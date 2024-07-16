Joy Ann Reid Attempted to Pull the Race Card but Amber Rose Was Holding a Royal Flush

Oh, Joy Reid. Never change (but actually it would be great if you would).

Hi @JoyAnnReid I’ve never said I wasn’t black I said I identify as biracial. I’m not going to invalid my white father to make you feel more comfortable. Stop being a race baiter ur president does enough race baiting for all of us — Amber Rose (@DaRealAmberRose) July 16, 2024

Advertisement

Amber Rose spoke passionately at the RNC last night and Joy Ann Reid simply cannot tolerate a biracial woman voting Republican.

Whyyy @JoyAnnReid ?? Why are you so demeaning to biracial ppl just bc we love & celebrate BOTH of our parents-black & white-not just our black parent? I’ll never understand why those who preach diversity, acceptance & tolerance for ALL are usually the most hateful towards those… https://t.co/8JCo7C5C6i — Sage Steele (@sagesteele) July 16, 2024

It's almost like people can love and value both of their parents!





Omg.



Ok I love her now. https://t.co/g6O0lIt5DN — Sensurround (@ShamashAran) July 16, 2024

Seeing her put Joy in her place is epic.

It's amazes me that the black community still does this. I'll never invalidate either of my parents. https://t.co/tAXAYuDrsV — SoulCoughingOne (@SoulCoughingOne) July 16, 2024

Joy Reid is a pretty terrible person, even her header is aggrieved & angry for no particular reason.. she’s a lightning rod for trouble by creating it & claims victim status, it’s really a horrible way to go through life.. I feel bad for her pic.twitter.com/vWhYv1nwQJ — Kevin 🇺🇸 (@KevinLiberty52) July 16, 2024

Joy insists on being a victim at all times.

Joy Ann Reid should've been fired when they found her old blogs!!!! https://t.co/pTNMNj5x9Z — Jack McGuire (@JackMacCFB) July 16, 2024

They really let Joy claim some time traveling hackers came and put up those awful blogs. She told that story with a straight face.

You missed the point: you aren’t Black but you be all up in OUR culture. Dating rappers, being featured on Black networks, marketing yourself as a Black influencer without saying it. They even called your goofy ass a rapper at the convention. FOH lame. You and your racist daddy https://t.co/0I8YO8VgxM — I like the Tuah but chill wit all that Hawking (@AvonBelltower) July 16, 2024

What? She dates men she is attracted to? How could she? She goes on television shows that invite her on to promote her brand? GASP!

Told you I liked her. https://t.co/R76GIK5dlY — Mark Davis (@MarkDavis) July 16, 2024

So when is @thereidout going to g to interview you? https://t.co/DGvb2CMtXe — Andrew Wilkow (@WilkowMajority) July 16, 2024

Oh, please! Joy Ann will never have anyone on who disagrees with her and is smart. She knows Amber Rose would prove her to be the silly woman she is.

Advertisement

Thank God someone with a platform is saying this! My children nor anyone else’s children are not pawns for these pieces of sh*t grifters that try to claim or steal their successes for their benefit, but then outcast them over their politics. They are both, not 1 race. https://t.co/RD8e0oGuxD — 🇺🇸BlackDevils🇺🇸 (@BD_21A) July 16, 2024

Children of all races, colors and creeds deserve to grow up and fulfill their God given purpose in life while voting for whatever political party they choose. If Joy Ann doesn't like that, too bad. The rest of us will move on without her.