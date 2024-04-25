Baltimore Principal Absolved After Evidence Proved Disgruntled Employee FAKED Racist Recording with AI

This is a wild story so buckle up. Back in January, it was reported a principal had been caught on tape making derogatory statements about Black and Jewish students and their families in his district. Obviously, that was shocking and an investigation rightly started.

In a shocking turn of events, it was found a former employee had used AI to fake the principal's voice and set him up. This employee was bitter over being passed over for a job, apparently.

Dazhon Darien, 31, faces multiple charges, including stalking, theft, disruption of school operations, and retaliation against a witness, according to charging documents obtained by 11 News. Police said the charges are connected to an investigation that started on Jan. 17 into a voice recording circulated on social media that was alleged to have been the voice of the school's principal, Eric Eiswert. Police said the audio clip, which was an alleged race-based commentary on the school's students and teachers, was spread on social media. That led to the temporary removal of Eiswert from the school, as well as many hate-filled messages on social media and numerous calls to the school. Police said Thursday afternoon that detectives have conclusive evidence based on a forensic analysis by the FBI that the recording was not authentic. Police said the analysis indicated the recording contained traces of AI-generated content. Detectives then sought an additional analysis by the University of California, Berkley, which arrived at the same findings as the FBI's analysis.

This is what experts mean when they talk about the dangers of artificial intelligence.

That is the terrifying part. They are able to make it sound so real.

Trust but verify more than ever before.

It's time he takes responsibility for the disharmony his allegations caused in his community and workplace. What a horrific hoax to carry out. Thank goodness it was discovered before this went any further.



