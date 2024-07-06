Democratic Fundraiser Erroneously Suggests McConnell Was Never Asked to Step Down After 'Freeze' Episode

It's stunning how little Democrats understand about Republicans and what conservatives actually think. The latest example is a meme shared today by major Democratic donor, attorney John Morgan.
Actually, quite a few conservatives wanted Mitch to step down.
Lol everyone asked him to step down, including every MAGA Republican https://t.co/j0gmuhTo7X— Damin Toell (@damintoell) July 6, 2024
Everybody did. 🖕 https://t.co/4k7fHNuLSD— jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) July 7, 2024
Literally.
Bottom feeding slip and fall lawyer has thoughts https://t.co/UX3427EsvQ— Long Monkeypox (@podiatristdon) July 6, 2024
Do I use #marijuana? Hell yes… Every f@cking day.— John Morgan (@JohnMorganESQ) June 7, 2024
Vote #YesOn3!! #PotDaddy #ForThePeople @smartandsafefl pic.twitter.com/ky5bp8RdaM
Give Mr. Morgan a break. Maybe he sent that after he just used marijuana. Allegedly.
It’s the same ignorance that leads to memes like this. They simply have no idea how right-wingers feel about McConnell. https://t.co/j0gmuhSQip— Damin Toell (@damintoell) July 7, 2024
DERP 🖕🏼 https://t.co/YfJZDn9lqm pic.twitter.com/FUOObYWlnR— The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) July 7, 2024
Perhaps Mr. Morgan should stick to lawsuits and stay away from memes.
Basically the entire conservative movement asked him to medically retire after that. Try again.— Wade Miller (@WadeMiller_USMC) July 7, 2024
Wow... so you just ignored what everyone has been saying about Mitch? You're a year late on calling for Mitch to retire...— BartonBella (@BartonBella1) July 7, 2024
Which is why HE ANNOUNCED HE'S NOT RUNNING AGAIN
Correct. Mitch isn't running for another four year stint.
Reminder that Mitch McConnell is just one of 100 senators and only one of 535 congressional members total. The country doesn’t count on him to make executive decisions that affect the entire world. While I think he should’ve retired long ago (I’d like age & term limits at all…— DelilahM (@delilahmused) July 7, 2024
He isn't even the Majority Leader in the Senate any longer, for goodness sake.
Everybody did.— Wilfred Reilly (@wil_da_beast630) July 7, 2024
I'm in KY and in the business class - there were panicked meetings around the state. My understanding is that this is absolutely his last term, because of this incapacity.
Your point, again? https://t.co/fzIDiALmuE
Oop!
Just a few examples of people demanding McConnell to resign or step down. https://t.co/9gOTB2hbdA pic.twitter.com/gyT091FHQT— Elias Atienza (@AtienzaElias) July 7, 2024
When the replies bring all the receipts.
How is Charlie Crist doing, John? https://t.co/gTNQ2bqhhd— Chelle (@FL_Chelle) July 6, 2024
Floridians remember when Charlie went to work for John Morgan and erected billboards of Charlie's smug mug up and down Interstate 4.
Reminder that this is totally not true https://t.co/YUqZioo79y— Ben (@Bcampione88) July 7, 2024
Tell us you didn’t actually follow the McConnell situation and only cherry-picked it to defend Biden without telling us you didn’t actually follow the McConnell situation and only cherry-picked it to defend Biden. https://t.co/hapTvVP5uj— Ed Puskas (@Ed_Puskas) July 7, 2024
We all wanted him to resign after his freeze-ups. Also he never held nuclear codes.— ℒ (@FletchMatlock) July 7, 2024
But other than that… https://t.co/XCWkP0zdhP
In other words, it was a terrible analogy, Mr. Morgan. Try again.
