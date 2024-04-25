Pro Palestine Protestors Hilariously Storm the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York

One thing people never believe until it happens to them ... the alligator will eventually get around to eating you, too. It may take a little while, but eventually, it runs out of other victims, and then even friendly people are targeted. Students at the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York learned that lesson today.

BREAKING: Pro-Palestinian protesters have stormed the Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) in New Yorkpic.twitter.com/KouJpW7EdH — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) April 25, 2024

At the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York, it is a good bet, 99% of those people voted for Joe Biden in the last election. It didn't matter to these 'Palestine' protestors.

Palestinians have a long history of attacking the gays. https://t.co/DSabZw3x7R — Magills (@magills_) April 25, 2024

Watching street communists savage the cities and institutions that nurture them is going to be one of the few enjoyable parts of our cultural revolution.



Don’t let anyone steal that joy from you.



I hope this expands to every blue city and campus in America. https://t.co/Ou7g78YM8m — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) April 25, 2024

Will they all be arrested, put in solitary confinement, sentenced to the maximum time possible? I mean, that is what Democrats say should happen, right? https://t.co/lgI82sm1D0 — Hammy ✈🇺🇲🇮🇱 (@e2pilot) April 25, 2024

Apparently, the only place it is not acceptable to protest is in DC where elected officials might be scared. Regular citizens can be frightened out of their minds and have their businesses destroyed and that is just the cost of doing business.

So they're fighting amongst themselves. https://t.co/QAbtCxTrg6 — Kimberly Ross 🇺🇸🇺🇦🇮🇱🇹🇼 (@SouthernKeeks) April 25, 2024

Literally.

Hahahahahaha let them have this one https://t.co/Wk7hhYKCjL — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) April 25, 2024

A win is a win.

The insurrection spreads in NYC.



Biden's DOJ will deploy a team to immediately prosecute any pro-lifers who dare pray outside any nearby abortion facilities. https://t.co/2OK01bpSYl — Sunny (@sunnyright) April 25, 2024

So here's the thing:



They know that nobody is divesting from companies that do business with Israel.



They themselves use @Apple, @Google, @amazon, @Meta, and hundreds of others on a daily basis.



They just want everyone to be miserable. https://t.co/hnmWcUzuwv — Marc Leibowitz (@Marc_Leibowitz) April 25, 2024

They want everyone to be as miserable as they are. No thanks.

It's big and it's bland

Full of tension and fear

They do it over there

But we don't do it here

Fashion, turn to the left

Fashion, turn to the right

Ooh fashion

We are the goon squad and we're coming to town

Beep-beep, beep-beep https://t.co/ja4SLgaykV — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) April 25, 2024

When @Iowahawk weighs in, you know things have gotten hilarious.

This isn't exercising the right to peaceably "assemble, and to petition the government for a redress of grievances." Interfering w/business,

keeping people from class & work, & making them feel unsafe isn't peaceable assembly.#1stAmendment #FashionInstituteofTechnology #Protests https://t.co/YYvi5uhvbe — Andrea 🇺🇸 (@louisanamom) April 25, 2024

Are they making dresses for their next insurrection? https://t.co/UvCaSQ67XZ — Jay Legend (@JayBelize23) April 25, 2024

Maybe they want to make more colorful masks because they never want to actually be seen protesting. Funny that.

I regret to inform everyone that there is a very strong chance this will force the postponement or cancellation of my spring cargo shorts colloquium https://t.co/X2JcjrQZmQ — Jesse Singal (@jessesingal) April 25, 2024

Nothing is sacred anymore. Heh.