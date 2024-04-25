Crackdown Begins as UT Austin Students and Faculty Disrupt Campus for Palestine Protest

Another day, another protest on a college campus. This time it is UT-Austin.

The faculty and student walkout at UT Austin is now underway.



A small group of pro-Israel protesters are nearby.@FrontlinesTPUSA@TPUSA pic.twitter.com/woK9AClygc — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) April 25, 2024

The speeches at the UT Austin walkout has the speaker say a few words and then have the crowd repeat the words in unison.@FrontlinesTPUSA@TPUSA pic.twitter.com/Jb6U6ZFRtL — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) April 25, 2024

Typical commie behavior, honestly.

Commies be doin’ what Commies do. — F Ur Pronouns (@moonmadness314) April 25, 2024

Faculty should all be fired. — Frederick Wolfe (@fwolfe65) April 25, 2024

The majority of the faculty at many Universities now are communist sympathizers and in this case, terrorist sympathizers. It's sickening.

Fire them... expel students visas... cut off taxpayers funding. Simple — Jenny Ren (@WaywardMuse1171) April 25, 2024

Start with the student visas. We should not be giving people permission to be in our country to be disruptive.

Another round of arrests incoming — Seán (@SenKelly15) April 25, 2024

That's the difference between New York and Texas.

Cut off an important supply to a wild animal needs and they will go to another area. Cut the Cell Power in the area. Block the cell service. — ohio made 👠 (@8timewinner) April 25, 2024

They would all fall apart and flee in minutes.

90% would be raped and dragged if they went to Palestine, but hey, keep supporting Hamas. — Aaron (@A_Osborne) April 25, 2024

Truly a CULT — Just A Commoner (@funtimes2018) April 25, 2024

These “protests” Will end up turning violent. May take a couple days. I don’t want the police to intervene. Let them destroy themselves. — F Ur Pronouns (@moonmadness314) April 25, 2024

Gonna get kicked out of the SEC — Dr. Emil Schaffhausen (@XrayDFS) April 25, 2024

If that was actually a possibility, the donors would revolt in a second. Heh.

Can we give Austin to California? — CARPETBOMBERtruth (@carpetbomb007) April 25, 2024

Leftists ruin everything.

Faculty at @UTAustin are threatening: "No classes. No Work. No Assignments." For professors who want to do that, how about they get: "No employment. No Pay. No public funding." These people forget that they have jobs that taxpayers and parents pay for. pic.twitter.com/ZafyjLav3a — Jay P. Greene (@jaypgreene) April 25, 2024

Faculty sent their demands earlier today. There are plenty of people who would love a secondary teaching position. There is no reason to put up with this from faculty.

Faculty that walk out should obviously lose the days pay. https://t.co/BzUTQy6sEP — Florida Man - World's Superhero (@danmmeyer) April 25, 2024

Will salaries be docked for staff that participate?

Or at the very least, will they be required to use vacation time? https://t.co/THwrxjfFKy — Michele Blood (@BloodBrief) April 25, 2024

Better yet, they should lose their job or at the very least, their tenure.

I can smell the patchouli and pot all the way from Houston. https://t.co/wKAbuyE7Iw — Calamity Jen (@realjenx) April 25, 2024

Can you also smell Mommy and Daddy's money because that is what these students are wasting at college.

They can just keep walking. All of them are

Infinitely replaceable. We all are

And it’s a good life lesson to learn. — EZ 1717 (@estey_eric) April 25, 2024

To everyone but your family, this is true. That is why they should be the top priority.

Y’all the National Guard has just been dispatched to come to UT Austin to arrest us protesting for Palestine wtf — Nour Zeidan (@nour_zeidan) April 25, 2024

This is the best news published today. Hopefully, Governor Abbott follows through.















