. No, I’m serious. He’s unhinged. He snapped. And he refuses this time around — he — he refuses this time around to say he’ll accept the election — of this election — the results. Can you imagine that? Look, he says, if he loses, there will be a “bloodbath” when he loses. And the United States Supreme Court said there’s virtually no limit on the power of a president. Trump said if he wins, he’ll be a dictator on day one. He means it, folks. We’re not going to let that happen. AUDIENCE: Nooo — THE PRESIDENT: Over my dead body will it happen. Project 2025 will deploy the Department of Justice to prosecute Trump’s energy — Trump e- — Trump’s en- — Trump’s enemies, and that’s a real deal. Trump’s enemies. Trump himself calls his campaign — the campaign — this is what he calls it, “revenge” and “retribution.” That’s what he said. Folks, Project 2025 — you’re going to let him round up over 10 million people in America and put them in detention camps. You heard him say it. You heard him say what he wants to do. That’s what he says he is going to do. Ripping them away from their homes, their schools because Trump calls them “animals” who “poison the blood” of America. Another four years of Donald Trump is deadly serious — deadly serious. His proposals are deadly serious. America needs to wake up and realize that Trump and his MAGA Republicans — what they’re trying to do.

When you see the speech in writing, it's quite disgusting.

Can we count the outright lies?



* Trump said don’t worry about covid, it’s not that bad - LIE



* Trump said “inject bleach in your arm” - LIE



* Trump “raped” E. Jean Carroll - LIE



* Trump “led a violent mob” - LIE



* Trump said he will become a dictator- LIE — Political Sock (@politicalsock) July 17, 2024

* Trump has promised to use the DOJ to go after his enemies for revenge and retribution - LIE



* Trump said he would put 10M people in detention camps - LIE



* Trump says all immigrants are animals who poison the blood of the US - LIE — Political Sock (@politicalsock) July 17, 2024

What if Joe was right, and Trump really was promising to be a dictator, to criminally punish his enemies, to end democracy, to put 10M people in detention camps, who viewed immigrants as blood poisoning animals??



Would it be justified to stop that man at all costs? — Political Sock (@politicalsock) July 17, 2024

Joe said - the day before the attempted assassination - that Trump would only be elected “over my dead body.”



👀



Read that again. “Over my dead body”



If what Biden said was true, how could any patriotic American allow him to become president? — Political Sock (@politicalsock) July 17, 2024

Make no mistake. Biden said all this crap the day before the attempted assassination, and HE WILL KEEP SAYING IT.



There will be no lowering of temperatures.



We need a change. We need to elect Donald Trump. — Political Sock (@politicalsock) July 17, 2024

Biden literally said 'over my dead body' the DAY before Trump was almost killed. Let that sink in. Biden called Trump a rapist, a liar, and so much more.

They say Trump is a dangerous threat because he lied to incite people toward what he knew would, or could, result in violent behavior.



Which is precisely what Biden is doing here.



Lies:

* Trump said “inject bleach in your arm”

* Trump was convicted for “paying hush money to a… https://t.co/rbtLHvatN0 — Pudge (@pudgenet) July 17, 2024

Wait so Joe Biden was lying while using violence toward his rival? 😳 — Pudge (@pudgenet) July 17, 2024

Exactly. They are doing the very thing they wrongly accused Trump of doing.

I see and feel a dramatic change in our country since last Saturday. It’s a groundswell like we’ve not experienced in our lifetime. It’s the salvation of our country. It’s truth shining through the darkness of lies and hate. Divine Providence that’s palpable and intense. — Sarducci's Shadow 🥋 (@VMH_ATL) July 17, 2024

Perhaps our better angels are prevailing and our nation can begin to heal again.