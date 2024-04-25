What Problems Are Happening in the Woke World This Week? Buckle Up.
Crackdown Begins as UT Austin Students and Faculty Disrupt Campus for Palestine Protest

justmindy
justmindy  |  2:30 PM on April 25, 2024
AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah

Another day, another protest on a college campus. This time it is UT-Austin.

Typical commie behavior, honestly.

The majority of the faculty at many Universities now are communist sympathizers and in this case, terrorist sympathizers. It's sickening.

Start with the student visas. We should not be giving people permission to be in our country to be disruptive.

That's the difference between New York and Texas.

They would all fall apart and flee in minutes.

If that was actually a possibility, the donors would revolt in a second. Heh.

Leftists ruin everything.

Faculty sent their demands earlier today. There are plenty of people who would love a secondary teaching position. There is no reason to put up with this from faculty.

Better yet, they should lose their job or at the very least, their tenure.

Can you also smell Mommy and Daddy's money because that is what these students are wasting at college.

To everyone but your family, this is true. That is why they should be the top priority.

This is the best news published today. Hopefully, Governor Abbott follows through.





