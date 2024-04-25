Oilfield Rando Reminds Us All What ELSE Is in the $95 BILLION Ukraine...
LEGEND --> Monica Lewinsky Hands Down WINS Taylor Swift 'Asylum' Trend on Twitter...
Here's More Evidence Americans Have Had Enough of Biden's Border Disaster
Biden Economic Adviser Says Economy Is 'Solid As Ever' (If You Don't Count...
Screw Them Kids: Biden's Swanky Celebrity Fundraiser Prompts School Closures in New York
Is It Wrong to Deny Someone a Job Because They Have Demonic Face...
Crackdown Begins as UT Austin Students and Faculty Disrupt Campus for Palestine Protest
Callous Joe Biden Ignores Hostage Video of American Hersh Goldberg-Polin
Byron York Explains Why Trump Didn't Immediately Respond to Hillary Clinton's Putin Compar...
Florida Dems Announce Rick 'Republican Scraps' Wilson as Guest Speaker and the Responses...
Liz Cheney Taking Victory Lap After Republican TARGETED With 'Lawfare' Does Not Go...
Hamas Spokesman Agrees to Laughable 'Two State Solution' ... If Hamas Controls Both...
Google Wants to Control What You Read, What You Think, and Even How...
Drew Holden Takes Our Pals in the Media to TASK for Pathetic COVID...

Pro Palestine Protestors Hilariously Storm the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York

justmindy
justmindy  |  3:40 PM on April 25, 2024
Screenshot of meme

One thing people never believe until it happens to them ... the alligator will eventually get around to eating you, too. It may take a little while, but eventually, it runs out of other victims, and then even friendly people are targeted. Students at the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York learned that lesson today.

Advertisement

At the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York, it is a good bet, 99% of those people voted for Joe Biden in the last election. It didn't matter to these 'Palestine' protestors.

Apparently, the only place it is not acceptable to protest is in DC where elected officials might be scared. Regular citizens can be frightened out of their minds and have their businesses destroyed and that is just the cost of doing business.

Recommended

LEGEND --> Monica Lewinsky Hands Down WINS Taylor Swift 'Asylum' Trend on Twitter With 1 PERFECT Tweet
Sam J.
Advertisement

Literally.

A win is a win.

They want everyone to be as miserable as they are. No thanks.

When @Iowahawk weighs in, you know things have gotten hilarious.

Advertisement

Maybe they want to make more colorful masks because they never want to actually be seen protesting. Funny that. 

Nothing is sacred anymore. Heh.

Tags: FASHION GAZA ISRAELI-PALESTINIAN CONFLICT NEW YORK PALESTINE PROTEST

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

LEGEND --> Monica Lewinsky Hands Down WINS Taylor Swift 'Asylum' Trend on Twitter With 1 PERFECT Tweet
Sam J.
Liz Cheney Taking Victory Lap After Republican TARGETED With 'Lawfare' Does Not Go Well, Like at ALL
Sam J.
Screw Them Kids: Biden's Swanky Celebrity Fundraiser Prompts School Closures in New York
Grateful Calvin
Crackdown Begins as UT Austin Students and Faculty Disrupt Campus for Palestine Protest
justmindy
Florida Dems Announce Rick 'Republican Scraps' Wilson as Guest Speaker and the Responses are Comedy GOLD
Sam J.
Oilfield Rando Reminds Us All What ELSE Is in the $95 BILLION Ukraine Aid Bill
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
LEGEND --> Monica Lewinsky Hands Down WINS Taylor Swift 'Asylum' Trend on Twitter With 1 PERFECT Tweet Sam J.
Advertisement