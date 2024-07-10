The Drum Beat Gets Louder: NY Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado Issues Statement Calling...
DUH! The White House FINALLY Confirms Identity of the Fourth Person in Meeting With Parkinson's Doctor

justmindy
justmindy  |  4:15 PM on July 10, 2024
This will likely not come as a shock to many people, but at least the White House is finally admitting it. A couple of days ago, it was discovered a doctor who specialized in Parkinson's Disease was visiting the White House.

A top Washington D.C. neurologist had a meeting with President Biden’s personal doctor at the White House earlier this year, visitor logs reviewed by The Post show.

Dr. Kevin Cannard, a Parkinson’s disease expert at Walter Reed Medical Center, met with Dr. Kevin O’Connor, and two others at the White House residence clinic on Jan. 17, according to the records, which emerge as questions continue to swirl about the 81-year-old president’s mental health in the wake of his debate debacle last week with former President Trump.

Dr. John E. Atwood, a cardiologist at Walter Reed, was also in the 5 P.M. meeting, the White House visitor logs show. 

Now, there is confirmation the fourth person was indeed, Joe Biden.

Don't give Karine Jean Pierre any ideas!

It was a terrible lie and she told it with a straight face.

Peter Doocy is the only journalist who actually cares about the truth in that press room.

She will never admit she didn't tell the truth.

The only 'condition' Jill Biden has is 'not wanting to be out of power'.

Every single one!

Thankfully, those of us on the Right have been awake!



Tags: DOCTOR JOE BIDEN WHITE HOUSE KARINE JEAN-PIERRE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION

