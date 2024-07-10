DUH! The White House FINALLY Confirms Identity of the Fourth Person in Meeting With Parkinson's Doctor

This will likely not come as a shock to many people, but at least the White House is finally admitting it. A couple of days ago, it was discovered a doctor who specialized in Parkinson's Disease was visiting the White House.

On January 17, 2024 there was a meeting between four people in the White House Residence Clinic



Those people were:



1. Dr. Kevin O'Connor

-- President Biden's personal physician



2. Dr Kevin Cannard

-- a Parkinson's specialist from Walter Reed



3. Dr. John E. Atwood

-- a… — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) July 8, 2024

A top Washington D.C. neurologist had a meeting with President Biden’s personal doctor at the White House earlier this year, visitor logs reviewed by The Post show. Dr. Kevin Cannard, a Parkinson’s disease expert at Walter Reed Medical Center, met with Dr. Kevin O’Connor, and two others at the White House residence clinic on Jan. 17, according to the records, which emerge as questions continue to swirl about the 81-year-old president’s mental health in the wake of his debate debacle last week with former President Trump. Dr. John E. Atwood, a cardiologist at Walter Reed, was also in the 5 P.M. meeting, the White House visitor logs show.

The White House is now confirming that the FOURTH person in this meeting was President Bidenhttps://t.co/Bu1FuO4jXe https://t.co/sRlPmHCNjK — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) July 10, 2024

Now, there is confirmation the fourth person was indeed, Joe Biden.

Yes but maybe the 5th person had Parkinson’s.. look over there!!! pic.twitter.com/a0PrZQMVxi — Florida Dad (@FloridadadD) July 10, 2024

Don't give Karine Jean Pierre any ideas!

Jean-Pierre point blank lied about this



She said the meeting did not involve Biden and was about treating a military member at the WH.



This is a huge scandal. https://t.co/p8sp1pQHOM — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) July 10, 2024

It was a terrible lie and she told it with a straight face.

Which reporter will go full Jim Acosta now and demand answers from Karine Jeanne Pierre that lying to them from the sacred White House Podium is unacceptable and how dare she. https://t.co/cq9KuYpjjP — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 10, 2024

Peter Doocy is the only journalist who actually cares about the truth in that press room.

Does @PressSec want to revise any of her comments from yesterday? https://t.co/BsSKGglfI6 — Jenna Ellis (@realJennaEllis) July 10, 2024

She will never admit she didn't tell the truth.

Using my undercover skills, I’ve obtained this exclusive image of Biden’s medical exam. https://t.co/OJZcroohqJ pic.twitter.com/YSta8MjaDl — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) July 10, 2024

Clearly they were all discussing Jill's condition. https://t.co/49BzERSE5m — White suburban Rage Dennis🏴‍☠️🦜 (@Buzzsaws1990) July 10, 2024

The only 'condition' Jill Biden has is 'not wanting to be out of power'.

Looking forward to watching all the Democrats try to distance themselves from this scandal.



They all knew. https://t.co/GPbiggGArK — 🌲 Mostly Peaceful Jawbone Enthusiast 🌲 (@RettCopple) July 10, 2024

Every single one!

Thankfully, those of us on the Right have been awake!







