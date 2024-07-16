Joy Ann Reid Attempted to Pull the Race Card but Amber Rose Was Holding a Royal Flush

Biden Wants to Cap Corporate Rent Increases at 5 Percent
justmindy
justmindy  |  6:15 PM on July 16, 2024
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Oh, Joy Reid. Never change (but actually it would be great if you would).

Amber Rose spoke passionately at the RNC last night and Joy Ann Reid simply cannot tolerate a biracial woman voting Republican.

It's almost like people can love and value both of their parents!

Seeing her put Joy in her place is epic.

Joy insists on being a victim at all times.

They really let Joy claim some time traveling hackers came and put up those awful blogs. She told that story with a straight face.

What? She dates men she is attracted to? How could she? She goes on television shows that invite her on to promote her brand? GASP! 

Oh, please! Joy Ann will never have anyone on who disagrees with her and is smart. She knows Amber Rose would prove her to be the silly woman she is.

Children of all races, colors and creeds deserve to grow up and fulfill their God given purpose in life while voting for whatever political party they choose. If Joy Ann doesn't like that, too bad. The rest of us will move on without her.

Tags: JOY REID MSNBC RACE RACE BAITING RACE RELATIONS

