Twitter Fav 'Political Sock' Reminds Tweeps EXACTLY What Biden Spewed the Day Before Trump was Shot

justmindy
justmindy  |  6:15 PM on July 17, 2024
AP Photo/Matt Kelley

Much has been made about 'toning down the rhetoric' and 'lowering the temperature' after the attempted assassination of President Trump. While that is all well and good, PRIOR to the shooting of Trump, there was a whole lot of 'rhetoric' happening. Specifically, Joe Biden gave a speech full of vile nonsense just the day before. Twitter favorite 'Political Sock' laid that particular speech out in careful detail. 

Here are the things Joe Biden said about Donald Trump, the day before the attempted assassination: I know him.  Donald Trump is a loser.  (Applause.)  AUDIENCE:  Lock him up!  Lock him up!  Lock him up! Remember the days when people were dying — literally dying and we were pushing on the COVID effort?  Well, guess what?  He told us, “You don’t worry about the COVID.  It’s not that bad.  Ju- — just in blea- — just inject some” — really — “inject bleach in your arm. Folks, Donald Trump is a — Donald Trump is a convicted criminal.  (Applause.)  He is convicted. AUDIENCE:  Lock him up!  Lock him up!  Lock him up!  THE PRESIDENT:  He was convicted by — he was convicted by a jury of his peers of 34 felonies for paying hush money to a porn star and hiding it from voters in 2016.  Donald Trump was found liable for sexual assault …“Mr. Trump ‘raped’ her” Most importantly, and I mean this from the bottom of my heart, Trump is a threat to this nation.  (Applause.)   He led a violent mob on January 6th to overturn the 2020 election, to hold onto power. But Trump is even more dangerous now.  No, I’m serious.  He’s unhinged.  He snapped.  And he refuses this time around — he — he refuses this time around to say he’ll accept the election — of this election — the results.  Can you imagine that?  Look, he says, if he loses, there will be a “bloodbath” when he loses.  And the United States Supreme Court said there’s virtually no limit on the power of a president.  Trump said if he wins, he’ll be a dictator on day one.  He means it, folks. We’re not going to let that happen.  AUDIENCE:  Nooo — THE PRESIDENT:  Over my dead body will it happen. Project 2025 will deploy the Department of Justice to prosecute Trump’s energy — Trump e- — Trump’s en- — Trump’s enemies, and that’s a real deal.  Trump’s enemies. Trump himself calls his campaign — the campaign — this is what he calls it, “revenge” and “retribution.”  That’s what he said.  Folks, Project 2025 — you’re going to let him round up over 10 million people in America and put them in detention camps.  You heard him say it.  You heard him say what he wants to do.  That’s what he says he is going to do.  Ripping them away from their homes, their schools because Trump calls them “animals” who “poison the blood” of America.  Another four years of Donald Trump is deadly serious — deadly serious.  His proposals are deadly serious.  America needs to wake up and realize that Trump and his MAGA Republicans — what they’re trying to do.

When you see the speech in writing, it's quite disgusting.

Biden literally said 'over my dead body' the DAY before Trump was almost killed. Let that sink in. Biden called Trump a rapist, a liar, and so much more. 

Exactly. They are doing the very thing they wrongly accused Trump of doing.

Perhaps our better angels are prevailing and our nation can begin to heal again.

Tags: ASSASSINATION BIDEN SPEECH TRUMP BIDEN ADMINISTRATION

