Aaron Rupar: Biden Will Have a Tough Time Beating Trump If the Media...
People Think That Journalists 'Have All Kinds of Secret Knowledge We're Not Telling...
Editor of 'Washington Free Beacon' Travels Back in Time to Demonstrate when Biden...
NBC News: Biden’s Family Attempting to get More Involved in His White House...
MSNBC’s Ali Velshi: White House Thinks Biden Knocked Interview Out of the Park
Mia Farrow Asks Why Biden Was 'Like That' In The Debate, TDS Answers...
Bada-Bing, Bada-BOOM! The Official Sopranos Twitter/X Account ‘Whacks’ Joe Biden
WUT? Woke AWFL Tells White People They Are Not Allowed to Tan Unless...
Ana Navarro Says It’s Ridiculous to Scrutinize Biden Over This (Non) Fact
The Atlantic Looks at Joe Biden's 'Cognitive Fluctuations'
Axios: House Democrats Pulling Out the Big Guns Against SAVE Act
CNN Talks to Rising Star and Potential GOP Presidential Candidate Adam Kinzinger
ABC News' Chief WH Correspondent Seems Surprised Biden Staff Gave Radio Host Questions...
Miserable Cranks on Social Media Dump on Miss Universe Olivia Culpo's GORGEOUS Wedding...

Democratic Fundraiser Erroneously Suggests McConnell Was Never Asked to Step Down After 'Freeze' Episode

justmindy
justmindy  |  10:30 PM on July 06, 2024
Red Huber/Orlando Sentinel via AP

It's stunning how little Democrats understand about Republicans and what conservatives actually think. The latest example is a meme shared today by major Democratic donor, attorney John Morgan. 

Advertisement

Actually, quite a few conservatives wanted Mitch to step down. 

Literally.

Give Mr. Morgan a break. Maybe he sent that after he just used marijuana. Allegedly.

Perhaps Mr. Morgan should stick to lawsuits and stay away from memes.

Recommended

WUT? Woke AWFL Tells White People They Are Not Allowed to Tan Unless They Are a 'BLM Ally'
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Correct. Mitch isn't running for another four year stint. 

He isn't even the Majority Leader in the Senate any longer, for goodness sake.

Oop! 

When the replies bring all the receipts.

Advertisement

Floridians remember when Charlie went to work for John Morgan and erected billboards of Charlie's smug mug up and down Interstate 4.

In other words, it was a terrible analogy, Mr. Morgan. Try again.


Tags: DEMOCRAT DEMOCRATIC DONORS FUNDRAISER LAWYER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WUT? Woke AWFL Tells White People They Are Not Allowed to Tan Unless They Are a 'BLM Ally'
Grateful Calvin
Editor of 'Washington Free Beacon' Travels Back in Time to Demonstrate when Biden Coverage Changed
justmindy
People Think That Journalists 'Have All Kinds of Secret Knowledge We're Not Telling People'
Brett T.
NBC News: Biden’s Family Attempting to get More Involved in His White House Affairs
Brett T.
Mia Farrow Asks Why Biden Was 'Like That' In The Debate, TDS Answers The Call
Amy
Bada-Bing, Bada-BOOM! The Official Sopranos Twitter/X Account ‘Whacks’ Joe Biden
Aaron Walker

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
WUT? Woke AWFL Tells White People They Are Not Allowed to Tan Unless They Are a 'BLM Ally' Grateful Calvin
Advertisement